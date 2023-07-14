O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Aon PLC, código ISIN BRA1ONBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em 13/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,615000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,535284314 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Aon PLC (Company), ISIN BRA1ONBDR007, hereby informs that on 13/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,615000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,535284314 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 21/08/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 21/08/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 28/07/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 28/07/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 31/07/2023 até 01/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 25% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 31/07/2023 to 01/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 25% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
