  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Aon plc
  News
  Summary
    AON   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(AON)
Aon : Combines Facultative Reinsurance Broking Teams in Asia Pacific

09/10/2021 | 07:02am EDT
LONDON,10 September 2021 -Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced that the facultative reinsurance broking team within Aon's Singapore Broking Centre and Reinsurance Solutions' APAC facultative team have combined to create a united facultative reinsurance broking team to serve Aon's clients in the Asia Pacific region. The newly combined team is part of Aon's Reinsurance Solutions.

Geoff Lambrou has become CEO, Facultative - Asia Pacific, to lead the newly combined team, reporting to George Attard, APAC CEO of Reinsurance Solutions. Geoff is also aligned to Andrew Laing, Global CEO of Facultative for Reinsurance Solutions. In his new role, Geoff is responsible for developing and executing APAC's facultative reinsurance growth plan in conjunction with Reinsurance Solutions' country leadership teams and global solution line objectives.

The combined Asia Pacific facultative reinsurance operation allows:

  • Focused investments in expertise, data, analytics and trading solutions to better address clients' evolving needs.
  • A coordinated approach to working with reinsurer partners, positioning Aon to innovate and grow in an expanding market.

The united platform will allow Aon to develop further opportunities arising from the continued and robust growth in facultative reinsurance in the APAC region, as insurers demonstrate confidence in the solution to manage earnings volatility and capital.

Aon UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority for the provision of regulated products and services in the UK. Registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 00210725. Registered Office: The Aon Centre, The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall Street, London EC3V 4AN. Tel: 020 7623 5500. FP#13024-AD

AON plc published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 135 M - -
Net income 2021 1 851 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 440 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 66 004 M 66 004 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,05x
EV / Sales 2022 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends AON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 292,38 $
Average target price 278,08 $
Spread / Average Target -4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric J. Andersen President
Christa Davies Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Finance
Lester B. Knight Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James Derrick Platt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AON PLC38.39%66 004
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY12.02%30 454
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.17.52%30 059
BROWN & BROWN, INC.23.54%16 454
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED21.05%3 421
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC23.34%2 984