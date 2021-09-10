Aon : Combines Facultative Reinsurance Broking Teams in Asia Pacific

LONDON,10 September 2021 -Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced that the facultative reinsurance broking team within Aon's Singapore Broking Centre and Reinsurance Solutions' APAC facultative team have combined to create a united facultative reinsurance broking team to serve Aon's clients in the Asia Pacific region. The newly combined team is part of Aon's Reinsurance Solutions.

Geoff Lambrou has become CEO, Facultative - Asia Pacific, to lead the newly combined team, reporting to George Attard, APAC CEO of Reinsurance Solutions. Geoff is also aligned to Andrew Laing, Global CEO of Facultative for Reinsurance Solutions. In his new role, Geoff is responsible for developing and executing APAC's facultative reinsurance growth plan in conjunction with Reinsurance Solutions' country leadership teams and global solution line objectives.

The combined Asia Pacific facultative reinsurance operation allows:

Focused investments in expertise, data, analytics and trading solutions to better address clients' evolving needs.

A coordinated approach to working with reinsurer partners, positioning Aon to innovate and grow in an expanding market.

The united platform will allow Aon to develop further opportunities arising from the continued and robust growth in facultative reinsurance in the APAC region, as insurers demonstrate confidence in the solution to manage earnings volatility and capital.

