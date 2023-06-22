Guarantee of Registered Securities

On June 22, 2023, Aon North America, Inc., a 100% indirectly owned subsidiary of Aon plc, entered into agreements pursuant to which it guaranteed the obligations of Aon Corporation, Aon Global Limited and Aon Global Holdings plc arising under issued and outstanding debt securities, which are outlined in the tables below by the respective issuer or co-issuer. The obligations of Aon Corporation were previously guaranteed by Aon Global Limited, Aon plc and Aon Global Holdings plc. The obligations of Aon Global Limited were previously guaranteed by Aon Corporation, Aon plc and Aon Global Holdings plc. The obligations co-issued by Aon Corporation and Aon Global Holdings plc were previously guaranteed by Aon plc and Aon Global Limited.

After June 22, 2023, newly issued and outstanding debt securities by Aon Corporation are guaranteed by Aon plc, Aon Global Limited, Aon Global Holdings plc and Aon North America, Inc., and include the following (collectively, the "Aon Corporation Notes"):

Aon Corporation Notes 8.205% Junior Subordinated Notes due January 2027 4.500% Senior Notes due December 2028 3.750% Senior Notes due May 2029 2.800% Senior Notes due May 2030 6.250% Senior Notes due September 2040

All guarantees of Aon plc, Aon Global Limited, Aon Global Holdings plc and Aon North America, Inc. of the Aon Corporation Notes are joint and several as well as full and unconditional. Senior Notes rank pari passu in right of payment with all other present and future unsecured debt which is not expressed to be subordinate or junior in rank to any other unsecured debt of Aon Corporation. There are no subsidiaries other than those listed above that guarantee the Aon Corporation Notes.

After June 22, 2023, newly issued and outstanding debt securities by Aon Global Limited are guaranteed by Aon plc, Aon Global Holdings plc, Aon Corporation and Aon North America, Inc., and include the following (collectively, the "Aon Global Limited Notes"):

Aon Global Limited Notes 4.000% Senior Notes due November 2023 3.500% Senior Notes due June 2024 3.875% Senior Notes due December 2025 2.875% Senior Notes due May 2026 4.250% Senior Notes due December 2042 4.450% Senior Notes due May 2043 4.600% Senior Notes due June 2044 4.750% Senior Notes due May 2045

All guarantees of Aon plc, Aon Global Holdings plc, Aon Corporation and Aon North America, Inc. of the Aon Global Limited Notes are joint and several as well as full and unconditional. Senior Notes rank pari passu in right of payment with all other present and future unsecured debt which is not expressed to be subordinate or junior in rank to any other unsecured debt of Aon Global Limited. There are no subsidiaries other than those listed above that guarantee the Aon Global Limited Notes.