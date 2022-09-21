Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aon plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AON   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(AON)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-20 pm EDT
276.22 USD   -0.89%
08:10aAON : Names New Global Head of ESG Transaction Advisory Services
PU
09/20Aon and Revalue Nature to Accelerate Global Decarbonization Efforts
AQ
09/19Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aon : Names New Global Head of ESG Transaction Advisory Services

09/21/2022 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addition of senior talent further expands capabilities of global M&A and Transaction Solutions practice

LONDON, 21 September 2022 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that its M&A and Transaction Solutions practice has further expanded with the appointment of Luise O'Gorman as global head of ESG Transaction Advisory Services.

In this new role, O'Gorman will lead the creation and development of a holistic Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) proposition tailored to M&A and other transactions designed to meet the growing demand for pre-acquisition ESG solutions and post-closing support, including advisory and transactional services for financial sponsor-owned portfolio companies.

"Our own recent analysis has shows that ESG considerations have become an important area of focus for companies and their stakeholders - impacting deal structures, valuations and post-deal roadmaps," said Edwin Charnaud, chairman, M&A and Transaction Solutions at Aon. "As part of the due diligence processes, buyers will increasingly scrutinize how targets address the volatility of climate risk and contribute to environmental goals, determine if they act socially responsible and identify material, financial, compliance and reputational risks. On the sell-side, dealmakers may want to highlight opportunities to leverage targets' positive ESG credentials."

Prior to joining Aon, O'Gorman was a management consultant with a career focus in climate risk, the energy transition, renewable energy and sustainability more broadly. Working with PwC, Baringa Partners and as an independent consultant, she advised central governments and private-sector companies in the UK and EU, particularly in the energy and financial services industries. Most recently, O'Gorman advised a multinational financial services company on how to adhere to recent regulations by embedding climate risk considerations into its business and operating model. She completed an MBA at the University of Cambridge having studied International Business as an undergraduate at the University of Applied Science in Dresden, Germany.

"I am thrilled to join Aon to help secure investments, enhance returns and shape better deal decisions for our clients," said O'Gorman. "I am excited to join such a diverse global team of proven professionals dedicated to staying ahead of trends and driving innovation in the M&A space in a way that not only participates in the market, but helps drive it."

Aon's M&A and Transaction Solutions is a leading M&A advisor and innovator of solutions and services that help secure investments, maximize deal value and drive transaction success by solving wide-ranging issues facing dealmakers throughout the deal lifecycle.

Solutions and services include transactional insurance instruments such as representations and warranties or warranty and indemnity insurance and tax and litigation insurance; specialized due diligence, including people and human capital, insurance, cyber and intellectual property; working capital solutions; and digital, cyber, and intellectual property transaction advisory capabilities.

Working across industries and covering more than 35 countries, Aon's highly experienced teams use proprietary industry data and insights drawn from the more than 4,000 global deals supported annually.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Media Contacts
mediainquiries@aon.com
Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114
International: +1 312 381 3024

Sarah Tremallo, JConnelly
+1 908 967 0381
stremallo@jconnelly.com

Disclaimer

AON plc published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 12:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AON PLC
08:10aAON : Names New Global Head of ESG Transaction Advisory Services
PU
09/20Aon and Revalue Nature to Accelerate Global Decarbonization Efforts
AQ
09/19Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
RE
09/19BofA Securities Reinstates Aon at Neutral With $294 Price Target
MT
09/15QuickFee Works with Aon to Help Accounting Firms Reduce Risk and Improve Cash Flow
CI
09/12AON PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07Aon plc Establishes Strategy and Technology Group, Uniting Key Capabilities to Optimise..
CI
09/06AON PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06Aon Appoints Adriana Karaboutis to Board of Directors
AQ
09/06Aon plc Appoints Adriana Karaboutis to Board of Directors, Audit Committee of the Board..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AON PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 702 M - -
Net income 2022 2 727 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 662 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 58 262 M 58 262 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart AON PLC
Duration : Period :
Aon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 276,22 $
Average target price 299,86 $
Spread / Average Target 8,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric J. Andersen Chief Executive Officer-Risk Solutions Americas
Christa Davies Executive Vice President-Global Finance
Lester B. Knight Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jillian Slyfield Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AON PLC-8.10%58 262
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.5.60%37 686
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-12.27%22 911
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-12.58%17 354
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.8.85%5 294
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.1.51%4 576