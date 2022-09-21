Aon : Names New Global Head of ESG Transaction Advisory Services

Addition of senior talent further expands capabilities of global M&A and Transaction Solutions practice

LONDON, 21 September 2022 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that its M&A and Transaction Solutions practice has further expanded with the appointment of Luise O'Gorman as global head of ESG Transaction Advisory Services.

In this new role, O'Gorman will lead the creation and development of a holistic Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) proposition tailored to M&A and other transactions designed to meet the growing demand for pre-acquisition ESG solutions and post-closing support, including advisory and transactional services for financial sponsor-owned portfolio companies.

"Our own recent analysis has shows that ESG considerations have become an important area of focus for companies and their stakeholders - impacting deal structures, valuations and post-deal roadmaps," said Edwin Charnaud, chairman, M&A and Transaction Solutions at Aon. "As part of the due diligence processes, buyers will increasingly scrutinize how targets address the volatility of climate risk and contribute to environmental goals, determine if they act socially responsible and identify material, financial, compliance and reputational risks. On the sell-side, dealmakers may want to highlight opportunities to leverage targets' positive ESG credentials."

Prior to joining Aon, O'Gorman was a management consultant with a career focus in climate risk, the energy transition, renewable energy and sustainability more broadly. Working with PwC, Baringa Partners and as an independent consultant, she advised central governments and private-sector companies in the UK and EU, particularly in the energy and financial services industries. Most recently, O'Gorman advised a multinational financial services company on how to adhere to recent regulations by embedding climate risk considerations into its business and operating model. She completed an MBA at the University of Cambridge having studied International Business as an undergraduate at the University of Applied Science in Dresden, Germany.

"I am thrilled to join Aon to help secure investments, enhance returns and shape better deal decisions for our clients," said O'Gorman. "I am excited to join such a diverse global team of proven professionals dedicated to staying ahead of trends and driving innovation in the M&A space in a way that not only participates in the market, but helps drive it."

Aon's M&A and Transaction Solutions is a leading M&A advisor and innovator of solutions and services that help secure investments, maximize deal value and drive transaction success by solving wide-ranging issues facing dealmakers throughout the deal lifecycle.

Solutions and services include transactional insurance instruments such as representations and warranties or warranty and indemnity insurance and tax and litigation insurance; specialized due diligence, including people and human capital, insurance, cyber and intellectual property; working capital solutions; and digital, cyber, and intellectual property transaction advisory capabilities.

Working across industries and covering more than 35 countries, Aon's highly experienced teams use proprietary industry data and insights drawn from the more than 4,000 global deals supported annually.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

