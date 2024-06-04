By Colin Kellaher

Professional-services company Aon has hired Edmund Reese as its next chief financial officer, plucking the executive from Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Aon on Tuesday said Reese will join the Dublin-based company on July 1 and will become executive vice president and finance chief on July 29 ahead of the previously announced retirement of Christa Davies.

Reese has been chief financial officer of Broadridge, a provider of provision of investor communications, since November 2020.

Broadridge said Ashima Ghei, who currently serves as chief financial officer of its investor-communication-solutions segment, will step in as interim finance chief while the Lake Success, N.Y., company conducts a search for a successor to Reese, adding that it will consider internal and external candidates.

Aon said Reese, 49 years old, will receive an initial base annual salary of $1 million and will be eligible for an annual bonus with a target of 200% of his base pay.

Aon said Davies, who joined the company in November 2007 and has been chief financial officer since March 2008, will certify the company's second-quarter results and then transition her duties and become a senior adviser for a transition period until her retirement.

