Corrected Transcript 26-Jul-2024 Aon Plc (AON) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Total Pages: 23 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Aon Plc (AON) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 26-Jul-2024 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Gregory C. Case Christa Davies Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Aon Plc Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President-Global Finance, Aon Edmund J. Reese Plc Eric J. Andersen Chief Financial Officer, Broadridge Financial Solutions President, Aon Plc ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Elyse Greenspan David Motemaden Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities LLC Analyst, Evercore ISI Andrew Kligerman Meyer Shields Analyst, TD Cowen Analyst, KBW Research Michael Zaremski Grace H. Carter Analyst, BMO Capital Markets Corp. Analyst, BofA Securities, Inc. Jimmy S. Bhullar Cave Montazeri Analyst, JPMorgan Securities LLC Analyst, Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. Robert Cox Analyst, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 2 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Aon Plc (AON) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 26-Jul-2024 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Good morning and thank you for holding. Welcome to Aon Plc's Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all parties will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer portion of today's call. I would also like to remind all parties that this call is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect your line at this time. It is important to note that some of the comments in today's call may constitute certain statements that are forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Information concerning risk factors that could cause such differences are described in the press release covering our first (sic) [second] (00:00:53) quarter 2024 results as well as having been posted on our website. Now, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Greg Case, CEO of Aon Plc. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Aon Plc Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter conference call. I'm joined by Christa Davies, our CFO; and Eric Andersen, our President. Additionally, we're delighted to be joined by Edmund Reese, who will succeed Christa as CFO on July 29. On our call today, Christa and I will provide our usual prepared remarks and Edmund will highlight a few initial observations before he officially steps in to report in Q3. As in previous quarters, we posted a detailed financial presentation on our website. We begin by thanking our colleagues around the world, including the 7,700 colleagues we welcomed from NFP for the great work they do to deliver for clients on each of the three pillars of our 3x3 Plan, delivering Risk Capital and Human Capital solutions through our Aon Client Leadership model scaled by the Aon Business Services platform. Let's now turn to Edmund. Edmund, on behalf of Global Aon, we're thrilled to have you on our team and your first day on the investor call as you officially step into the CFO role on Monday. Welcome. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Edmund J. Reese Chief Financial Officer, Broadridge Financial Solutions Thank you, Greg, and good morning, everyone. I'm incredibly excited to be here. First, I want to start by thanking my Aon colleagues for their very warm welcome. I've connected with literally hundreds of colleagues over the last month and it's been great to meet everyone and really experience the energy and the enthusiasm of Aon and the commitment to deliver on our plans. What's the most exciting for me is seeing firsthand the investment and the corresponding growth opportunity for our clients, colleagues and shareholders as we deliver on the 3x3 Plan over 2024, 2025 and 2026. And I have to say that with the 3x3 fully in place in 2026 and the building momentum, equally compelling is the significant opportunity that will deliver value creation beyond 2026 and over the long- term. Finally, the financial model is strong and the company is performing and well-positioned to continue to deliver long-termdouble-digit free cash flow growth. I also want to add that I'm looking forward to meeting investors and the sell-side and talking through how we will deliver on our guidance and continue to allocate and invest their 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Aon Plc (AON) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 26-Jul-2024 capital with discipline, focused on high-return investment and capital return. And, of course, reporting our third quarter results and fielding questions at that time. So, Greg, back to you. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Aon Plc Thanks, Edmund, and we're very excited to have you here. Before speaking to results in detail, I want to highlight a great example of the power of the United firm to deliver solutions where they're needed greatly. In Ukraine, until last month, there was no functioning war risk insurance market because carriers couldn't get reinsurance coverage due to standing war exclusions. Working with the US and Ukrainian governments, we created a solution that provides insurance and reinsurance capital to Ukrainian insurers, which has already brought in $350 million of new capital, encompassing a first of its kind structure that facilitates new investments and economic recovery. This structure enables rebuilding and economic activity during the war and much more rapid investment in reconstruction and resilience longer term. This product couldn't have been created without global connectivity, expertise, data and analytics, on the ground relationships and local market knowledge, and our proven ability to match risk and capital across private and public sectors. This innovative structure helps protect and grow the economy and helps the people of Ukraine recover and rebuild. It's a compelling example of the positive impact that our industry can have in addressing major challenges in the global economy. Turning now to current quarter results. In Q2, our team delivered 6% total organic revenue growth with all solution lines at 6% or greater, and both Aon and NFP delivering mid single-digit organic revenue growth. For clarification and transparency, the 6% organic performance for Aon is 6% without NFP. With this organic growth and the addition of NFP, we delivered 18% total revenue growth, 19% adjusted operating income growth and margins of 27.4%, an increase of 10 basis points year-over-year and 60 basis points from our combined 2023 margin baseline, including only two months of NFP. Year-to-date, we delivered 5% organic revenue growth, 11% total revenue growth and adjusted operating margin expansion, contributing to 12% adjusted operating income growth and 7% growth in earnings per share. Turning to our solution lines, in Commercial Risk, organic revenue growth of 6% reflects double-digit growth in EMEA and LatAm, the strong growth in North America driven by net new business growth and strong retention. On average, we saw growth in exposures and generally flat pricing resulting in modestly positive market impact. And while we're starting to see the turnaround in external capital markets, our M&A services business had modest positive impact in the quarter, although the available pipeline remains strong and growing. For NFP, growth for the two months was consistent with our North American business. Overall, a strong result. Finally, we're making great progress on priority talent acquisitions with continuing focus in this area and expect these new colleagues to contribute to further growth over time. Turning to Reinsurance, 7% organic revenue growth in Q2 reflects strong growth in treaty with strength internationally in LatAm, EMEA and APAC. We saw increased capacity in the US property cat space, which provides ongoing opportunity for our clients to increase and optimize their coverage, supported by our team's leading expertise, data analytics. Health Solutions delivered 6% organic revenue growth with high single-digit growth globally in core health and benefits and real strength in consumer-facing and executive benefits driven by new business wins. The market environment reflects an increased healthcare cost trend and positive impact from enrollment levels. NFP's contribution was consistent with Aon's performance, an impressive result in the midst of the closing. 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Aon Plc (AON) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 26-Jul-2024 And, finally, Wealth Solutions organic revenue growth was 9%, an outstanding result, reflecting ongoing strength in pension derisking and core retirement. And it also delivered strong growth driven by asset inflows and market performance. Overall, we're pleased with both the top and bottom line growth in the quarter as we continue to deliver against our 3x3 Plan on all fronts. Further, after only two months of NFP, our early progress is fully on track or ahead of expectations. Four key growth and value creation opportunities highlight this strong start. First, on independent and connected, outlining how we're bringing NFP into Aon. Our teams are coming together with a shared vision and client-first mindset and they're building connectivity across Aon and NFP. Our early close is increasing momentum as we work together to deliver wins and bring the best from Aon and NFP to our clients. Second top-line growth. We're seeing strong organic revenue growth from NFP, and though early, we're on track to deliver our revenue synergy commitments, noting that we modeled zero net impact in 2024 and are seeing strong client and colleague retention. Third, NFP's M&A engine is [indiscernible] (00:08:46) exceptionally well and the pipeline remains very strong. We've completed 14 deals so far in 2024 at attractive multiples weighted towards Commercial Risk and Health, and we're finding that our independent and connected value proposition is distinctive and highly attractive. And fourth, bottom-line growth. We're on track to fully deliver in-line with guidance on all aspects of the combination through efficiencies, cost synergies and free cash flow impact, leveraging operational best practices from our Aon Business Services. In summary, our Q2 and year-to-date results demonstrate progress against our financial guidance and our 3x3 Plan, which will deliver superior content and capability across Risk Capital and Human Capital, through Aon client Leadership ensuring we bring relevant client solutions all the time, all enabled through Aon Business Services. This performance will deliver compelling long-term value creation for clients, colleagues and shareholders. Before I turn to Christa for one final time, I want to take a moment to thank her again for great partnership, leadership and friendship and for her inspiring and invaluable commitment to building our firm. Christa, over to you for your thoughts on our financial results and long-term outlook. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Christa Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President-Global Finance, Aon Plc Thank you so much, Greg, and thank you so much for the partnership. My time at Aon was and will continue to be the highlight of my career. I remain incredibly excited about the value creation potential we have ahead of us through the 3x3 Plan. I'm thrilled to welcome Edmund and I look forward to serving as an advisor to the team to support and ensure a smooth transition. Turning now to the quarter, as Greg highlighted, we delivered exceptional results in the second quarter with 6% organic revenue growth, highlighted by 7% in Wealth and 7% in - I'm sorry, 9% in Wealth and 7% in Reinsurance. Our overall organic revenue growth does not include the impact - does include the impact of NFP, beginning from April 25 when we closed the acquisition but we only had two months performance. NFP's Q2 performance was inline with the business case as it delivered mid single-digit organic revenue growth. NFP also contributed to the 18% total revenue growth in the quarter, which translated into 19% adjusted operating income growth, margins of 27.4%, and 6% adjusted earnings per share growth. These results position us well to drive progress against all elements of the 3x3 Plan driving results in 2024 and over the long-term. As I reflect on our performance through the first-half of the year, as Greg noted, organic revenue growth was 6% in Q2, driven by net new business generation and ongoing strong retention. We continue to expect mid single- 5 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Aon Plc (AON) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 26-Jul-2024 digit or greater organic revenue growth for the full-year 2024 and over the long-term. As Greg described, we're making excellent progress with NFP. We continue to expect that NFP will contribute to the firm's overall revenue growth through organic revenue growth, including $175 million of net revenue synergies by 2026 and inorganic growth from ongoing M&A. While it's early, we're on track to achieve [indiscernible] (00:12:07) synergies with no net impact in 2024 from cost and revenue synergies and positive impact in 2025 and 2026. This is exactly in-line with the guidance we gave when we announced the deal. It's also worth noting that voluntary colleague attrition at NFP is down year-over-year. Moving to operating performance, we delivered strong operational improvement with adjusted operating margins of 33.8% in the first-half, an increase of 20 basis points driven by revenue growth, portfolio mix shift, efficiencies from Aon Business Services and restructuring savings, overcoming expense growth including investments in colleagues and technology to drive long-term growth. If we consider the combined historic margin profile of Aon and NFP, including two-thirds of NFP's results from the second quarter of 2023, adjusted operating margins expanded 60 basis points in Q2 and 80 basis points year-to-date, which is how we think about ongoing margin expansion. We're making meaningful progress on our Aon Business Services strategy, including through our restructuring program, which helps to accelerate our 3x3 Plan and contributes to margin expansion through net savings. We continue to streamline and improve operational processes, moving work to the best locations and enhancing colleague and client experience with powerful new tools such as our Property, Casualty, D&O, cyber and Health Risk Analyzers. Restructuring savings in the second quarter were $25 million, resulting in $45 million of restructuring savings year-to-date, and 60 basis points of contribution to adjusted operating margin year-to-date. Restructuring actions completed so far are expected to generate $95 million of savings in 2024. We expect restructuring savings will fall to the bottom-line. At this time, we continue to expect $100 million of realized savings in 2024 as we continue to accelerate our plans for Aon Business Services and our business. As we think about adjusted operating margins moving forward, we continue to expect to drive adjusted operating margin expansion over the full-year on a combined firm basis and the long-term through ongoing revenue growth, portfolio mix shift to higher revenue growth, higher margin areas of the portfolio and efficiencies from Aon Business Services. As we previously communicated, we think that the right baseline from which to measure 2025 adjusted operating margin growth is 30.6%. [ph] Calculators are (00:14:52) 31.6% from 2023, less a 100 basis point drag from NFP for the periods from the 2020 - from the April 25 close through the end of 2024. We also expect fiduciary investment income to be relatively flat year-over-year based on current interest rate expectations. So, we expect the tailwind we've seen in the first-half of the year will be reduced in the back-half while we remain committed to driving full-year adjusted operating margin expansion in 2024 and over the long-term against this adjusted baseline of 30.6%. Turning to EPS, adjusted EPS grew 6% in Q2 and 7% year-to-date, reflecting double-digit adjusted operating income growth and ongoing share buyback, partially offset by higher interest expense, the issuance of 19 million shares to fund the acquisition of NFP, and a higher tax rate. Turning now to free cash flow, we generated $721 million of free cash flow year-to-date, reflecting strong operating income growth and lower CapEx, offset by payments related to NFP transaction and integration charges, legal settlement expense, restructuring and higher cash tax payments as we've previously communicated. As we look forward, our free cash flow outlook remains strong based on our strong expected operating income growth and a $500 million long-term opportunity in working capital. We've communicated that in 6 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Aon Plc (AON) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 26-Jul-2024 the near-term, free cash flow will be impacted by restructuring, higher interest expense and NFP deal and integration costs. In 2025 and 2026, NFP is expected to add $300 million and $600 million of incremental free cash flow, respectively, contributing to our overall expectation of long-termdouble-digit free cash flow growth. We allocate capital based on ROIC and long-term value creation, which we've done through time through core business investment, share buyback and M&A. As we look historically, we have a successful track record of balancing organic investment, acquisitions, divestitures and share buyback as we continue to optimize our portfolio against our priority investment areas on an ROIC basis. Given the very strong, long-term free cash flow outlook for the firm, we expect share repurchase will remain our highest ROIC opportunity. We completed $500 million of buyback in the first-half and continue to expect share buyback to be substantial at $1 billion or more in 2024 based on our current M&A expectations for the rest of the year. We also expect to continue to invest organically and inorganically in content and capabilities that we can scale to address unmet client needs. Regarding M&A, our M&A pipeline continues to be focused on our high priority areas, including the mid-market and attractive geographies that will bring scalable solutions to our clients' growing and evolving challenges. Knowing that we closed an acquisition in France this quarter, bringing new specialist capabilities in health and benefits into Aon. We are also continuing to see success from NFP's impressive M&A engine. Since the beginning of 2024, NFP has completed 14 acquisitions at attractive multiples weighted towards Commercial Risk and Health, representing $36 million in annualized revenue. As we previously communicated, we expect NFP to do M&A comprised of $45 million to $60 million of EBITDA per year and they are on track for the full-year 2024. We look forward to building on their established track record and executing against their strong pipeline to drive future growth in the space and value creation within our ROIC framework. Going forward, we'll continue to actively manage the portfolio and assess all capital allocation decisions on an ROIC basis, contemplating buyback, M&A and delevering. Turning now to our balance sheet and debt capacity, we remain confident in the strength of our balance sheet. As previously communicated, we expect our credit ratios to be elevated over the next 12 to 18 months as we bring our leverage ratios back in-line with levels consistent with our credit profile, driven by substantial free cash flow generation and incremental debt capacity from EBITDA growth, noting our track record of effectively managing leverage within our current ratings. In summary, our strong financial results in the quarter and year-to-date position us well to continue driving progress against all elements of our 3x3 Plan and driving results in 2024 and over the long-term. We look forward to building on this momentum. With that, I'll turn the call back over to the operator, and Greg, Eric and I would be delighted to take your questions. 7 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Aon Plc (AON) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 26-Jul-2024 QUESTION AND ANSWER SECTION Operator: Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Elyse Greenspan with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Elyse Greenspan Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities LLC Q Hi. Thanks. Good morning. Before I get into the questions, I just also just want to extend my congrats to Christa just on your successful career at Aon. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Christa Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President-Global Finance, Aon Plc Thanks so much, Elyse. A ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Elyse Greenspan Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities LLC Q Yeah. Thanks, Christa. My first question is on Commercial Risk. I guess it's two parts maybe. Greg, you said the overall organic growth wasn't impacted by NFP. Would that statement also hold true for Commercial Risk? And then can you also just expand on what turned in the quarter? You guys went from 3% to 6%. You saw a doubling of growth within that segment in the quarter? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Aon Plc A Yeah. Maybe I'll start Elyse but then it's important to get Eric's standpoint and Christa is here too. Listen, first of all, to your first question. Yes. We want to be really clear about NFP has been two months. So, you take NFP out completely, the 6% and all the solution line results would have been exactly the same without NFP. So that's exactly correct. And even - if you think about Commercial Risk, maybe I'd put it in context a little bit. What we're seeing in Commercial Risk is exactly consistent with what you're seeing really across the firm. And you should expect and we expect that we're going to continue to make progress and build momentum in 2024, 2025 and 2026 on the 3x3 Plan. And again this all starts with better understanding the client need and then taking some very specific hard steps to put Aon in a position to address this demand in a way that we think at least is going to be a better set of solutions and really distinctive and that's really the 3x3 Plan. And you know what the elements of that are and that's what delivered the 6% organic on the margin expansion and the OI growth. In Commercial Risk specifically, again even without NFP, 6% growth was driven by real strength in net new business generation and strong retention and really the strong performance held across all major geographies. And we wouldn't probably get into quarter-to-quarter because the quarters are different, the mix is different between them. As we said in Q1, there were some external factors we saw last quarter that we didn't expect were ever going to repeat and they likely won't repeat and they didn't repeat. And, on average, if you step back, you see growth in exposures, generally flat pricing resulting in modestly positive market impact. As we said, M&A services, we're starting to see the turnaround in external capital markets but really M&A services really had modest positive impact in the quarter, but our team, look, with the investments we've made and the caliber of that team and the capability are incredibly well-positioned to take advantage of the growing and what is available pipeline out there now. And again, with that said, NFP growth for the two months was consistent and 8 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Aon Plc (AON) Corrected Transcript Q2 2024 Earnings Call 26-Jul-2024 that went into the overall as Christa described. And I would also say we're making great progress on our priority hire pipeline, in areas like energy and construction and expect these new colleagues to contribute to further growth over time. But really Elyse what we're trying to highlight is Q2 is just a continuation of what we're doing with the 3x3 Plan and you're starting to see that really play out. And we expect it's going to continue for the rest of the year and into the 2025 and 2026 and beyond. But Eric, what would you add to that? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Eric J. Andersen President, Aon Plc A Yeah, Greg. So, first off, I would say that strong retention and strong new business really are an outcome of the work that's been going on in the quarter. But just to touch a little bit on the priority hires, if I could for a second, as you mentioned, in the key specialty areas, construction, energy, other industry areas, we're looking at those investments in people like we do any other investment. We want to bring in the best talent that is out there and support them with the best tools and analytics, whether it's the new analyzers that Christa talked about, some of the broker-led analytics. New tools like automated certificates of insurance to make sure we're providing the right colleague and client experience. But I would also say that the analyzers fit into what we've been doing around the $1 billion dollar investment in ABS and those tools. And when you match that talent, that new talent and existing talent or the great talent that's already here at Aon, with those new tools, you begin to provide a different experience for our colleagues who can actually serve their clients better, but also to the clients themselves who get better insight from us really begin to unlock the analytics that we've been talking about, match that with the global broking capability, the access to the reinsurance capital, really the whole strategy around how we're bringing capital to clients. And you see a different experience and we have seen it in client events, whether it's at rims or our Property Symposium, our other client events that have been going on in the first-half of the year. You really see the excitement from the clients who are starting to really understand and what we're trying to give to them and the whole ecosystem of tools and talent and people. I could share stories and tell you some client wins and things. But really the new news are these risk analyzers and you see it also on the Health side. The ability to show a client where their risks are or how they structure a program around it and then how they access global capital with a client leader who fully understands their business is actually helping us drive better, stronger retention and better net new business wins. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Elyse Greenspan Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities LLC Q Thanks. And then my follow-up question, the tax rate in the quarter. It went to above 22%. I know you guys have typically guided like to 18.5%, which is like the five-year average. Is there something - is your tax rate structurally higher with NFP, or is there something one-off that we should think about when thinking about the run rate tax rate? ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Christa Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President-Global Finance, Aon Plc A Thanks so much for the question, Elyse. In Q2, similar to Q1, the tax rate was driven by a geographic mix of income and the impact of unfavorable discretes. I would note that discretes can be favorable or unfavorable in any one quarter and therefore the rate can be lumpy quarter-to-quarter. We really do think about it over the full- year. And as you said Elyse, we don't give guidance going forward but that is a historical accurate rate going backwards. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 9 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2024 FactSet CallStreet, LLC