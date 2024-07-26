By Connor Hart

Shares of Aon are on track for their largest percent increase in three years after the company posted second-quarter per-share earnings that beat Wall Street analysts' expectations.

The stock was up 6% to $316.98 on Friday. Shares are up 9% since the beginning of the year.

The Dublin-based professional services company posted a profit of $524 million, or $2.46 a share, down from $560 million, or $2.71 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected per-share earnings of $2.30.

Stripping out certain one-time costs, adjusted earnings came in at $2.93 per share, missing analysts' forecast of $3.09, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 16% to $3.76 billion, just ahead of analysts' forecast of $3.74 billion.

