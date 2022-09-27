Advanced search
    AON   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(AON)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:17 2022-09-27 am EDT
271.18 USD   +0.50%
10:11aAon : U.S. Hospitals Accelerate Hiring and Bolster Benefits Amid “The Great Resignation,” Aon Reports
PU
09/26India likely to see double digit pay rises in 2023 - study
RE
09/22Aon Plc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Aon : U.S. Hospitals Accelerate Hiring and Bolster Benefits Amid "The Great Resignation," Aon Reports

09/27/2022 | 10:11am EDT
CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 -Aon plc (NYSE: AON) reports that 83 percent of U.S. hospitals surveyed have accelerated clinical hiring to meet surging demand in medical services, according to the firm's 17th annual Benefits Survey of Hospitals released today. Another 15 percent indicate normal hiring trends and 2 percent are being cautious, delaying or issuing a hiring freeze, according to Aon, a leading global professional services firm.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the top priority for hospitals continues to be to attract and retain front-line medical professionals in the face of a nationwide talent shortage," said Sheena Singh, senior vice president of Aon's national healthcare industry practice. "This shortage threatens to impact patient care delivery, accelerate burnout among clinical staff and delay attainment of organizational objectives. As a result, health systems have prioritized benefits as a mechanism to reward and build a resilient workforce."

Top concerns expressed by U.S. health system employers include:

  • offering competitive benefits to attract and retain talent (91 percent)
  • employee burnout/workforce resiliency (89 percent)
  • employees understanding the value of their benefits (89 percent)
  • access to mental health services (84 percent)
  • improving health outcomes (83 percent)

The report shows median health benefit expenses per hospital employee per year increased 2.7 percent, from $15,688 in 2021 to $16,114 in 2022.

Seventy-eight percent of hospitals aim to pay 76 percent or more of their employees' health care costs and 14 percent offer a no-cost health plan option to some segment of their employee population. Eighty-two percent of health systems surveyed provide a discount to employees via plan design to access their own facilities and providers.

Hospitals also seek to reward employees with the following benefits:

  • 94 percent offering tuition reimbursement programs
  • 78 percent offering flexible work options
  • 74 percent offering personal leave
  • 73 percent offering cash-out vacation policies
  • 72 percent offering financial wellness/planning
  • 45 percent offering gender-affirming benefits
  • 44 percent offering adoption benefits
  • 40 percent offering enhanced behavioral health benefits (beyond traditional employee assistance programs or medical plans)
  • 39 percent offering student loan repayment plans (an additional 41 percent are considering this option)
  • 33 percent offering on-site daycare
  • 31 percent offering back-up childcare
  • 23 percent offering back-up elder care

Aon's 17th annual Benefits Survey of Hospitals surveyed hospital employers between April and June 2022. The survey compiles results of participating benefit plans for more than 2.6 million health system employees representing more than 1,200 hospitals across the U.S.

For more information and to access the report, visit https://insights-north-america.aon.com/healthcare/aon-2022-benefits-survey-of-hospitals-report.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Media Contact
Robert Elfinger
+1 312 381 0071
Robert.Elfinger@aon.com

Disclaimer

AON plc published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 14:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
