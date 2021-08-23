Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aon plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AON   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(AON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aon : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)

08/23/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Other Events.

On August 18, 2021, Aon Corporation, a Delaware corporation ('Aon Corporation'), Aon Global Holdings plc, a public limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales ('AGH' and, together with Aon Corporation, the 'Issuers'), Aon plc, an Irish public limited company ('Aon plc') and Aon Global Limited, a private limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales and, prior to its re-registration,a public limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales named Aon plc ('AGL' and, together with Aon plc, the 'Guarantors' and each, a 'Guarantor'), entered into an underwriting agreement (the 'Underwriting Agreement') with Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as representatives of the several underwriters named therein, with respect to the offering and sale by Aon Corporation and AGH of $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of their 2.050% Senior Notes due 2031 (the '2031 Notes') and $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of their 2.900% Senior Notes due 2051 (the '2051 Notes' and, together with the 2031 Notes, the 'Notes') under the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (RegistrationNos. 333-238189, 333-238189-01, 333-238189-02 and 333-238189-03). EachGuarantor has fully and unconditionally, jointly and severally, guaranteed the Notes pursuant to the Indenture (as defined below) (collectively, the 'Guarantees' and, together with the Notes, the 'Securities'). The Securities were issued pursuant to an indenture, dated December 3, 2018, as amended and restated on April 1, 2020, as further amended and supplemented by a first supplemental indenture on August 23, 2021 (the 'Indenture'), among Aon Corporation, AGH, the Guarantors and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (the 'Trustee').

The net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by the Issuers, were approximately $986.2 million. Aon Corporation and AGH intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The Underwriting Agreement and the First Indenture Supplement are filed as Exhibits 1.1 and 4.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, respectively,and are incorporated by reference herein. The form of the 2031 Notes (including the Guarantees) and the 2051 Notes (including the Guarantees) are filed as Exhibits 4.3 and 4.4, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K andis incorporated by reference herein.

In connection with the issuance of the Securities, Sidley Austin LLP is filing the legal opinion attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K,Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is filing the legal opinion attached as Exhibit 5.2 and Matheson is filing the legal opinion attached as Exhibit 5.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
No.

Description

1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated August 18, 2021, among Aon Corporation, AGH, Aon plc and AGL, and Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein.
4.1 Amended and Restated Indenture, dated April 1, 2020, among Aon Corporation, Aon plc, AGL, AGH and the Trustee (amending and restating the Indenture, dated December 3, 2018, among Aon Corporation, AGL and the Trustee)(included Exhibit 4.6 to the Current Report on Form 8-K12B filed by Aon plc on April 1, 2020).
4.2 First Indenture Supplement, dated August 23, 2021 among Aon Corporation, AGH, the Guarantors and the Trustee
4.3 Form of 2.050% Senior Notes due 2031 (including the Guarantees) (included in Exhibit 4.2).
4.4 Form of 2.900% Senior Notes due 2051 (including the Guarantees) (included in Exhibit 4.2).

Disclaimer

AON plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AON PLC
05:24pAON : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
05:22pAON PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:04aAON : Evolves Reinsurance Solutions Team to Bring Greater Choice and Innovation ..
PU
08/17STREET COLOR : Berkshire Hathaway Takes New Position in Organon, Dumps Biogen, A..
MT
08/17AON : PGA TOUR's Matthew Wolff wins the Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 million..
AQ
08/17AON : PGA TOUR's Matthew Wolff wins the Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 million..
PU
08/17AON : Wolfe Research Starts Aon at Peer Perform With $292 Price Target
MT
08/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire pares drug holdings, sheds Axalta, Biogen
RE
08/16AON : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Aon to $274 From $268, Maintains Eq..
MT
08/16Willis Towers Watson says insider Carl Hess to be next CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AON PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 135 M - -
Net income 2021 1 851 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 440 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 63 067 M 63 067 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,81x
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AON PLC
Duration : Period :
Aon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 279,37 $
Average target price 272,54 $
Spread / Average Target -2,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric Andersen President
Christa Davies Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Finance
Lester B. Knight Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James Derrick Platt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AON PLC32.23%63 067
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.15.59%29 565
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY3.83%28 228
BROWN & BROWN, INC.21.83%16 266
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED27.07%3 417
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC9.64%2 653