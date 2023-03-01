Aon : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 23, 2023
Aon plc
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Ireland
1-7933
95-1539969
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
Metropolitan Building, James Joyce Street
Dublin 1, Ireland
D01 K0Y85
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: +353 1266 6000
Former name or former address, if changed since last report: Not Applicable
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.01 nominal value
AON
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon plc's 4.000% Senior Notes due
2023
AON23
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon plc's 3.500% Senior Notes due
2024
AON24
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon plc's 3.875% Senior Notes due
2025
AON25
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon plc's 2.875% Senior Notes due
2026
AON26
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 2.850% Senior Notes due 2027
AON27
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 2.050% Senior Notes due 2031
AON31
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 2.600% Senior Notes due 2031
AON31A
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032
AON32
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon plc's 4.250% Senior Notes due
2042
AON42
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon plc's 4.450% Senior Notes due
2043
AON43
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon plc's 4.600% Senior Notes due
2044
AON44
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon plc's 4.750% Senior Notes due
2045
AON45
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 2.900% Senior Notes due 2051
AON51
New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 3.900% Senior Notes due 2052
AON52
New York Stock Exchange
Item 8.01
Other Events.
On February 23, 2023, Aon Corporation, a Delaware corporation ("Aon Corporation"), Aon Global Holdings plc, a public limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales ("AGH" and, together with Aon Corporation, the "Issuers"), Aon plc, an Irish public limited company ("Aon plc") and Aon Global Limited, a private limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales, and prior to its re-registration,a public limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales named Aon plc ("AGL" and, together with Aon plc, the "Guarantors" and each, a "Guarantor"), entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as representatives of the several underwriters named therein, with respect to the offering and sale by Aon Corporation and AGH of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of their 5.350% Senior Notes due 2033 (the "Notes") under the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (RegistrationNos. 333-238189, 333-238189-01, 333-238189-02 and 333-238189-03). EachGuarantor has fully and unconditionally, jointly and severally, guaranteed the Notes pursuant to the Indenture (as defined below) (collectively, the "Guarantees" and, together with the Notes, the "Securities"). The Securities were issued pursuant to an indenture, dated December 3, 2018, as amended and restated on April 1, 2020, as further amended and supplemented by a fifth supplemental indenture on February 28, 2023 (together, the "Indenture"), among Aon Corporation, AGH, the Guarantors and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (the "Trustee").
The net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by the Issuers, were approximately $743,535,950. Aon Corporation and AGH intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
The Underwriting Agreement and the Fifth Indenture Supplement are filed as Exhibits 1.1 and 4.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, respectively,and are incorporated by reference herein. The form of the Notes (including the Guarantees) is filed as Exhibit 4.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K andis incorporated by reference herein.
In connection with the issuance of the Securities, Sidley Austin LLP is filing the legal opinion attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K,Freshfields Brukhaus Deringer LLP is filing the legal opinion attached as Exhibit 5.2 and Matheson is filing the legal opinion attached as Exhibit 5.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit
No.
Description
1.1
Underwriting Agreement, dated February 23, 2023, among Aon Corporation, AGH, Aon plc and AGL, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as representatives of the several underwriters named therein.