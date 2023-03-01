Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aon plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AON   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(AON)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
304.05 USD   +0.48%
02/28Aon Plc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Improving Employee Wellbeing Factors Can Enhance Company Performance By at Least 11 Percent, Up to 55 Percent, According to Global Aon Survey
AQ
02/23Q1 2023 Insurance Labor Market Study Indicates Continued Growth
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aon : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

03/01/2023 | 12:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 23, 2023

Aon plc

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ireland 1-7933 95-1539969

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

Metropolitan Building, James Joyce Street

Dublin 1, Ireland

D01 K0Y85
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: +353 1266 6000

Former name or former address, if changed since last report: Not Applicable

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2 below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.01 nominal value AON New York Stock Exchange

Guarantees of Aon plc's 4.000% Senior Notes due

2023

AON23 New York Stock Exchange

Guarantees of Aon plc's 3.500% Senior Notes due

2024

AON24 New York Stock Exchange

Guarantees of Aon plc's 3.875% Senior Notes due

2025

AON25 New York Stock Exchange

Guarantees of Aon plc's 2.875% Senior Notes due

2026

AON26 New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 2.850% Senior Notes due 2027 AON27 New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 2.050% Senior Notes due 2031 AON31 New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 2.600% Senior Notes due 2031 AON31A New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 5.000% Senior Notes due 2032 AON32 New York Stock Exchange

Guarantees of Aon plc's 4.250% Senior Notes due

2042

AON42 New York Stock Exchange

Guarantees of Aon plc's 4.450% Senior Notes due

2043

AON43 New York Stock Exchange

Guarantees of Aon plc's 4.600% Senior Notes due

2044

AON44 New York Stock Exchange

Guarantees of Aon plc's 4.750% Senior Notes due

2045

AON45 New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 2.900% Senior Notes due 2051 AON51 New York Stock Exchange
Guarantees of Aon Corp. and Aon Global Holdings plc's 3.900% Senior Notes due 2052 AON52 New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01

Other Events.

On February 23, 2023, Aon Corporation, a Delaware corporation ("Aon Corporation"), Aon Global Holdings plc, a public limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales ("AGH" and, together with Aon Corporation, the "Issuers"), Aon plc, an Irish public limited company ("Aon plc") and Aon Global Limited, a private limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales, and prior to its re-registration,a public limited company formed under the laws of England and Wales named Aon plc ("AGL" and, together with Aon plc, the "Guarantors" and each, a "Guarantor"), entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as representatives of the several underwriters named therein, with respect to the offering and sale by Aon Corporation and AGH of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of their 5.350% Senior Notes due 2033 (the "Notes") under the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (RegistrationNos. 333-238189, 333-238189-01, 333-238189-02 and 333-238189-03). EachGuarantor has fully and unconditionally, jointly and severally, guaranteed the Notes pursuant to the Indenture (as defined below) (collectively, the "Guarantees" and, together with the Notes, the "Securities"). The Securities were issued pursuant to an indenture, dated December 3, 2018, as amended and restated on April 1, 2020, as further amended and supplemented by a fifth supplemental indenture on February 28, 2023 (together, the "Indenture"), among Aon Corporation, AGH, the Guarantors and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (the "Trustee").

The net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by the Issuers, were approximately $743,535,950. Aon Corporation and AGH intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The Underwriting Agreement and the Fifth Indenture Supplement are filed as Exhibits 1.1 and 4.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, respectively,and are incorporated by reference herein. The form of the Notes (including the Guarantees) is filed as Exhibit 4.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K andis incorporated by reference herein.

In connection with the issuance of the Securities, Sidley Austin LLP is filing the legal opinion attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K,Freshfields Brukhaus Deringer LLP is filing the legal opinion attached as Exhibit 5.2 and Matheson is filing the legal opinion attached as Exhibit 5.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
No.

Description

1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated February 23, 2023, among Aon Corporation, AGH, Aon plc and AGL, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as representatives of the several underwriters named therein.
4.1 Amended and Restated Indenture, dated April 1, 2020, among Aon Corporation, Aon plc, AGL, AGH and the Trustee (amending and restating the Indenture, dated December 3, 2018, among Aon Corporation, AGL and the Trustee) (included in Exhibit 4.6 to the Current Report on Form 8-K12B filed by Aon plc on April 1, 2020).
4.2 Fifth Indenture Supplement, dated as of February 28, 2023, among Aon Corporation, AGH, the Guarantors and the Trustee.
4.3 Form of 5.350% Senior Notes due 2033 (including the Guarantees) (included in Exhibit 4.2).
5.1 Opinion of Sidley Austin LLP.
5.2 Opinion of Freshfields Brukhaus Deringer LLP.
5.3 Opinion of Matheson.
23.1 Consent of Sidley Austin LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1).
23.2 Consent of Freshfields Brukhaus Deringer LLP (included in Exhibit 5.2).
23.3 Consent of Matheson (included in Exhibit 5.3).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted in iXBRL in Exhibit 101).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: February 28, 2023 AON PLC
By:

/s/ Julie Cho

Name: Julie Cho
Title: Assistant Company Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

AON plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 05:35:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AON PLC
02/28Aon Plc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Improving Employee Wellbeing Factors Can Enhance Company Performance By at Least 11 Per..
AQ
02/23Q1 2023 Insurance Labor Market Study Indicates Continued Growth
BU
02/23Insider Sell: Aon
MT
02/21Aon : Delivers New Earthquake Model for Canada Through Collaboration With GEM
PU
02/17AON PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Ope..
AQ
02/14Aon : Rebuilding for Resilience Project Addresses Hurricane Ian Devastation
PU
02/08Citigroup Adjusts Aon Price Target to $340 From $339, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/06UBS Adjusts Aon's Price Target to $323 From $299, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/06Piper Sandler Adjusts Aon's Price Target to $325 From $305, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AON PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 211 M - -
Net income 2023 2 881 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 62 374 M 62 374 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
EV / Sales 2024 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart AON PLC
Duration : Period :
Aon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 304,05 $
Average target price 327,53 $
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric J. Andersen Chief Executive Officer-Risk Solutions Americas
Christa Davies Executive Vice President-Global Finance
Lester B. Knight Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mindy F. Simon Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AON PLC1.30%62 374
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-0.63%39 216
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-4.18%25 218
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-1.58%15 849
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.2.28%4 927
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.3.66%4 835