Aon appoints Lisa Stevens to serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Stevens continues to oversee the firm's People Organization with expanded responsibilities across Marketing and Communications and Public Affairs

DUBLIN, June 25, 2024 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, announced today that Lisa Stevens will transition into a newly created Chief Administrative Officer role overseeing the People Organization, Marketing and Communications, and Public Affairs.

"As one of the executive leaders of our 3x3 Plan, Lisa has helped to further connect our shared services to the support needed to serve our clients," said Greg Case, CEO of Aon. "With our Marketing and Communications and Public Affairs teams already working in close collaboration with the colleagues in our People Organization, this office is a natural evolution and the right home for these teams as we look to build on our momentum and go further, faster as one global firm."

Stevens has served as Aon's Chief People Officer since 2019 with responsibility for creating, implementing and leading strategies that empower the firm's 60,000 colleagues to fully align with its client-centric Aon United mission. Stevens has been critical to shaping Aon's colleague and client experiences since joining the firm in 2018 as Executive Vice President of Aon United Operations. In this role, Stevens led the Delivering Aon United strategy and adoption to accelerate client value creation and drive growth by increasing collaboration across geographies and solution lines.

Stevens joined Aon from Wells Fargo where she was a 29-year veteran leading the Western region of the United States, which included a 32,000-person team spanning 2,700 branches across 24 states. While at Wells Fargo, Stevens also had responsibility for running sales and marketing for its community bank, overseeing product development and marketing for small business banking and serving on the Wells Fargo Brand executive steering committee.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

