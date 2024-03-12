Aon launches Partner Risk Insights to help businesses digitize third-party risk management

New tool simplifies insurance certification process for U.S. clients and their third-party networks

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the launch of Partner Risk Insights, a digital platform powered by CoverWallet, to help U.S. organizations simplify the way they manage insurance-related third-party risk.

"We are incredibly excited to launch this digital platform as part of Aon's commitment to serving clients with innovative products," said Jillian Slyfield, chief innovation officer of Aon.

The digital platform will serve as a command center for risk managers, procurement officers and general counsels to manage their businesses' third-party networks, including suppliers, vendors, and commercial tenants. The platform's real-time dashboard and advanced analytics will provide insights into insurance compliance status for third parties and enable more informed decision making.

Partner Risk Insights simplifies the traditional and tactical insurance verification process into a strategic and automated solution. The digital platform identifies third-party protection gaps and matches them with coverage options that can be purchased in real time digitally and with advice from Aon's licensed brokers.

The platform provides clarity, visibility, insights and simplicity to match third-party insurance against risk standards, thus creating organizational efficiency and resiliency against potential liability and financial impact.

"We are providing our clients with a way to better understand risk, drive compliance, and offer a more seamless onboarding option," said Roberto Pinto, president of digital client solutions at Aon. "Partner Risk Insights keeps business networks more connected and better protected from third-party risks, helping clients achieve their business goals."

For more information on Aon's Partner Risk Insights platform, please visit aondigital.com or reach out to demos.pri@aondigital.com.

