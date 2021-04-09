Log in
Aon Plc    AON

Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/09 04:10:00 pm
237 USD   +0.85%
04:31pAON  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
09:34aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Aon plc
09:31aAON  : Form 8.3 - Aon plc
Aon : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/09/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE:AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, plans to announce first quarter 2021 results on Friday, April 30th, 2021 in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Greg Case, CEO, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday, April 30th, 2021. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at www.aon.com.  A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at www.aon.com.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc
Sign up for News Alerts: http://aon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=58

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
investor.relations@aon.com
+1 312-381-3310

Media Contact:
Jason Gertzen
mediainquiries@aon.com
+1 312-381-3024

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301266047.html

SOURCE Aon plc


