Aon : Launches Employer Solution to Improve Musculoskeletal Care for Workers

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 -Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has launched its MSK Integrated Care Solution with three leading health care companies to help employers improve quality and affordability of musculoskeletal care for their employees. Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, will help employers engage and educate their workforce as well as manage the solution's performance by aggregating medical claims data and measuring outcomes.

Aon is collaborating with 98point6, Hinge Health and Employer Direct Healthcare on behalf of employers and health plans to create an integrated care model that will help achieve the best clinical outcomes, avoid unnecessary surgeries and address high costs with the most affordable rates.

'Musculoskeletal ailments are among the largest cost drivers for employer health plans,' said Michael Murphy, senior vice president, health innovation for Aon. 'With more employees working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, these trends are being exacerbated, providing an opportunity to help more people access high-quality, affordable musculoskeletal care.'

Within the integrated solution, members have access to Employer Direct Healthcare's SurgeryPlus® concierge services and surgical network as well as Hinge Health's wearable technology and clinical care team that includes doctors, physical therapists, expert specialists and health coaches. 98point6 provides members with virtual, 24-hour primary care delivered by U.S. board-certified physicians who can diagnose, treat, prescribe medications, order labs and follow-up with patients via an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, text-based mobile application.

For employers, the new solution will provide:

a holistic, integrated musculoskeletal program without needing to build, contract or manage multiple vendors independently;

better engagement, savings, clinical outcomes and return on investment compared to contracting with the individual point solutions; and

mutual accountability for guarantees and outcomes across the vendors to ensure greater value.

Employees will gain access to care through a range of settings. The integrated solution also delivers concierge support throughout the health care journey and provides best-in-class treatment with no or low out-of-pocket costs.

'There is a large amount of inappropriate care provided along with high variation in costs and quality,' said Dr. Neal Mills, chief medical officer for Aon. 'We have assembled market-leading solutions to create a cohesive singular product offering that will help workers get the right care in the right setting at the right time.'

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn

Stay up to date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and hear from Aon's expert advisors in The One Brief.

Sign up for News Alerts here

About 98point6

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Seattle, 98point6 is pioneering a new approach to primary care. By pairing AI and machine learning with board-certified physicians, our vision is to make primary care more accessible and affordable, leading to better health. We meet consumers where they are by offering private, text-based diagnosis and treatment via a mobile app. For employers, health plans and retail partners, 98point6 increases primary care utilization among those not actively or appropriately engaged in their health-enabling earlier medical intervention and reducing overall cost of care. For more information about 98point6, visit www.98point6.com.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health is pioneering the world's most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic™. We reduce MSK pain, opioid use, and surgeries by pairing advanced wearable technology with a comprehensive clinical care team, including doctors of physical therapy, physicians, health coaches, and more. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health is the #1 Digital MSK Clinic™ for health plans and employers, including Boeing, Salesforce, and US Foods. Learn more at www.hingehealth.com.

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus® benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to millions of covered members. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing the most desirable outcomes for members. To learn more about Employer Direct Healthcare | SurgeryPlus®, please visit www.edhc.com.

Media Contact

Robert Elfinger

+1 312 381 0071

Robert.Elfinger@aon.com