Aon plc Names Jeff Plein as Chief Operating Officer for the Asia-Pacific Region, Bringing Expertise in Business Operations to Better Serve Clients. Plein will report to Mindy Simon, global chief operating officer, and Anne Corona, chief executive officer of Asia Pacific. He is based in Singapore and joins the Aon Asia-Pacific Executive Committee and the Aon Business Services Global Leadership Team.

Plein succeeds Bill Hooper, who was named as global COO of Commercial Risk Solutions, for which he will relocate to the United Kingdom later this year. Plein will work closely with regional and global teams to support growth and deliver a differentiated client experience, with responsibility for the design and execution of all aspects of the Asia-Pacific operating model. Plein joins Aon from Citibank, where he worked since 2018 as managing director, Asia Pacific head of securities services operations.

He has previously held senior roles at Fullerton Fund Management, BlackRock and Pacific Investment Management Company.