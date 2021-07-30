Log in
    AON   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(AON)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/30 01:14:36 pm
259.545 USD   -1.41%
Aon's looking at up to $1.4 billion in costs over scrapped Willis deal

07/30/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An office building with the Aon logo is seen in Sydney

(Reuters) - Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it could have to expend up to $400 million in additional costs tied to the termination of its mega merger deal with Willis Towers Watson, over and above the $1 billion it was required to pay.

The extra costs, which would range between $350 million and $400 million, could be incurred in the third quarter, Aon Chief Financial Officer Christa Davies said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Earlier this week, the companies said they had mutually decided to pull the plug on their $30 billion merger that would have created the world's largest insurance broker, due to regulatory objections.

The termination of the deal was hailed as a victory for the Biden administration. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the merger.

"Despite regulatory momentum around the world ... we reached an impasse with the U.S. Department of Justice," Aon Chief Executive Officer Greg Case had said.

The U.S. regulators' stand was in contrast to that of their European counterparts who had approved the deal on condition the companies sell certain assets.

London-based Aon on Friday reported a 5% drop in second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 884 M - -
Net income 2021 2 395 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 59 486 M 59 486 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,52x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AON PLC
Duration : Period :
Aon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 263,77 $
Average target price 265,15 $
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric Andersen President
Christa Davies Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Finance
Lester B. Knight Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James Derrick Platt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AON PLC24.85%59 486
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.12.77%28 772
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-3.38%26 255
BROWN & BROWN, INC.15.67%15 443
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED11.28%2 851
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC-4.30%2 294