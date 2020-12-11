Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aon Plc    AON   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(AON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/11 09:30:52 am
204.275 USD   -0.95%
09:13aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aon plc
DJ
12/10AON : launches dedicated SPAC Task Force
PU
12/09FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aon plc
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : Aon plc

12/11/2020 | 09:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( irsh) 
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Aon plc 
 
11-Dec-2020 / 14:12 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
              Ap19 
 
              FORM 8.3 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
******************** 
 
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER 
RULES, 2013 
****************************************************************************** 
******* 
 
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% 
OR MORE 
****************************************************************************** 
****** 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
****************** 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)         The Vanguard Group, Inc. 
Company dealt in                        Aon plc 
Class of relevant security to which the US$0.01 Ordinary Shares 
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 
2) 
Date of dealing                         9 December 2020 
 
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant 
security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
                                  Long               Short 
                           Numbers    (%)      Numbers  (%) 
(1) Relevant securities    17,962,974 7.85%    23,381   0.01% 
(2) Derivatives (other 
than options) 
(3) Options and agreements 
to purchase/sell 
Total                      17,962,974 7.85%    23,381   0.01% 
 
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other 
than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
Class of relevant security:        Long              Short 
                             Numbers  (%)      Numbers  (%) 
(1) Relevant securities 
(2) Derivatives (other than 
options) 
(3) Options and agreements 
to purchase/sell 
Total 
 
Ap20 
 
1. Dealings (Note 4) 
 
(a) Purchases and sales 
 
Purchase/sale     Number of relevant       Price per unit (Note 
                      securities                    5) 
Purchase      12,254                      207.05 USD 
Purchase      239                         209.90 USD 
Sale          6,606                       207.05 USD 
 
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
Product name,  Nature of        Number of         Price per 
               transaction      relevant          unit 
                                securities 
 
e.g. CFD 
               (Note 6)                           (Note 5) 
                                (Note 7) 
Not Applicable 
 
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
Product   Writing, Number   Exercise  Type,  Expiry     Option 
name,     selling, of       price     e.g.   date       money 
          purchasi securiti           Americ            paid/rec 
          ng,      es to              an,               eived 
          varying  which              Europe            per unit 
e.g. call etc.     the                an                (Note 5) 
option             option             etc. 
                   relates 
                   (Note 7) 
Not 
Applicabl 
e 
 
(ii) Exercising 
 
Product name,    Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
                                      (Note 5) 
 
e.g. call option 
 
Not Applicable 
 
(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 
4) 
 
Nature of transaction Details Price per unit 
 
(Note 8)                      (if applicable) (Note 5) 
Not Applicable 
 
              Ap21 
 
2. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
between the person disclosing and any other person relating to 
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option 
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or 
future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to 
which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If 
none, this should be stated. 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO 
 
Date of disclosure                              11 December 2020 
Contact name                                    Shawn Acker 
Telephone number                                001-610-669-8989 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror 
with which connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection 
(Note 10) 
 
Category Code: RET - Aon plc 
TIDM:          irsh 
LEI Code:      5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.:  89573 
EQS News ID:   1154692 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2020 09:12 ET (14:12 GMT)

All news about AON PLC
09:13aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aon plc
DJ
12/10AON : launches dedicated SPAC Task Force
PU
12/09FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aon plc
DJ
12/08THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aon plc
DJ
12/08AON : Report Highlights a Path Toward "The New Better" in Wake of COVID-19 Pande..
AQ
12/07AON : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc
AQ
12/07FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aon plc
DJ
12/07AON : Form 8.3 - Aon plc
AQ
12/07AON : Pooled Employer Plan Opens with its First Plan Sponsors in January
AQ
12/07AON : Prior to the Pandemic, Medical Costs for Employers Projected to Increase M..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 950 M - -
Net income 2020 1 979 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 46 878 M 46 878 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,88x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AON PLC
Duration : Period :
Aon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 220,46 $
Last Close Price 206,24 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric Andersen President
Lester B. Knight Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John G. Bruno Chief Operating Officer
Christa Davies Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AON PLC-0.98%47 062
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY2.79%26 660
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.25.50%22 984
BROWN & BROWN, INC.13.68%12 848
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED13.51%2 568
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC167.03%2 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ