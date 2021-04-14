Log in
Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc

04/14/2021 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
TIDM0Y4Q TIDM0XHL 
 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Willis Towers Watson plc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.000304635 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                13(th) April 2021 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                              Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  -------------------  ----------- 
                                        Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                6,291,615  4.87834% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)         N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                               N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  6,291,615  4.87834% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               725                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,040                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,914                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,972                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                30                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                27                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                81                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,900                   242.55 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,824                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,334                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,494                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,364                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  72                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  66                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 236                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  32                   241.87 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       14(th) April 2021 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Contact name                                               Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Telephone number                                              020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  -----------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-21 1026ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 540 M - -
Net income 2021 2 371 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 54 064 M 54 064 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AON PLC
Duration : Period :
Aon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 242,86 $
Last Close Price 239,24 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory C. Case Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric Andersen President
Christa Davies Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Finance
Lester B. Knight Independent Non-Executive Chairman
James Derrick Platt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AON PLC13.24%54 064
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY14.80%31 194
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.8.28%26 145
BROWN & BROWN, INC.0.95%13 741
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED1.00%2 667
EHEALTH, INC.2.34%1 874
