Kaplan :, Aon to Offer Talent Assessment, Professional Development Solutions for Businesses

Collaboration timely for those struggling with attracting, retaining, and developing talent during the pandemic

Kaplan, one of the world’s largest and most diverse education providers, and Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions, today announced a collaboration that brings together Aon’s industry-leading talent assessment capabilities with Kaplan Performance Academy (KPA), a world-class digital environment that hosts and coordinates custom-tailored learning, coaching, and assessments.

The announcement comes at a time when many businesses are struggling with staffing issues during the pandemic, bringing both talent assessment and talent development to the top of their agenda. Human resources professionals are facing many new challenges, not only in identifying the right people, but retaining and developing their own talent.

Aon’s suite of assessments places it at the cutting edge of digital diagnostics that produce rich data and insight. But data and insight is only half the story, according to Andrew Perkins, Global Director of KPA. “It’s rather like having a fitness assessment at the gym. It’s a great place to start, but what can I do now? What can I achieve? Who can help me?” said Perkins.

“For both Aon and Kaplan,” Perkins continued, “human potential lies at the heart of what we offer our clients. Aon helps clients see that potential, while Kaplan helps clients develop it. The combination of our respective experiences and expertise to offer clients an end-to-end solution makes for an exciting prospect for both companies and our clients.”

Aon’s assessment solutions undertake 30 million assessments annually and include aptitude tests, personality assessments, job simulations, and data and analytics for pre-hire assessments, employee development and identification of leadership potential to help companies make the best-informed talent decision. KPA combines digital and live learning experiences, online coaching, and assessment data to create a holistic developmental experience that is contextualized to an organization’s needs. It provides learning content in a variety of modalities, a global network of accredited coaches and subject matter experts available to support individuals in their professional development, and a unique performance tracker that ensures managers are engaged in supporting the learning process.

“We know how to identify the right people, and Kaplan knows how to unlock their potential,” said Brandon DeCaro, sales director, Aon’s Human Capital solutions. “It’s an ideal collaboration to provide a comprehensive talent development solution for our clients. KPA provides the role-based development that supports our talent assessment tools with a focus on performance outcomes that our clients truly value.”

The world’s talent assessment industry is estimated to be worth between $3 to $4 billion annually and set to grow between 5-10 percent in the next few years, according People Matters magazine.

Aon’s talent assessment practice, a segment of the firm’s human capital business, provides clients in more than 90 countries with powerful tools and insights to help them make better talent decisions at every stage of the employee lifecycle. This includes pre-hire assessments, identifying future leaders, screening for digital skills and agility, and AI-enabled solutions. To learn more, visit assessment.aon.com.

