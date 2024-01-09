Official AON PLC press release

The first-quarter 2024 iteration of the Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Market Study, conducted by The Jacobson Group, the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry, and Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, is now open through January 29. For nearly 15 years, the study has provided valuable insights on insurance labor trends and is regarded as an accurate predictor of the industry’s staffing outlook.

"Despite feelings of economic uncertainty and a few highly publicized layoffs, the insurance industry continued to add jobs and experience low unemployment in 2023,” said Gregory P. Jacobson, co-chief executive officer of The Jacobson Group. “As we enter a new year, the study's results will provide valuable insights for creating competitive talent strategies in the evolving market.”

Jeff Rieder, partner, head of Aon's Ward Benchmarking, said, “With an emphasis on customer-centric solutions and integration of artificial intelligence into many processes, the insurance industry is poised for dynamic shifts in the labor landscape.”

Carriers across all sectors of the industry are invited to complete the survey. Participation is confidential, and all participants will receive detailed results of the study at no cost. To complete the survey, follow this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2024q1-laborstudy.

The survey results and analysis will also be discussed in a complimentary webinar at 1 p.m. CST on February 8, 2024. All members of the insurance community are welcome to attend. Register at this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2024q1-webinar.

