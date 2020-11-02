Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aon Plc    0XHL   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(0XHL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/27 09:39:25 am
201.86 USD   +2.74%
06:01aAON : Rule 2.10 Announcement
PR
06:01aAON : Aon plc – Form 8.1 – Share Buyback
PR
05:36aAON : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aon : Aon plc – Form 8.1 – Share Buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 06:01am EST

Aon plc – Form 8.1 – Share Buyback

LONDON, U.K, November 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc issued the following forms today.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1.       KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Aon plc
Company dealt in Aon plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Class A ordinary shares, $0.01 nominal value per share
Date of dealing 26 October 2020 to 30 October 2020

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)      Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback 162,774 $192.50 to $207.64

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii)      Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap11

4.       OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO

Date of disclosure 2 November 2020
Contact name Leslie Follmer
Telephone number 312-381-3310
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert Aon plc
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Aon plc
© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AON PLC
06:01aAON : Rule 2.10 Announcement
PR
06:01aAON : Aon plc – Form 8.1 – Share Buyback
PR
05:36aAON : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:36aAON : Appoints Byron Spruell to Board of Directors
AQ
11/01AON : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
10/30AON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
10/30AON PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Pri..
AQ
10/30AON : Appoints Byron Spruell to Board of Directors
PR
10/30AON : 3Q Profit Rose, Revenue Flat
DJ
10/30AON PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group