Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aon Plc    0XHL   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(0XHL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/20 09:36:46 am
201.5439 USD   -0.16%
06:01aAON : Aon plc - Form 8.1 - Share Buyback
PR
06:01aAON : Rule 2.10 Announcement
PR
12/28FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aon plc
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aon : Rule 2.10 Announcement

12/29/2020 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aon plc - Rule 2.10 Announcement - Relevant Securities in Issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

LONDON, U.K, December 28, 2020 -- In accordance with Rule 2.10 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013, Aon plc (“Aon”) confirms that, as of the close of business on December 25, 2020, Aon’s issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, consisted of 225,453,849 Class A ordinary shares, $0.01 nominal value per share (“Aon Shares”). Aon Shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol AON. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Aon Shares is IE00BLP1HW54.

Aon confirms that, as of the close of business on December 25, 2020, there were outstanding 35,000 options (the “Stock Options”), 3,389,030 time-based vesting restricted stock units (the “RSUs”) and 1,509,892 performance-based vesting restricted stock units (the “PSUs”). Upon exercise, each Stock Option entitles the holder to purchase one Aon Share at the applicable exercise price. Upon vesting, each RSU and PSU entitles the holder to receive one Aon Share.

The Directors of Aon plc accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Any holder of 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of Aon plc may have disclosure obligations under Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about AON PLC
06:01aAON : Aon plc - Form 8.1 - Share Buyback
PR
06:01aAON : Rule 2.10 Announcement
PR
12/28FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aon plc
DJ
12/24AON : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
12/23FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aon plc
DJ
12/22WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
12/21AON : Merger With Willis Towers Watson Enters European Commission's Phase 2 Revi..
MT
12/21AON : European Commission to Investigate Proposed Aon Acquisition of Willis Towe..
DJ
12/21AON : Merger Update
PR
12/21AON : Confirms the European Commission Has Initiated a Phase II Review of Combin..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ