Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Aopen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3046   TW0003046009

AOPEN INC.

(3046)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
30.10 TWD   +9.85%
06/17AOPEN : Material resolutions of the company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/04Aopen Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/18AOPEN : Announcing the significant financial information for the reference of investors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aopen : Announcing the significant financial information for the reference of investors

07/12/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: AOPEN INC.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 16:12:27
Subject 
 Announcing the significant financial information
for the reference of investors
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Cause of occurrence: Per request of TWSE
3.Financial and business information:
(1) Previous Month :
 Jun 2022 (Consolidated-unaudited)              MoM%
Revenue (NT$ million) :        456              117.78%
Profit before income
  tax (NT$ million):            13               65.69%
Net profit attributed to the
  parent company (NT$ million): 13               90.42%
EPS (unit : NT$) :            0.18               90.42%
(2) Previous Quarter :
2022 Q2 (Consolidated-unaudited)                QoQ%
Revenue (NT$ million):          719               48.29%
Profit before income
   tax (NT$ million):            31              107.80%
Net profit attributed to the
   parent company (NT$ million): 30              227.48%
EPS (unit : NT$):              0.43              227.48%
(3) Total for the last 4 quarters : 2021 Q2 - 2021 Q4
(audited) + 2022 Q1(audited)
Revenue (NT$ million):2,808
Profit before income tax (NT$ million):162
Net profit attributed to the parent company (NT$ million):151
EPS (unit : NT$):2.12
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The financial information of June/2022 is consolidated for the reference
of the investors only which has not been audited and certified by the CPA.

Disclaimer

AOpen Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AOPEN INC.
06/17AOPEN : Material resolutions of the company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/04Aopen Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/18AOPEN : Announcing the significant financial information for the reference of investors
PU
04/11AOPEN : to attend the on-line investor conference hosted by SinoPac Securities
PU
04/11AOPEN : On behalf of subsidiary Aopen Information Products (Zhongshan) Inc. announce the o..
PU
03/15Aopen Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/15AOPEN : Board of Directors proposed not to distribute devidends of 2021
PU
03/15AOPEN : Board apporved the covening of the 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/15AOPEN : Board of Directors approved 2021 consolidated financial reports
PU
02/18AOPEN : Announces high liquid assets, short-term loan, short-term notes payable, long-term..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 573 M - -
Net income 2021 130 M - -
Net cash 2021 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 151 M 72,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart AOPEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Aopen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Feng Tsai General Manager & Director
Yue Hsiu Chen Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Sheng Chen Chairman
Yung Lu Kuo Independent Director
Ta Chuan Tso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AOPEN INC.-33.63%72
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-6.76%4 909
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.02%1 831
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.6.70%938
EIZO CORPORATION-6.20%586
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-36.14%313