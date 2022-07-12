Aopen : Announcing the significant financial information for the reference of investors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12 2.Cause of occurrence: Per request of TWSE 3.Financial and business information: (1) Previous Month : Jun 2022 (Consolidated-unaudited) MoM% Revenue (NT$ million) : 456 117.78% Profit before income tax (NT$ million): 13 65.69% Net profit attributed to the parent company (NT$ million): 13 90.42% EPS (unit : NT$) : 0.18 90.42% (2) Previous Quarter : 2022 Q2 (Consolidated-unaudited) QoQ% Revenue (NT$ million): 719 48.29% Profit before income tax (NT$ million): 31 107.80% Net profit attributed to the parent company (NT$ million): 30 227.48% EPS (unit : NT$): 0.43 227.48% (3) Total for the last 4 quarters : 2021 Q2 - 2021 Q4 (audited) + 2022 Q1(audited) Revenue (NT$ million):2,808 Profit before income tax (NT$ million):162 Net profit attributed to the parent company (NT$ million):151 EPS (unit : NT$):2.12 4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None 5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The financial information of June/2022 is consolidated for the reference of the investors only which has not been audited and certified by the CPA.