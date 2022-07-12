Aopen : Announcing the significant financial information for the reference of investors
07/12/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: AOPEN INC.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/07/12
Time of announcement
16:12:27
Subject
Announcing the significant financial information
for the reference of investors
Date of events
2022/07/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Cause of occurrence: Per request of TWSE
3.Financial and business information:
(1) Previous Month :
Jun 2022 (Consolidated-unaudited) MoM%
Revenue (NT$ million) : 456 117.78%
Profit before income
tax (NT$ million): 13 65.69%
Net profit attributed to the
parent company (NT$ million): 13 90.42%
EPS (unit : NT$) : 0.18 90.42%
(2) Previous Quarter :
2022 Q2 (Consolidated-unaudited) QoQ%
Revenue (NT$ million): 719 48.29%
Profit before income
tax (NT$ million): 31 107.80%
Net profit attributed to the
parent company (NT$ million): 30 227.48%
EPS (unit : NT$): 0.43 227.48%
(3) Total for the last 4 quarters : 2021 Q2 - 2021 Q4
(audited) + 2022 Q1(audited)
Revenue (NT$ million):2,808
Profit before income tax (NT$ million):162
Net profit attributed to the parent company (NT$ million):151
EPS (unit : NT$):2.12
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The financial information of June/2022 is consolidated for the reference
of the investors only which has not been audited and certified by the CPA.