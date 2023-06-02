AOYAMA TRADING : FY3/2023 RESULTS BRIEFING

Real estate rent and real estate rent cost, which were previously recorded as non-operating income and non-operating expenses, will be recorded under net sales and cost of sales from the current fiscal year.
As a result of this change, net sales and operating income related to real estate leasing included in the consolidated and non-consolidated plans for FY3/2024 are as follows. Accordingly, comparisons of the planned figures with the previous fiscal year data (FY3/2023) are provided as a reference.
Net sales and operating income related to real estate leasing included in consolidated and non-consolidated plans for FY3/2024
Summary of Consolidated and Non-consolidated Results for FY3/2023
Consolidated
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net income
results
attributable to owners of
183.5 billion yen
7.1 billion yen
8.7 billion yen
the parent
+17.5 billion yen YoY
+4.9 billion yen YoY
+3.5 billion yen YoY
4.2 billion yen
+2.9 billion yen YoY
< Environment >
Although infections spread temporarily, there was a progress in terms of the recovery of the movement of people and the normalization of consumption behavior following the easing of restrictions on people's movement
Economic conditions are unstable, including sharp currency exchange rate fluctuations, soaring international prices of
resources, etc., and inflation < Results >
Net sales: 110.6% YoY; sales and profits up
Recovered growth trajectory, mainly in business segments heavily impacted by COVID-19
Progress on KPIs in the second year of the medium-term management plan is generally in line with plans
Non-
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
consolidated
results
121.1 billion yen
3.5 billion yen
5.2 billion yen
2.3 billion yen
+9.4 billion yen YoY
+3.1 billion yen YoY
+2.2 billion yen YoY
+0.4 billion yen YoY
< Environment >
Recovery in special occasion demand with easing of restrictions on movement < Results >
Net sales: 108.5% YoY; sales and profits up
Gross profit margin improved by +0.5pt YoY thanks to limits on discount sales, etc., amid rising procurement prices
SGA ratio declined by 2.1pt YoY thanks to ongoing structural reforms
Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest unit.
