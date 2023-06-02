Advanced search
    8219   JP3106200003

AOYAMA TRADING CO., LTD.

(8219)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
1294.00 JPY   +3.52%
03:09aAoyama Trading : Fy3/2023 results briefing
PU
05/31Aoyama Trading : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting and Meeting Materials
PU
05/26Aoyama Trading : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 2023 (Consolidated)
PU
AOYAMA TRADING : FY3/2023 RESULTS BRIEFING

06/02/2023 | 03:09am EDT
Aoyama Trading

Co., Ltd.

FY3/2023

Results Briefing

© AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Notes

Real estate rent and real estate rent cost, which were previously recorded as non-operating income and non-operating expenses, will be recorded under net sales and cost of sales from the current fiscal year.

As a result of this change, net sales and operating income related to real estate leasing included in the consolidated and non-consolidated plans for FY3/2024 are as follows. Accordingly, comparisons of the planned figures with the previous fiscal year data (FY3/2023) are provided as a reference.

  • Net sales and operating income related to real estate leasing included in consolidated and non-consolidated plans for FY3/2024

FY3/2024 1H Plan

FY3/2024 Full-Year Plan

Unit: million yen

Net Sales

Operating Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Consolidated

908

53

1,816

144

Non-consolidated

1,400

100

2,900

300

(parent)

2

© AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

  1. FY3/2023 Results and FY3/2024 Fiscal Year Plan
  2. Progress of Sustainability Initiatives
  3. Measures to Realize Management that is Conscious of the Cost of Capital and the Share Price
  4. Assessment of Aoyama Reborn 2023 Progress
  5. Shareholder Returns

© AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

  1. FY3/2023 Results and FY3/2024 Fiscal Year Plan
  2. Progress of Sustainability Initiatives
  3. Measures to Realize Management that is Conscious of the Cost of Capital and the Share Price
  4. Assessment of Aoyama Reborn 2023 Progress
  5. Shareholder Returns

© AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Summary of Consolidated and Non-consolidated Results for FY3/2023

Consolidated

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net income

results

attributable to owners of

183.5 billion yen

7.1 billion yen

8.7 billion yen

the parent

+17.5 billion yen YoY

+4.9 billion yen YoY

+3.5 billion yen YoY

4.2 billion yen

+2.9 billion yen YoY

< Environment >

  • Although infections spread temporarily, there was a progress in terms of the recovery of the movement of people and the normalization of consumption behavior following the easing of restrictions on people's movement
  • Economic conditions are unstable, including sharp currency exchange rate fluctuations, soaring international prices of

resources, etc., and inflation < Results >

  • Net sales: 110.6% YoY; sales and profits up
  • Recovered growth trajectory, mainly in business segments heavily impacted by COVID-19
  • Progress on KPIs in the second year of the medium-term management plan is generally in line with plans

Non-

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

consolidated

results

121.1 billion yen

3.5 billion yen

5.2 billion yen

2.3 billion yen

+9.4 billion yen YoY

+3.1 billion yen YoY

+2.2 billion yen YoY

+0.4 billion yen YoY

< Environment >

  • Recovery in special occasion demand with easing of restrictions on movement < Results >
  • Net sales: 108.5% YoY; sales and profits up
  • Gross profit margin improved by +0.5pt YoY thanks to limits on discount sales, etc., amid rising procurement prices
  • SGA ratio declined by 2.1pt YoY thanks to ongoing structural reforms

Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest unit.

5

© AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Aoyama Trading Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
