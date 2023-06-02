AOYAMA TRADING : FY3/2023 RESULTS BRIEFING

Real estate rent and real estate rent cost, which were previously recorded as non-operating income and non-operating expenses, will be recorded under net sales and cost of sales from the current fiscal year.

As a result of this change, net sales and operating income related to real estate leasing included in the consolidated and non-consolidated plans for FY3/2024 are as follows. Accordingly, comparisons of the planned figures with the previous fiscal year data (FY3/2023) are provided as a reference.

Net sales and operating income related to real estate leasing included in consolidated and non-consolidated plans for FY3/2024

FY3/2024 1H Plan FY3/2024 Full-Year Plan Unit: million yen Net Sales Operating Income Net Sales Operating Income Consolidated 908 53 1,816 144 Non-consolidated 1,400 100 2,900 300 (parent)

