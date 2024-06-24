To whom it may concern
Company Name Aoy ama
Representative P r e s
June 24, 2024
Trading Co . , Ltd .
i d e n t
O s a m u
A o y a m a
( C o d e N o . 8 2 1 9 , T S E P r i m e
C o n t a c t Direc tor, Senior Managing Executive Officer, and General Manager of Group Management D i v . , M a n a g e r o f G e ne r a l P l a n n i n g a n d P o l i c y D e p t
M a r k e t )
K o i c h i Y a m a n e
（ T E L 0 8 4 - 9 2 0 - 0 0 5 0 ）
(Correction and Numerical Data Correction)
Partial Amendment to the "Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March
2024 [Japanese standards] (Consolidated)"
AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. hereby announces that it has made a partial correction to the" "Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 2024 [Japanese standards] (Consolidated)" announced on May 10, 2024. Details are as follows.
Also, as the numerical data (XBRL data) has been corrected, we will send the corrected numerical data as well. Description
1. Corrections
- 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
(Change in Presentation Methods)
(Segment Information etc.)
Corrections are underlined.
[Before correction]
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unit: million yen)
The previous consolidated fiscal
The current consolidated
year
fiscal year
(March 31, 2023)
(March 31, 2024)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
93,102
82,552
Notes receivable - trade
66
91
Accounts receivable - trade
16,287
18,107
Marketable securities
-
1,800
Merchandise and finished goods
38,796
45,912
Work in process
577
413
Raw materials and supplies
2,605
2,626
Operating loans
52,889
53,219
Others
3,972
2,540
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(138)
(173)
Total current assets
208,160
207,090
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
127,376
133,450
Accumulated depreciation
(93,791)
(100,886)
Buildings and structures (net)
33,584
32,563
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
8,168
8,480
Accumulated depreciation
(7,297)
(7,492)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles (net)
870
988
Land
40,489
40,845
Leased assets
19,434
22,377
Accumulated depreciation
(13,106)
(15,942)
Leased assets (net)
6,327
6,434
Construction in progress
123
97
Others
15,261
15,618
Accumulated depreciation
(12,469)
(12,734)
Other (net)
2,792
2,884
Total property, plant and equipment
84,187
83,813
Intangible assets
Goodwill
4,377
3,574
Others
4,990
4,958
Total Intangible assets
9,368
8,532
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
6,154
7,471
Long-term loans receivable
1,318
1,075
Retirement benefit asset
1
183
Deferred tax assets
9,402
10,450
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
17,064
16,401
Investment property
5,981
-
Accumulated depreciation
(5,981)
-
Others
800
807
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(289)
(262)
Total investments and other assets
34,453
36,128
Total non-current assets
128,009
128,475
Total deferred assets
75
31
Total assets
336,244
335,597
(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
(Change in Presentation Method)
In the past, real estate lease revenues and real estate lease expenses were posted to" "Non-operating income" and "Non- operating expenses," but from the consolidated first quarter, they have been changed to be posted to "Net sales" "and" "Cost of sales."
This change was made in order to more appropriately present the actual condition of each business, given the recognition that real estate rental income is a stable source of income, that an increase in real estate rental income is expected due to an increase in real estate rental properties, and that the Company's division that centrally manages and operates rental real estate has come to appropriately manage profitability.
Certain reclassifications have been made to the prior year's Total consolidated financial statement to reflect this change in presentation.
As a result, 2,074 million yen, which was included in "Rental income from real estate" of "Non-operating income" in the consolidated Statement of Income for the previous consolidated fiscal year, has been reclassified to "Net sales" and "Rental costs of real estate," which was included in "Non-operating expenses." 1,711 million yen has been reclassified to "Cost of sales."
In addition, in the previous consolidated fiscal year, 2,769 million yen included in "Investment property (net)" of "Investments and other assets" in Consolidated Balance Sheets has been reclassified to "Buildings and structures (net)" of Property, plant and equipment by 388 million yen, "Land" by 2,381 million yen, and "Others" by 0 million yen.
(Segment Information etc.) [Segment Information]
4. Information on the amounts of Net sales, profits or losses, assets, and liabilities Other items by reportable segment
The current consolidated fiscal year (From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024)
(Unit: million yen)
Reportable segment
Amount
recorded in
Total
Others
Adjustm
the
Business
Credit
Printing
Sundry
Real
Total
ents
consolidate
(Note 1)
Repair
Franchisee
(Note 2)
d financial
Wear
Card
and Media
Sales
Estate
Total
Service
Business
statements
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
(Note 3)
(Omitted)
Segment assets
171,396
69,615
7,964
7,049
18,103
10,260
3,964
288,354
1,406 289,760
45,837
335,597
(Omitted)
[Information on Impairment loss in Non-current assets by reportable segment]
The current consolidated fiscal year (From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024)
(Unit: million yen)
Reportable segment
Business
Printing and
Total Repair
Real
Others
Adjustments
Total
Wear
Credit Card
Sundry Sales
Franchisee
Total
Business
Business
Media
Business
Service
Business
Estate
Business
Business
Business
(Note 1)
Impairment
562
-
-
63
42
68
-
736
418
- 70
1,084
loss
[After correction]
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unit: million yen)
The previous consolidated fiscal
The current consolidated
year
fiscal year
(March 31, 2023)
(March 31, 2024)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
93,102
82,552
Notes receivable - trade
66
91
Accounts receivable - trade
16,287
18,107
Marketable securities
-
1,800
Merchandise and finished goods
38,796
45,912
Work in process
577
413
Raw materials and supplies
2,605
2,626
Operating loans
52,889
53,219
Others
3,972
2,540
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(138)
(173)
Total current assets
208,160
207,090
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
133,302
133,450
Accumulated depreciation
(99,717)
(100,886)
Buildings and structures (net)
33,584
32,563
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
8,168
8,480
Accumulated depreciation
(7,297)
(7,492)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles (net)
870
988
Land
40,489
40,845
Leased assets
19,434
22,377
Accumulated depreciation
(13,106)
(15,942)
Leased assets (net)
6,327
6,434
Construction in progress
123
97
Others
15,317
15,618
Accumulated depreciation
(12,525)
(12,734)
Other (net)
2,792
2,884
Total property, plant and equipment
84,187
83,813
Intangible assets
Goodwill
4,377
3,574
Others
4,990
4,958
Total Intangible assets
9,368
8,532
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
6,154
7,471
Long-term loans receivable
1,318
1,075
Retirement benefit asset
1
183
Deferred tax assets
9,402
10,450
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
17,064
16,401
Others
800
807
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(289)
(262)
Total investments and other assets
34,453
36,128
Total non-current assets
128,009
128,475
Total deferred assets
75
31
Total assets
336,244
335,597
(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
(Change in Presentation Method)
In the past, real estate lease revenues and real estate lease expenses were posted to" "Non-operating income" and "Non- operating expenses," but from the consolidated first quarter, they have been changed to be posted to "Net sales" "and" "Cost of sales."
This change was made in order to more appropriately present the actual condition of each business, given the recognition that real estate rental income is a stable source of income, that an increase in real estate rental income is expected due to an increase in real estate rental properties, and that the Company's division that centrally manages and operates rental real estate has come to appropriately manage profitability.
Certain reclassifications have been made to the prior year's Total consolidated financial statement to reflect this change in presentation.
As a result, 2,074 million yen, which was included in "Rental income from real estate" of "Non-operating income" in the consolidated Statement of Income for the previous consolidated fiscal year, has been reclassified to "Net sales" and "Rental costs of real estate," which was included in "Non-operating expenses." 1,711 million yen has been reclassified to "Cost of sales."
In addition, at Consolidated Balance Sheets in The previous consolidated fiscal year, the 8,751 million yen listed as "Investment property" in "Investments and other assets" has been reclassified as "Buildings and structures" in Property, plant and equipment as 6,314 million yen, "Land" as 2,381 million yen, and "Others" as 56 million yen, and the (5,981) million yen listed as "Accumulated depreciation" in "Investments and other assets" has been reclassified as "Buildings and structures" as "Accumulated depreciation" in "Property, plant and equipment" as (5,925) million yen, and "Others" as "accumulated depreciation" (56) million yen .
(Segment Information etc.) [Segment Information]
4. Information on the amounts of Net sales, profits or losses, assets, and liabilities Other items by reportable segment
The current consolidated fiscal year (From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024)
(Unit: million yen)
Reportable segment
Amount
recorded in
Total
Others
Adjustm
the
Business
Credit
Printing
Sundry
Real
Total
ents
consolidate
(Note 1)
Repair
Franchisee
(Note 2)
d financial
Wear
Card
and Media
Sales
Estate
Total
Service
Business
statements
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
(Note 3)
(Omitted)
Segment assets
171,484
69,615
7,964
7,049
18,103
10,172
3,964
288,354
1,406 289,760
45,837
335,597
(Omitted)
[Information on Impairment loss in Non-current assets by reportable segment]
The current consolidated fiscal year (From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024)
(Unit: million yen)
Reportable segment
Business
Credit Card
Printing and
Sundry Sales
Total Repair
Franchisee
Real
Total
Others
Adjustments
Total
Wear
Business
Media
Business
Service
Business
Estate
Business
Business
Business
Business
Impairment
473
-
-
63
42
156
-
736
418
- 70
1,084
loss
2. Reason for correction
An error was found in the description of the above part.
