June 24, 2024

(Correction and Numerical Data Correction)

Partial Amendment to the "Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March

2024 [Japanese standards] (Consolidated)"

AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. hereby announces that it has made a partial correction to the" "Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 2024 [Japanese standards] (Consolidated)" announced on May 10, 2024. Details are as follows.

Also, as the numerical data (XBRL data) has been corrected, we will send the corrected numerical data as well. Description

1. Corrections

  • 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(Change in Presentation Methods)

(Segment Information etc.)

Corrections are underlined.

[Before correction]

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: million yen)

The previous consolidated fiscal

The current consolidated

year

fiscal year

(March 31, 2023)

(March 31, 2024)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

93,102

82,552

Notes receivable - trade

66

91

Accounts receivable - trade

16,287

18,107

Marketable securities

-

1,800

Merchandise and finished goods

38,796

45,912

Work in process

577

413

Raw materials and supplies

2,605

2,626

Operating loans

52,889

53,219

Others

3,972

2,540

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(138)

(173)

Total current assets

208,160

207,090

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

127,376

133,450

Accumulated depreciation

(93,791)

(100,886)

Buildings and structures (net)

33,584

32,563

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

8,168

8,480

Accumulated depreciation

(7,297)

(7,492)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles (net)

870

988

Land

40,489

40,845

Leased assets

19,434

22,377

Accumulated depreciation

(13,106)

(15,942)

Leased assets (net)

6,327

6,434

Construction in progress

123

97

Others

15,261

15,618

Accumulated depreciation

(12,469)

(12,734)

Other (net)

2,792

2,884

Total property, plant and equipment

84,187

83,813

Intangible assets

Goodwill

4,377

3,574

Others

4,990

4,958

Total Intangible assets

9,368

8,532

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

6,154

7,471

Long-term loans receivable

1,318

1,075

Retirement benefit asset

1

183

Deferred tax assets

9,402

10,450

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

17,064

16,401

Investment property

5,981

-

Accumulated depreciation

(5,981)

-

Others

800

807

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(289)

(262)

Total investments and other assets

34,453

36,128

Total non-current assets

128,009

128,475

Total deferred assets

75

31

Total assets

336,244

335,597

(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(Change in Presentation Method)

In the past, real estate lease revenues and real estate lease expenses were posted to" "Non-operating income" and "Non- operating expenses," but from the consolidated first quarter, they have been changed to be posted to "Net sales" "and" "Cost of sales."

This change was made in order to more appropriately present the actual condition of each business, given the recognition that real estate rental income is a stable source of income, that an increase in real estate rental income is expected due to an increase in real estate rental properties, and that the Company's division that centrally manages and operates rental real estate has come to appropriately manage profitability.

Certain reclassifications have been made to the prior year's Total consolidated financial statement to reflect this change in presentation.

As a result, 2,074 million yen, which was included in "Rental income from real estate" of "Non-operating income" in the consolidated Statement of Income for the previous consolidated fiscal year, has been reclassified to "Net sales" and "Rental costs of real estate," which was included in "Non-operating expenses." 1,711 million yen has been reclassified to "Cost of sales."

In addition, in the previous consolidated fiscal year, 2,769 million yen included in "Investment property (net)" of "Investments and other assets" in Consolidated Balance Sheets has been reclassified to "Buildings and structures (net)" of Property, plant and equipment by 388 million yen, "Land" by 2,381 million yen, and "Others" by 0 million yen.

(Segment Information etc.) [Segment Information]

4. Information on the amounts of Net sales, profits or losses, assets, and liabilities Other items by reportable segment

The current consolidated fiscal year (From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024)

(Unit: million yen)

Reportable segment

Amount

recorded in

Total

Others

Adjustm

the

Business

Credit

Printing

Sundry

Real

Total

ents

consolidate

(Note 1)

Repair

Franchisee

(Note 2)

d financial

Wear

Card

and Media

Sales

Estate

Total

Service

Business

statements

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

(Note 3)

(Omitted)

Segment assets

171,396

69,615

7,964

7,049

18,103

10,260

3,964

288,354

1,406 289,760

45,837

335,597

(Omitted)

[Information on Impairment loss in Non-current assets by reportable segment]

The current consolidated fiscal year (From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024)

(Unit: million yen)

Reportable segment

Business

Printing and

Total Repair

Real

Others

Adjustments

Total

Wear

Credit Card

Sundry Sales

Franchisee

Total

Business

Business

Media

Business

Service

Business

Estate

Business

Business

Business

(Note 1)

Impairment

562

-

-

63

42

68

-

736

418

- 70

1,084

loss

[After correction]

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: million yen)

The previous consolidated fiscal

The current consolidated

year

fiscal year

(March 31, 2023)

(March 31, 2024)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

93,102

82,552

Notes receivable - trade

66

91

Accounts receivable - trade

16,287

18,107

Marketable securities

-

1,800

Merchandise and finished goods

38,796

45,912

Work in process

577

413

Raw materials and supplies

2,605

2,626

Operating loans

52,889

53,219

Others

3,972

2,540

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(138)

(173)

Total current assets

208,160

207,090

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

133,302

133,450

Accumulated depreciation

(99,717)

(100,886)

Buildings and structures (net)

33,584

32,563

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

8,168

8,480

Accumulated depreciation

(7,297)

(7,492)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles (net)

870

988

Land

40,489

40,845

Leased assets

19,434

22,377

Accumulated depreciation

(13,106)

(15,942)

Leased assets (net)

6,327

6,434

Construction in progress

123

97

Others

15,317

15,618

Accumulated depreciation

(12,525)

(12,734)

Other (net)

2,792

2,884

Total property, plant and equipment

84,187

83,813

Intangible assets

Goodwill

4,377

3,574

Others

4,990

4,958

Total Intangible assets

9,368

8,532

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

6,154

7,471

Long-term loans receivable

1,318

1,075

Retirement benefit asset

1

183

Deferred tax assets

9,402

10,450

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

17,064

16,401

Others

800

807

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(289)

(262)

Total investments and other assets

34,453

36,128

Total non-current assets

128,009

128,475

Total deferred assets

75

31

Total assets

336,244

335,597

(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(Change in Presentation Method)

In the past, real estate lease revenues and real estate lease expenses were posted to" "Non-operating income" and "Non- operating expenses," but from the consolidated first quarter, they have been changed to be posted to "Net sales" "and" "Cost of sales."

This change was made in order to more appropriately present the actual condition of each business, given the recognition that real estate rental income is a stable source of income, that an increase in real estate rental income is expected due to an increase in real estate rental properties, and that the Company's division that centrally manages and operates rental real estate has come to appropriately manage profitability.

Certain reclassifications have been made to the prior year's Total consolidated financial statement to reflect this change in presentation.

As a result, 2,074 million yen, which was included in "Rental income from real estate" of "Non-operating income" in the consolidated Statement of Income for the previous consolidated fiscal year, has been reclassified to "Net sales" and "Rental costs of real estate," which was included in "Non-operating expenses." 1,711 million yen has been reclassified to "Cost of sales."

In addition, at Consolidated Balance Sheets in The previous consolidated fiscal year, the 8,751 million yen listed as "Investment property" in "Investments and other assets" has been reclassified as "Buildings and structures" in Property, plant and equipment as 6,314 million yen, "Land" as 2,381 million yen, and "Others" as 56 million yen, and the (5,981) million yen listed as "Accumulated depreciation" in "Investments and other assets" has been reclassified as "Buildings and structures" as "Accumulated depreciation" in "Property, plant and equipment" as (5,925) million yen, and "Others" as "accumulated depreciation" (56) million yen .

(Segment Information etc.) [Segment Information]

4. Information on the amounts of Net sales, profits or losses, assets, and liabilities Other items by reportable segment

The current consolidated fiscal year (From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024)

(Unit: million yen)

Reportable segment

Amount

recorded in

Total

Others

Adjustm

the

Business

Credit

Printing

Sundry

Real

Total

ents

consolidate

(Note 1)

Repair

Franchisee

(Note 2)

d financial

Wear

Card

and Media

Sales

Estate

Total

Service

Business

statements

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

(Note 3)

(Omitted)

Segment assets

171,484

69,615

7,964

7,049

18,103

10,172

3,964

288,354

1,406 289,760

45,837

335,597

(Omitted)

[Information on Impairment loss in Non-current assets by reportable segment]

The current consolidated fiscal year (From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024)

(Unit: million yen)

Reportable segment

Business

Credit Card

Printing and

Sundry Sales

Total Repair

Franchisee

Real

Total

Others

Adjustments

Total

Wear

Business

Media

Business

Service

Business

Estate

Business

Business

Business

Business

Impairment

473

-

-

63

42

156

-

736

418

- 70

1,084

loss

2. Reason for correction

An error was found in the description of the above part.

