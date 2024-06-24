Also, as the numerical data (XBRL data) has been corrected, we will send the corrected numerical data as well. Description

AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. hereby announces that it has made a partial correction to the" "Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March 2024 [Japanese standards] (Consolidated)" announced on May 10, 2024. Details are as follows.

Partial Amendment to the "Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended March

(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(Change in Presentation Method)

In the past, real estate lease revenues and real estate lease expenses were posted to" "Non-operating income" and "Non- operating expenses," but from the consolidated first quarter, they have been changed to be posted to "Net sales" "and" "Cost of sales."

This change was made in order to more appropriately present the actual condition of each business, given the recognition that real estate rental income is a stable source of income, that an increase in real estate rental income is expected due to an increase in real estate rental properties, and that the Company's division that centrally manages and operates rental real estate has come to appropriately manage profitability.

Certain reclassifications have been made to the prior year's Total consolidated financial statement to reflect this change in presentation.

As a result, 2,074 million yen, which was included in "Rental income from real estate" of "Non-operating income" in the consolidated Statement of Income for the previous consolidated fiscal year, has been reclassified to "Net sales" and "Rental costs of real estate," which was included in "Non-operating expenses." 1,711 million yen has been reclassified to "Cost of sales."

In addition, in the previous consolidated fiscal year, 2,769 million yen included in "Investment property (net)" of "Investments and other assets" in Consolidated Balance Sheets has been reclassified to "Buildings and structures (net)" of Property, plant and equipment by 388 million yen, "Land" by 2,381 million yen, and "Others" by 0 million yen.

(Segment Information etc.) [Segment Information]

4. Information on the amounts of Net sales, profits or losses, assets, and liabilities Other items by reportable segment

The current consolidated fiscal year (From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024)

(Unit: million yen)

Reportable segment Amount recorded in Total Others Adjustm the Business Credit Printing Sundry Real Total ents consolidate (Note 1) Repair Franchisee (Note 2) d financial Wear Card and Media Sales Estate Total Service Business statements Business Business Business Business Business Business (Note 3) (Omitted) Segment assets 171,396 69,615 7,964 7,049 18,103 10,260 3,964 288,354 1,406 289,760 45,837 335,597

(Omitted)

[Information on Impairment loss in Non-current assets by reportable segment]

The current consolidated fiscal year (From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024)

(Unit: million yen)

Reportable segment Business Printing and Total Repair Real Others Adjustments Total Wear Credit Card Sundry Sales Franchisee Total Business Business Media Business Service Business Estate Business Business Business (Note 1) Impairment 562 - - 63 42 68 - 736 418 - 70 1,084 loss

