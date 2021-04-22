Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3662   KYG0404F1019

AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(3662)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aoyuan Healthy Life : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021

04/22/2021 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3662)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)

shares of HK$0.01 each

in the share capital of Aoyuan Healthy Life

Group Company Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting(Note 3)

or of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at Fanling Room, Lower Level 1, Kowloon Shangri-la, Hong Kong, 64 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please tick ("") the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast(Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

1.

To consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the

reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2.

To declare a final dividend at the rate of RMB0.14 per share for the year ended 31 December

2020.

3(a).

To re-elect Mr. Tao Yu as an executive director of the Company.

3(b).

To re-elect Mr. Zheng Wei as an executive director of the Company.

3(c).

To re-elect Mr. Guo Zining as a non-executive director of the Company.

3(d).

To re-elect Mr. Ruan Yongxi as a non-executive director of the Company.

3(e).

To re-elect Mr. Wang Shao as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

3(f).

To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the respective directors' remuneration.

4.

To re-appoint Messrs Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors of the Company and to authorise the

board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

5.

To give a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase shares of the Company

not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing

of this resolution.

6.

To give a general mandate to the directors of the Company to issue, allot and deal with

additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the

Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company to issue, allot and deal

with additional shares in the capital of the Company by the aggregate number of the shares

repurchased by the Company.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

8.

To approve the proposed adoption of second amended and restated articles of association of the

Company (special resolution set out in item 8 of the notice of AGM).

Date:

2021

Signature(s)(Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified.
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the desired proxy in the space provided. A member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM may appoint a proxy or if he holds two or more shares, may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote on his behalf, provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the AGM.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorised. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  6. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.
  7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the AGM.
  8. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish.
  9. References to time and dates in this form of proxy are to Hong Kong time and dates.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the AGM of the Company (the 'Purposes'). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at the above address or by email to hkinfo@computershare.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 08:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
04:54aAOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE  : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting to be held o..
PU
03/29AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE  : Proposed adoption of new articles of association of the c..
PU
02/22CHINA AOYUAN  : Aoyuan Healthy's Controlling Shareholder Changes in an Organizat..
MT
01/27AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE  : Shares Slide 5% on Change in President of the Firm
MT
2020AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE  : to Buy Chinese Property Manager for $13 Million
MT
2020AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE  : Controlling Shareholder Approves $35 Million Stake Purcha..
MT
2020AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE  : Supplemental announcement-major transaction
PU
2020AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE  : Major transaction - acquisition of target interest in zhe..
PU
2020AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE  : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended ..
PU
2020AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE  : Major transaction - delay in despatch of the circular in ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 549 M 239 M 239 M
Net income 2020 252 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net cash 2020 957 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 3,24%
Capitalization 3 024 M 466 M 466 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 6 291
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aoyuan Healthy Life Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,76 CNY
Last Close Price 4,16 CNY
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Zheng President & Executive Director
Siu Fai Cheng Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Zi Ning Guo Chairman
Ka Hai Hung Independent Non-Executive Director
Zi Jun Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AOYUAN HEALTHY LIFE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.40%466
KE HOLDINGS INC.-12.45%63 799
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.0.81%32 637
CBRE GROUP, INC.29.62%26 777
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED19.70%9 049
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION18.03%7 218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ