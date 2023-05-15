Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aozora Bank, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8304   JP3711200000

AOZORA BANK, LTD.

(8304)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
2488.00 JPY   +0.93%
03:18aAozora Bank : Announces Investment in Fund That Targets Emerging Venture Capital Funds
PU
04/27Aozora Bank : Relocation of Sapporo Branch
PU
04/21Aozora Bank : Notice of Domestic Straight Bonds Issuance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Aozora Bank : Announces Investment in Fund That Targets Emerging Venture Capital Funds

05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 15, 2023

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

Aozora Corporate Investment Co., Ltd.

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ

Aozora Announces Investment in Fund That Targets

Emerging Venture Capital Funds

TOKYO May 8, 2023 - Aozora Bank, Ltd. (President and CEO: Kei Tanikawa) ('Aozora' or 'the Bank') today announced its investment in the Japan Next Generation Investment Limited Partnership ("the Fund"), a fund organized by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Investment Co., Ltd. (President: Norimasa Yoshida) and Aozora Corporate Investment Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Akifumi Kubo) to invest in emerging venture capital funds ("VCFs").

As a limited partnership, the Fund primarily invests in relatively young VCFs whose main target is domestic startups. The Fund's aim is to contribute to the development of the domestic startup ecosystem by identifying and supporting high-quality venture capitalists.

Following its investments in VCFs, Aozora intends to leverage its knowledge as an institutional investor with a proven track record of investing in a range of domestic and overseas funds and encourage the improvement of fund governance and reporting systems as well as ESG management systems, which serves as a way to contribute to creating an environment where institutional investors can more readily invest in domestic startups.

The Aozora Group will work to further develop its "Aozora Startup Ecosystem" support system in tandem with the establishment of the Fund and provide services that meet the needs of startups and venture capitals at each phase of growth, including funding, business expansion support and M&A, with the aim to help enhance their corporate value in the medium to long term.

Fund name

Japan Next Generation Investment Limited Partnership

Location

33-1, Shiba 3-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

Capital

3 billion yen

Unlimited liability partners

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Investment Co., Ltd.

Aozora Corporate Investment Co., Ltd.

Limited liability partners

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. and others

Investment target

Mainly emerging VCFs that invest in domestic startups in seed

and early stages

(Contact: Tsutomu Jimbo, Business Strategy Division 03-6752-1217)

Aozora Bank, Ltd. 6-1-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-8660, Japan 03-6752-1111

Disclaimer

Aozora Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AOZORA BANK, LTD.
03:18aAozora Bank : Announces Investment in Fund That Targets Emerging Venture Capital Funds
PU
04/27Aozora Bank : Relocation of Sapporo Branch
PU
04/21Aozora Bank : Notice of Domestic Straight Bonds Issuance
PU
04/10Aozora Bank : revised Long Term Prime Rate
PU
03/30Aozora Bank : Personnel Changes in Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Execut..
PU
03/30AOZORA BANK, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
03/23Toshiba board agrees to accept JIP buyout proposal - Nikkei
RE
03/20Aozora Bank : Announces Employee Matching Gift Program
PU
03/16Ichigo Hotel REIT to Buy 15 Billion Yen Worth of Hotels from Ichigo Inc.
MT
03/09Aozora Bank : revised Long Term Prime Rate
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 62 949 M 465 M 465 M
Net income 2023 9 870 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,3x
Yield 2023 6,09%
Capitalization 288 B 2 127 M 2 127 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,57x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 382
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart AOZORA BANK, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aozora Bank, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AOZORA BANK, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 465,00 JPY
Average target price 2 286,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kei Tanikawa General Manager-Business Corporate Sales
Tomomi Akutagawa Manager-Finance
Tomoyuki Yamada CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Shunsuke Takeda Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Mizuta Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AOZORA BANK, LTD.-5.01%2 127
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%391 879
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%240 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.21%215 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%160 246
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer