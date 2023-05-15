Aozora Bank : Announces Investment in Fund That Targets Emerging Venture Capital Funds

May 15, 2023

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

Aozora Corporate Investment Co., Ltd.

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ

Aozora Announces Investment in Fund That Targets

Emerging Venture Capital Funds

TOKYO May 8, 2023 - Aozora Bank, Ltd. (President and CEO: Kei Tanikawa) ('Aozora' or 'the Bank') today announced its investment in the Japan Next Generation Investment Limited Partnership ("the Fund"), a fund organized by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Investment Co., Ltd. (President: Norimasa Yoshida) and Aozora Corporate Investment Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Akifumi Kubo) to invest in emerging venture capital funds ("VCFs").

As a limited partnership, the Fund primarily invests in relatively young VCFs whose main target is domestic startups. The Fund's aim is to contribute to the development of the domestic startup ecosystem by identifying and supporting high-quality venture capitalists.

Following its investments in VCFs, Aozora intends to leverage its knowledge as an institutional investor with a proven track record of investing in a range of domestic and overseas funds and encourage the improvement of fund governance and reporting systems as well as ESG management systems, which serves as a way to contribute to creating an environment where institutional investors can more readily invest in domestic startups.

The Aozora Group will work to further develop its "Aozora Startup Ecosystem" support system in tandem with the establishment of the Fund and provide services that meet the needs of startups and venture capitals at each phase of growth, including funding, business expansion support and M&A, with the aim to help enhance their corporate value in the medium to long term.

Fund name Japan Next Generation Investment Limited Partnership Location 33-1, Shiba 3-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo Capital 3 billion yen Unlimited liability partners Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Investment Co., Ltd. Aozora Corporate Investment Co., Ltd. Limited liability partners Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd. Aozora Bank, Ltd. and others Investment target Mainly emerging VCFs that invest in domestic startups in seed and early stages

