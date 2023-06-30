June 30, 2023

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ

Aozora Announces New Investor in Business Succession Fund

"Succession Investment Limited Partnership, II"

TOKYO June 30, 2023 - Aozora Bank, Ltd. (President and CEO: Kei Tanikawa; Head Office:

Tokyo) ('Aozora' or 'the Bank') today announced that The Awa Bank, Ltd. (President: Takehisa

Fukunaga; Head Office: Tokushima City) agreed to invest in "Succession Investment Limited Partnership, II" ('Fund II').

Fund II is a business succession fund launched on August 16, 2022 by AJ Capital Co., Ltd. ('AJ Capital'), a fund management company jointly established by Aozora and Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Tetsuro Shimomura; Head Office: Tokyo) ('JAIC').

With this agreement, the total investment in Fund II will increase to JPY 4.2 billion. Many other regional financial institutions are considering making an investment in Fund II, and its total investment amount is expected to reach approximately JPY 5 billion by its final closing. Investment activities through Fund II have steadily grown. Following its first investment made on May 25, 2023, Fund II is expected to invest twice or three times a year going forward.

Leveraging Aozora and JAIC's long-standing track record and expertise in investment and M&A, Fund II collaborates with regional financial institutions across Japan and aims to provide solutions to business succession challenges faced by their SME customers through the formulation of capital policy, investments, and post-investment growth support.

As society faces a set of unprecedented changes and the shift towards industrial transition continues to accelerate, the Aozora Group aims at long-term engagement through investment and financing activities, ranging from debt to equity. As outlined in its new Mid-term Plan "Aozora 2025" (FY2023-25) announced on May 17, 2023, Aozora works to promote medium- to long-term engagement with customers to drive mutual growth in three phases (Fostering/Change/Recovery) where the Aozora Group plans to leverage its strengths. Fund II constitutes an integral part of Aozora's business succession consulting services as well as investment activities.

Aozora focuses on its Strategic Investments Business as a practical initiative designed to support customers' new challenges by way of proposals and dialogue with their management teams, and also aims to foster new industries and proactively support the business restructuring and revitalization of our business partners who wish to transition into new business areas as well as grow in tandem with them.