Aozora Bank : Corporate Governance Report

Corporate Governance Report
Last Update: July 12, 2022
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
Representative Director and President Kei Tanikawa

The objective of establishing Aozora's corporate governance policy is to ensure management discipline and create a framework for checks and balances in order to continue reflecting our management philosophy in the execution of daily business operations going forward. For this purpose, the Bank continues to work toward a more transparent corporate governance structure by focusing on the proper establishment and operation of its governance framework as one of the primary management initiatives. Management adheres to compliance with laws and regulations in all areas of business execution. Management identifies a broad range of risks that regularly occur in business operations and assesses their potential impact on the Bank's business in order to ensure transparency, maintain strong internal controls and strengthen a framework for the effective balancing of risk and return. In order to improve efficiency through the separation of management oversight and business execution as well as pursue transparency, the Board of Directors, including multiple outside directors, determines basic management policy and management strategies, and oversees the execution of business operations. Executive officers, including the Representative Directors, conduct daily business operations with authority delegated from the Board of Directors. The Management Committee is the highest decision-making body for the execution of daily business, and is comprised of members from among the Executive Officers, who are approved and appointed by the Board of Directors. This structure improves the speed of decision-making, while at the same time the Executive Officers' Meeting, which comprises all Executive Officers, is held in order to exchange important information. Sub-committees are also established to improve efficiency in the execution of business operations. The Audit and Supervisory Board (ASB) and its members monitor and verify the execution of director duties, mainly from a legal perspective. Board-level committees, such as the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit and Compliance Committee, both of which are mainly comprised of outside directors, are entrusted by the Board of Directors to perform supplementary supervision of representative directors and executive officers and function as a check and balance on management.

of outside directors, are entrusted by the Board of Directors to perform supplementary supervision of representative directors and executive officers and function as a check and balance on management. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] The Bank makes continuous efforts to strengthen corporate governance and judges that it is compliant with all the principles of the Corporate Governance Code. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Principle 1.4 (Strategic Shareholdings) In principle, Aozora does not hold cross-shareholdings or strategic shareholdings whose associated benefits and risks are not commensurate with the capital costs and whose purpose of holding is not clearly defined. The Bank does selectively hold the shares of certain business partners only when its support for their growth, structural transformation and revitalization by forming a strategic capital or business alliance, offering solution-based proposals through dialog with their senior management and leveraging the Aozora Group's operations is determined to result in an optimal balance between the enhancement of their corporate value and the Bank's revenue opportunities (engagement-based investment). "Strategic shareholdings" in this Corporate Governance Report is equivalent to "investments in equity securities held for other than pure investment (specified equity securities)" in the Securities Report. In the event that the Bank purchases a share as part of strategic shareholdings, the Investment Committee, a sub-committee of the Management Committee, makes a comprehensive assessment of the appropriateness of the investment based on whether associated benefits and risks are commensurate with the capital costs, such as its contribution to the interest of the Bank's shareholders, RORA-based profitability and business development potential*. Following the Bank's share purchase as part of strategic shareholdings, the Investment Committee regularly monitors the status, risk-based profitability and other factors regarding the strategic shareholdings portfolio, and the Bank will exit from any investment whose continued holding is determined to be unattractive after careful consideration of the impact of market developments and other relevant matters. The Investment Committee also reports the results of the monitoring and transaction policy to the Board of Directors. With regard to its strategic shareholdings in FY2021, the Bank sold one share, purchased 17 shares and added one share that went public via IPO. As a result, it held 29 strategic equity positions (approximately 3% of the total net assets) as of the end of March 31, 2022. This increase was entirely a result of equity investments with a primary focus on engagement. When exercising the voting rights of shares held, the Bank fully exercises its voting rights from the perspective of whether or not each agenda item contributes to the medium- to long-term increase in value/sustainable growth of Aozora's business partners or the Bank's medium- to long-term economic benefit based on the "Guidelines for Exercising Voting Rights" approved by the Integrated Risk Committee. - 2 -

* RORA: Return on Risk-weighted Assets This measure shows how much income the Bank earns with respect to gains against a shareholding risk, which is calculated by a formula "Annual Revenue divided by Risk Asset Amount". Principle 1.7 (Related Party Transactions) The Bank discloses material facts related to transactions with its subsidiaries and major shareholders (related party transactions) and transactions involving conflicts of interest with directors, after confirming such transactions with directors and respective business divisions and making regular reports to the Board of Directors in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations. As a rule, the Bank obtains advance Board approval for transactions involving conflicts of interest with directors, in accordance with the Regulations of the Board of Directors. [Supplementary Principle 2.4.1] (Ensuring diversity in the workplace through the career development of female, non-Japanese, and mid-career professionals) Aozora recruits employees based on a careful examination of each applicant's professional experience and capabilities, regardless of gender or nationality. Amid significant changes within the industrial structure, we need to respect various perspectives and systems of value in order to achieve sustainable growth and enhance our corporate value. Aozora will continue to actively recruit employees with experience, skills, and varied professional backgrounds while providing a working environment in which they can perform well. In order to ensure a diverse workforce, hiring goals are established for female, non-Japanese, and mid- career managers, especially for managers who lead business management. While one of the Bank's main characteristics is a high percentage of mid-career managers, we believe that our percentage of female managers is not yet high enough. We will strive to maintain our current level of mid-career managers and strengthen our core talent pool by establishing a target ratio of female deputy managers while we intend to increase our percentage of female managers up to 20% in the future. Categories Current ratios Ratios to be achieved Target Female managers 12.5% 13% or over Female deputy managers 37.1% 35% or over End of March 2023 Non-Japanese managers 2.9% 3% or over Mid-career managers 43.7% 40% or over To be maintained Managers are equivalent to those in a position of supervision or management stated in the Labor Standards Act: Total of general managers and group managers Deputy managers are one position below managers - 3 -

Non-Japanese managers: includes those working in domestic/overseas subsidiaries excluding GMO Aozora Net Bank Base date: as of the end of March 2022 environment to ensure diversity> Polices Actions 【Policy 1】 Continue to hire those mid-career as well as new grads Diversity-oriented recruitment and consistent merit-based Hold recruitment events for women evaluation 【Policy 2】 Encourage female employees to gain experience in new Support female employees' career development business areas by implementing a wide range of training programs Improve development programs, such as the internal short- term trainee program 【Policy 3】 Promote flexible working styles and use of paid leave for Improve Aozora's working environment in order to support better work-life balance employees with diverse backgrounds Hold interview sessions and seek feedback from domestic and overseas employees to consistently improve the working environment FY2021 New Graduates: 70 (41 males, 29 females), Mid-career: 33 (26 males, 7 females)

Mid-career: 33 (26 males, 7 females) Number of hiring seminars for female new graduates: 7, with 191 attendees

Number of "Regional Consolidated" career trainings: 2, with 50 attendees (48 females, 2 males)

Development programs including the Internal Short Trainee program: 78 employees in total (including 48 female employees)

Creation of training/seminar platforms: 87 training/seminar sessions hosted by 27 divisions/groups

Average monthly employees working from home: 1,177 (60 ％ ), Average yearly amount of paid

leave taken: 14.4 days

), Average yearly amount of paid leave taken: 14.4 days Individual interviews conducted by the HR division: 282 domestically, 19 abroad Principle 2.6 (Enhanced Function as Asset Owner of Corporate Pension Funds) The Bank appoints asset management professionals to its Aozora Pension Fund Office with the objective of enhancing its functions as an asset owner of corporate pension funds. In addition, the Bank has established an Asset Management Committee, which consists of experienced members in areas such as human resources, financial control, risk management and market transactions. The Asset - 4 -