July 16, 2024

Company name: Aozora Bank, Ltd.

Name of representative: Hideto Oomi, President and CEO (Listed exchange: TSE, Code 8304)

Contact: Tsutomu Jinbo

Corporate Communication Division (03-6752-1111)

Determination of Terms and Conditions for Issuance of

Equity Compensation Type Stock Options

Tokyo July 16,2024 - Aozora Bank, Ltd. (President and CEO: Hideto Oomi Tokyo) ('Aozora' or 'the Bank') today announced thathe Bank has determined items pending in relation to the issuance of Equity Compensation Type Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights), which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 25, 2024 as follows.

Total number of stock options: 4,528 units Stock option allotment recipients, number of recipients, and number of stock options: Four (4) Full-time Directors of the Bank1,715 units in total

Nineteen (19) Executive Officers of the Bank 2,813 units in total Class and number of underlying shares: 45,280 Aozora common shares Amount to be paid in at the allocation of stock options: 23,850 yen per stock option (2,385 yen per share)

The above amount was calculated on the day of allocation of stock options (July 12, 2024) using the Black-Scholes Model.

At the allocation of the stock options to Full-time Directors and Executive Officers (the "Officers"), the Officers' claim to cash compensation from the Bank has been offset by the amount to be paid in, instead of actual payment for the subscription of the stock options.