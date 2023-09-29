Our History of

Aozora History

From 1957

Stage 1 Taking on Challenges: Aozora Bank's Origins

Established as Nippon Fudosan Bank in 1957, with ambitions to tackle underserved markets - Contributed to industrial development during Japan's high economic growth period by providing

loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and commercial real estate loans

Expanded the network of regional financial institutions

- Important partner stakeholders developed through the issuance of bank debentures

Focus on overseas markets and new financial technologies

- Proactive business development overseas and pioneering initiatives in derivatives and securitized products

From 2001

Stage 2 Taking on Challenges: Establishing New Business Models

Relaunched as Aozora Bank in 2001 following the asset price bubble collapse, nationalization, and subsequent re-privatization in 2000

Efforts to address new financial fields, both domestically and overseas - Initiatives in structured finance

- Strove to enhance risk management while redeveloping overseas business

Accelerated diversification of human resources

- Proactively recruiting and promoting overseas talent and mid-career professionals leading to integration of diverse human resources

From 2015

Stage 3 Taking on Challenges: Evolving into a Specialized Financial Group That Grows with Its Customers through a Unique Business Model

Expanded new business areas following the full repayment of public funds

- Established GMO Aozora Net Bank, Ltd. as an Internet bank and commenced financial services for SMEs and small businesses

- Expanded financial services by establishing Aozora Corporate Investment Co., Ltd. and other subsidiaries

- Launched the BANK™ app to support new customer needs for Internet banking

Established the foundation for a unique strategic investments business model

- Applied corporate valuation analysis and financing technologies developed through structured finance

- A business model ranging from debt to equity that evolves alongside customers' challenges

Accelerated business development in fast-growing Asia

- Invested in Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank, a commercial bank based in Vietnam