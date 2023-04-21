Advanced search
    8304   JP3711200000

AOZORA BANK, LTD.

(8304)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
2467.00 JPY   -0.48%
Aozora Bank : Notice of Domestic Straight Bonds Issuance

04/21/2023 | 03:10am EDT
April 21, 2023

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ

Notice of Domestic Straight Bonds Issuance

Aozora Bank, Ltd. has determined the terms and conditions for its newly issued unsecured corporate bonds (Series 31) as follows:

Bonds to be Issued

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

Unsecured Corporate Bonds Series 31

Issue Amount

JPY 10 billion

Term

3 years

Coupon

0.430% per annum

Issue Price

100% of the nominal amount

Issue Date

April 27 , 2023

Maturity Date

April 27 , 2026

Coupon Payment

April 27 and October 27 of each year

Dates

including the maturity date

Underwriters

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. , Aozora Securities Co., Ltd. ,

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. ,

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. , SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. ,

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. , Okasan Securities Co., Ltd. ,

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Collateral

None

Rating

A- by Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

This document is prepared for the purpose of public disclosure of the issuance of Aozora Bank, Ltd. Unsecured Bonds Series 31 and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer for acquisition or an offer for sale of any securities in or outside of the United States or Japan.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. 1-1, Kojimachi 6-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-8660, Japan TEL: +81-3-6752-1111

Disclaimer

Aozora Bank Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
