Aozora Bank : Notice of Domestic Straight Bonds Issuance
April 21, 2023
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ
Notice of Domestic Straight Bonds Issuance
Aozora Bank, Ltd. has determined the terms and conditions for its newly issued unsecured corporate bonds (Series 31) as follows:
Bonds to be Issued
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
Unsecured Corporate Bonds Series 31
Issue Amount
JPY 10 billion
Term
3 years
Coupon
0.430% per annum
Issue Price
100% of the nominal amount
Issue Date
April 27 , 2023
Maturity Date
April 27 , 2026
Coupon Payment
April 27 and October 27 of each year
Dates
including the maturity date
Underwriters
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. , Aozora Securities Co., Ltd. ,
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. ,
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. , SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. ,
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. , Okasan Securities Co., Ltd. ,
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Collateral
None
Rating
A- by Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
This document is prepared for the purpose of public disclosure of the issuance of Aozora Bank, Ltd. Unsecured Bonds Series 31 and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer for acquisition or an offer for sale of any securities in or outside of the United States or Japan.
Aozora Bank, Ltd. 1-1, Kojimachi 6-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-8660, Japan TEL: +81-3-6752-1111
Disclaimer
Aozora Bank Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 07:09:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
