Aozora Bank : Notice of Domestic Straight Bonds Issuance

April 21, 2023

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

Notice of Domestic Straight Bonds Issuance

Aozora Bank, Ltd. has determined the terms and conditions for its newly issued unsecured corporate bonds (Series 31) as follows:

Bonds to be Issued Aozora Bank, Ltd. Unsecured Corporate Bonds Series 31 Issue Amount JPY 10 billion Term 3 years Coupon 0.430% per annum Issue Price 100% of the nominal amount Issue Date April 27 , 2023 Maturity Date April 27 , 2026 Coupon Payment April 27 and October 27 of each year Dates including the maturity date Underwriters Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. , Aozora Securities Co., Ltd. , Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. , Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. , SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. , Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. , Okasan Securities Co., Ltd. , Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. Collateral None Rating A- by Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

