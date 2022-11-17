Aozora Bank : Presentation Material（2,036KB）

Advanced search
    8304   JP3711200000

AOZORA BANK, LTD.

(8304)
2022-11-17
2575.00 JPY   +1.78%
Aozora Bank : Presentation Material

11/17/2022
FY2022 Interim Financial Results Analyst Meeting

November 18, 2022

Copyright © 2022 Aozora Bank, Ltd.

Contents

1 FY2022 Interim Financial Results

P2

2 Progress on FY2022 Key Initiatives P31

3 Appendix

P44

Copyright © 2022 Aozora Bank, Ltd.

1

1 FY2022 Interim Financial Results

Copyright © 2022 Aozora Bank, Ltd.

2

Interim Financial Highlights

Net revenue

Business profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

43.3 billion yen

(9.1 billion yen decrease year-on-year, progress rate: 42%)

15.0 billion yen

(10.6 billion yen decrease year-on-year, progress rate: 33%)

15.3 billion yen

(4.0 billion yen decrease year-on-year, progress rate: 43%)

Key points

  • Net revenue and business profit for 2Q (July-September) both increased compared to 1Q (April-June)
  • For the interim period (April-September), net revenue decreased by 9.1 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by 4.0 billion yen compared to the previous year
  • Customer-relatedbusiness was strong and net revenue, excluding financial market-related business, increased by 1.1 billion yen compared to the previous year
  • Net revenue from financial market-related business declined by 10.2 billion yen compared to the previous year as the Bank maintained its focus on risk management
  • Credit-relatedexpenses were a net expense of 1.1 billion yen in 2Q and a net reversal of 2.0 billion yen for the interim period, in line with the original forecast

Dividend for 2Q: 38 yen per common share

  • The full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged. The second quarter dividend is 38 yen, approximately 25% of the full-year dividend forecast of 154 yen

(Note) Unless otherwise stated, all amounts stated have been rounded down to the nearest unit.

In addition, "1Q" refers to the period from April to June, "2Q" refers to the period from July to September, "3Q" refers to the period from October to December, "4Q" refers to the period from January to March, and "interim period" refers to the period from April to September.

Copyright © 2022 Aozora Bank, Ltd.

3

PL summary

  • Net interest income increased by 2.5 billion yen compared to the previous year mainly due to higher loan outstandings as well as the impact of a weaker yen
  • While customer-related business was strong, non-interest income decreased by 11.6 billion yen compared to the previous year mainly due to a lower level of earnings from market-related business and the sale of structured bonds
  • G&A expenses increased by 1.1 billion yen compared to the previous year, mainly due to increased personnel costs
  • Credit-relatedexpenses were a net expense of 1.1 billion yen for 2Q as a result of additional provisions made to general loan loss reserves, mainly due to higher overseas loan outstandings as well as a weaker yen. Credit-related expenses for the interim period were a net reversal of 2.0 billion yen

FY2021

FY2022

Change B - A

Interim

Apr. - Jun.

Jul. - Sep.

Interim

Amount

%

(billion yen)

A

B

Net revenue

52.4

21.4

21.8

43.3

-9.1

-17.4%

Net interest income

24.6

14.2

12.9

27.2

+2.5

Non-interest income

27.7

7.2

8.8

16.0

-11.6

General & administrative expenses

-27.9

-14.4

-14.6

-29.1

-1.1

Gains/losses on equity method investments

1.2

0.3

0.4

0.8

-0.3

Business profit

25.7

7.3

7.6

15.0

-10.6

-41.4%

Credit-related expenses

0.4

3.2

-1.1

2.0

+1.6

Gains/losses on stock transactions

0.0

-0.0

4.6

4.5

+4.5

Ordinary profit

26.4

11.3

9.0

20.4

-6.0

-23.0%

Extraordinary profit/loss

-0.1

-0.0

-0.0

-0.0

+0.1

Profit before income taxes

26.3

11.3

9.0

20.4

-5.8

-22.4%

Taxes

-7.6

-3.3

-2.6

-6.0

+1.6

Gains/losses attributable to non-controlling

0.8

0.4

0.5

0.9

+0.1

interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

19.4

8.3

7.0

15.3

-4.0

-20.8%

Excluding financial market-related business*

Net revenue

38.2

20.2

19.1

39.3

+1.1

+2.9%

FY2022 Progress forecast

103.0 42%

46.0 33%

49.5 41%

  • -

36.0 43%

* Management accounting basis

Copyright © 2022 Aozora Bank, Ltd.

4

