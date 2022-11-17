Aozora Bank : Presentation Material（2,036KB）

Key points

Net revenue and business profit for 2Q (July-September) both increased compared to 1Q (April-June)

(July-September) both increased compared to 1Q (April-June) For the interim period (April-September), net revenue decreased by 9.1 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by 4.0 billion yen compared to the previous year

(April-September), net revenue decreased by 9.1 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by 4.0 billion yen compared to the previous year Customer-related business was strong and net revenue, excluding financial market-related business, increased by 1.1 billion yen compared to the previous year

business was strong and net revenue, excluding financial market-related business, increased by 1.1 billion yen compared to the previous year Net revenue from financial market-related business declined by 10.2 billion yen compared to the previous year as the Bank maintained its focus on risk management

market-related business declined by 10.2 billion yen compared to the previous year as the Bank maintained its focus on risk management Credit-related expenses were a net expense of 1.1 billion yen in 2Q and a net reversal of 2.0 billion yen for the interim period, in line with the original forecast

Dividend for 2Q: 38 yen per common share

The full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged. The second quarter dividend is 38 yen, approximately 25% of the full-year dividend forecast of 154 yen

(Note) Unless otherwise stated, all amounts stated have been rounded down to the nearest unit.

In addition, "1Q" refers to the period from April to June, "2Q" refers to the period from July to September, "3Q" refers to the period from October to December, "4Q" refers to the period from January to March, and "interim period" refers to the period from April to September.