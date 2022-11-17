Aozora Bank : Presentation Material（2,036KB）

(9.1 billion yen decrease year-on-year, progress rate: 42%)
15.0 billion yen
(10.6 billion yen decrease year-on-year, progress rate: 33%)
15.3 billion yen
(4.0 billion yen decrease year-on-year, progress rate: 43%)
Key points
Net revenue and business profit for 2Q (July-September) both increased compared to 1Q (April-June)
For the interim period (April-September), net revenue decreased by 9.1 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by 4.0 billion yen compared to the previous year
Customer-relatedbusiness was strong and net revenue, excluding financial market-related business, increased by 1.1 billion yen compared to the previous year
Net revenue from financial market-related business declined by 10.2 billion yen compared to the previous year as the Bank maintained its focus on risk management
Credit-relatedexpenses were a net expense of 1.1 billion yen in 2Q and a net reversal of 2.0 billion yen for the interim period, in line with the original forecast
Dividend for 2Q: 38 yen per common share
The full-year earnings forecast remains unchanged. The second quarter dividend is 38 yen, approximately 25% of the full-year dividend forecast of 154 yen
(Note) Unless otherwise stated, all amounts stated have been rounded down to the nearest unit.
In addition, "1Q" refers to the period from April to June, "2Q" refers to the period from July to September, "3Q" refers to the period from October to December, "4Q" refers to the period from January to March, and "interim period" refers to the period from April to September.
Net interest income increased by 2.5 billion yen compared to the previous year mainly due to higher loan outstandings as well as the impact of a weaker yen
While customer-related business was strong, non-interest income decreased by 11.6 billion yen compared to the previous year mainly due to a lower level of earnings from market-related business and the sale of structured bonds
G&A expenses increased by 1.1 billion yen compared to the previous year, mainly due to increased personnel costs
Credit-relatedexpenses were a net expense of 1.1 billion yen for 2Q as a result of additional provisions made to general loan loss reserves, mainly due to higher overseas loan outstandings as well as a weaker yen. Credit-related expenses for the interim period were a net reversal of 2.0 billion yen
