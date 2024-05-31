May 31, 2024

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

Aozora Provides Positive Impact Finance Syndicated Loan

Based on Aozora's ESG Framework Loan

TOKYO May 31, 2024 - Aozora Bank, Ltd. (President a nd CEO: Tokyo) ('Aozora' or 'the Bank') today announced thait has entered into an agreement with Star ice: Tokyo) ('Star Mica') for Positive Impact Finance (the 'Financing') syndicate loan based on Aozora's ESG Framework Loan.

Positive Impact Finance (PIF) is designed to comprehensively analyze and assess the impact of corporate activities on the environment, society and economy with the aim of providing continued support for the development and expansion of positive impact or the mitigation and control of negative impact, based on the PIF Principles and implementation guidelines established by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).

"Aozora's ESG Framework Loan" aims to support customers' sustainable finance initiatives. On June 1, 2022, it obtained a second opinion from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. stating that the loan is consistent with international principles and other requirements. Also, "Aozora Positive Impact Finance" obtained a second opinion from the same agency on June 1, 2023, which states that the Bank's PIF assessment system is in compliance with the PIF Principles.

Star Mica's corporate philosophy is to "strive to realize a society changing from 'building' to 'fully utilizing' properties." With this mission, Star Mica is working to sustainably enhance corporate value as well as provide solutions to social issues in Japan, where population and buildings are aging, by acquiring and renovating secondhand condominiums with a diverse range of issues and selling the newly renovated condominiums in order to facilitate smooth succession of these properties to the next generation.

The Financing aims to support Star Mica's initiatives to realize a society that can grow sustainably.

The Bank prioritizes the "Promotion of Aozora Sustainability" as an area of focus in its Mid-term Plan "Aozora 2025" (FY2023 to 2025) announced on May 17, 2023. Aozora will further work towards solutions to social issues by supporting customers in their sustainability initiatives.

