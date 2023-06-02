Aozora Bank : Question & Answer Summary（412KB）

FY2022 Financial Results and New Mid-term Plan Investors Meeting Telephone Conference (May 24, 2023) Question & Answer Summary Q1: Please share with us the difficulties you faced as well as priorities you placed in developing your capital policy in the new Mid-term Plan. A1: As I explained at the beginning of the presentation, we had ongoing discussions regarding our capital policy in the new Mid-term Plan in light of our business performance in FY2022. We confirmed during these discussions that our customer- related business as our revenue base was performing well overall, and that even if we maintained our level of dividends, the capital adequacy ratio (domestic standard) would remain adequate at 9% or above. This would be higher than the minimum target set in our Mid-term Plan, and the CET1 ratio also would remain adequate at above 7%. As a result, we made the decision to pay a stable dividend to demonstrate management's commitment to future growth. In our discussions, we've taken into account the feasibility as well as future growth potential of each business group's plan with regard to the customer-related business we are focusing on, the adequacy of our capital under stressed conditions, and the feedback we have received from investors regarding our dividend policy. Q2: My understanding is that you're continuing to implement a loss-cut to a portion of unrealized losses in the securities portfolio in the first quarter of FY2023. I think you have two options to realize losses in the securities portfolio: one is implementing a loss-cut while realizing gains on the sales of equities to mitigate overall losses and the other is through negative carry (resulting from continued holding). Could you provide your securities portfolio management policy? A2: In the fourth quarter of FY2022, we prioritized reducing the balance of yen bonds in light of higher yen interest rate risk going forward, following our operations to reduce overseas interest rate risk through loss-cut and hedging. In the first quarter of FY2023, we're continuing to implement a loss-cut gradually in a timely manner. As we intend to prioritize the restructuring of our securities portfolio, we don't expect significant net revenue contributions from our financial market-related business for FY2023. Since bond durations are approximately 4 years for U.S. Treasuries and approximately 6 years for mortgage-backed securities, these bonds will be redeemed

accordingly, while we also plan to implement a loss-cut through the sale of bonds. We'll decide whether or not to recognize gains on the sales of equities in order to offset losses from the loss-cut from the perspective of ensuring the overall balance. If we progress favorably towards our FY2023 net revenue forecast of 86 billion yen on the base of strong customer-related business performance, or larger than expected gains from exit transactions, there may be some room for us to accelerate the loss- cut. Q3: I'd like to know the breakdown of net revenue growth in the new Mid-term Plan. There appears to be downward pressure on net revenue, compared to FY2021, due to an increase in U.S. dollar funding costs as well as the change in our policy regarding the sale of structured bonds. Please provide us with the breakdown of revenue growth contribution of each business, including structured finance and institutional banking which are expected to more than offset the aforementioned downside pressure. A3: As you can see by our targets by business group on page 43 of the presentation material, the main growth drivers will be our customer-related business, excluding retail. Going forward, we'll focus on rebuilding our securities portfolio in financial market-related business and the structural reform of our retail business. In FY2022, net revenue from customer-related business excluding retail was approximately 76 billion yen. We plan to grow this revenue by approximately 24 billion yen to 100 billion yen over the next three years. Our retail business has been an autonomous business group based on a business model focusing on earnings from financial product sales. Under the new Mid-term Plan, we aim to shift our focus to a platform business designed to provide retail customers with a wide range of services by fully leveraging our strengths across other business groups. Q4: Regarding credit quality, you explained that you verified the sufficiency of capital based on a stress test. Could you explain a little more in detail, for example, what kind of stress scenario you applied to the credit conditions of U.S. real estate non- recourse loans and North American corporate loans? A4: We have conducted stress tests under a wide range of scenarios, and even under the most severe stress scenario, we have confirmed that there are no impediments to the continuation of operations, assuming temporary asset disposal or downsizing. For U.S. real estate non-recourse loans, we have conservatively reviewed the

valuation of the underlying properties, as the current U.S. office real estate market is under stress. While we start with a conservative LTV at the time of origination, we're currently experiencing a polarization between a majority of properties with few concerns and some problematic situations. After examining the current status of each individual transaction, we've decided to classify approximately US$ 150 million of loans as non-performing loans and have made an additional reserve of 5 billion yen. While we may have to make further reserves or book some reversals as the workout progresses, we believe that we've made adequate reserves at this point in time. Our overall credit-related expenses for FY2023 are expected to be around the same level as in FY2022. As we may well expect some reversals going forward, we believe that future additional credit-related expenses are manageable. As for North American corporate loans, the rebalancing of the portfolio that we did at an early stage has been successful and is reflected in the difference between the average bid price of our portfolio and the market index. We're continuing our rebalancing efforts in the first quarter of FY2023, keeping a close eye on market trends. Q5: Some investors have voiced concerns that your reserves for U.S. real estate non- recourse loans may be insufficient. I understand that you classified approximately US$ 150 million as non-performing loans in the fourth quarter of FY2022 and provided a reserve of approximately 5 billion yen. What is your criteria for the classification and on what basis did you reach that level of reserve ratio? If your expected credit-related expenses for FY2023 are the same level as the actual results of FY2022, it will be somewhere around 2 billion yen. Do you think that level is sufficient? If so, on what grounds do you think that this level is sufficient for approximately US$ 2,800 million of U.S. real estate non-recourse loans outstanding as of the end of March 2023? A5: For U.S. office loans, LTVs at the time of origination are 60-65%, and the key point to keep in mind is to what extent LTVs will rise going forward. While we didn't need to make additional reserves for the majority of loans with few credit concerns, for those loans we identified as problematic loans due to increased LTVs, which amounted to US$ 150 million, or approximately 20 billion in yen terms, we made an additional reserve of 5 billion yen, which translates into a reserve ratio of over 20%. We believe that this level is sufficient in light of the LTV level at the time of origination. We're proceeding with the workouts of individual transactions in an environment where

liquidity in the office market is declining, and it's often difficult to determine fair values. We're in the sales process for some of the properties in the first quarter of FY2023 and expect some of them to be fully repaid, while others may require additional reserves. In addition, as we can't rule out that some of the non-problematic loans at this time may turn into problematic loans in the future, we believe that our ability to respond to these kinds of situation will be the key issue. Considering that some reversals resulting from collections can also be expected, we believe that even if additional provisions are required to be made at the same level as in FY2022, our net credit-related expenses will remain manageable. Q6. You stated in the presentation material that you will prioritize the collection of overseas real estate non-recourse loans in FY2023. To what extent do you expect the loans at the end of FY2023 to decrease as a result? A6. Some of this depends on a recovery in market liquidity, and one key point is a recovery in financial institutions' willingness towards refinancing. We're aiming to dispose of the underlying properties of all of the approximately US$ 150 million in non-performing loans. Given our policy of restricting new transactions for the time being, the current balance of US$ 2,800 million is expected to decrease by about 10- 20% through a combination of collections, contractual repayments, prepayments, and other measures. At this point, we've confirmed that many investors are preparing to acquire properties, and we believe that once the financial environment settles down around FY2024, market liquidity will return and the business itself will begin to move. If this happens, we expect to see further progress in the collection of non-problematic loans, but we also expect the origination of new deals to basically resume, and we believe that the balance will start to recover from FY2024 onwards to the current level. Q7: Assuming the full implementation of finalized Basel III regulations, what impact would it have on your capital adequacy ratio? Valuation differences on securities are not included in the capital adequacy ratio of domestic standard banks. How do you treat unrealized losses when you internally allocate risk capital and economic capital? A7: Although we're a domestic standard bank, we consider the CET1 ratio as an important indicator. In allocating capital, we practically deduct unrealized losses on securities from allocated capital and effectively deploy capital through detailed