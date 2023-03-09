March 9, 2023

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ

Aozora Bank revised Long Term Prime Rate

Tokyo (March 9, 2023) - Aozora Bank, Ltd. ("Aozora Bank") today announced that it changed Long Term Prime Rate as follows, in view of recent economic and financial conditions:

Long-Term Prime Rate New Rate After Change Before Change 1.45% per annum 1. 50% per annum

* Effective date: On or after Friday, March 10, 2023