Aozora Bank : revised Long Term Prime Rate
March 9, 2023
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ
Aozora Bank revised Long Term Prime Rate
Tokyo (March 9, 2023) - Aozora Bank, Ltd. ("Aozora Bank") today announced that it changed Long Term Prime Rate as follows, in view of recent economic and financial conditions:
Long-Term Prime Rate
New Rate After Change
Before Change
1.45% per annum
1. 50% per annum
* Effective date: On or after Friday, March 10, 2023
Aozora Bank, Ltd. 6-1-1, Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-8660, Japan Tel.03-6752-1111
Disclaimer
Aozora Bank Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:11:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
