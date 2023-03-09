Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aozora Bank, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8304   JP3711200000

AOZORA BANK, LTD.

(8304)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-09 am EST
2658.00 JPY   +0.91%
02:12aAozora Bank : revised Long Term Prime Rate
PU
03/02Aozora Bank : Issues Senior Unsecured U.S. Dollar-Denominated Green Bonds Listed on Overseas Market
PU
03/02Aozora Bank Files for Singapore Listing of $350 Million Bonds Due 2026
MT
Aozora Bank : revised Long Term Prime Rate

03/09/2023 | 02:12am EST
March 9, 2023

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ

Aozora Bank revised Long Term Prime Rate

Tokyo (March 9, 2023) - Aozora Bank, Ltd. ("Aozora Bank") today announced that it changed Long Term Prime Rate as follows, in view of recent economic and financial conditions:

Long-Term Prime Rate

New Rate After Change

Before Change

1.45% per annum

1. 50% per annum

* Effective date: On or after Friday, March 10, 2023

Aozora Bank, Ltd. 6-1-1, Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-8660, Japan Tel.03-6752-1111

Aozora Bank Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


All news about AOZORA BANK, LTD.
02:12aAozora Bank : revised Long Term Prime Rate
PU
03/02Aozora Bank : Issues Senior Unsecured U.S. Dollar-Denominated Green Bonds Listed on Overse..
PU
03/02Aozora Bank Files for Singapore Listing of $350 Million Bonds Due 2026
MT
02/28Aozora Bank : Announces New Investors in Business Succession Fund “Succession Invest..
PU
02/16Softer Yen Drives Auto Shares, Tokyo Market Higher
MT
02/15Aozora Bank : to Support Earthquake Victims in Turkey and Syria
PU
02/09Aozora Bank : revised Long Term Prime Rate
PU
02/03Aozora Bank : Announces Third Quarter Dividend and Revision to Fourth Quarter Dividend For..
PU
02/03Aozora Bank : FY2022 3rd Quarter Financial Results Overview
PU
02/03Aozora Bank, Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022, Paya..
CI
Financials
Sales 2023 71 524 M 522 M 522 M
Net income 2023 17 319 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 5,60%
Capitalization 308 B 2 245 M 2 245 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 382
Free-Float 93,3%
Managers and Directors
Kei Tanikawa General Manager-Business Corporate Sales
Tomomi Akutagawa Manager-Finance
Tomoyuki Yamada CTO & Managing Executive Officer
Shunsuke Takeda Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Mizuta Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AOZORA BANK, LTD.1.50%2 245
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.50%408 008
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.36%264 127
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%216 298
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.93%168 637
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 285