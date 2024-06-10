June 10, 2024

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ

Aozora Bank revised Long-Term Prime Rate

Tokyo (June 10, 2024) - Aozora Bank, Ltd. ("Aozora Bank") today announced that it changed Long-Term Prime Rate as follows, in view of recent economic and financial conditions:

Long-Term Prime Rate

New Rate After Change Before Change 1.80% per annum 1.70% per annum

* Effective date: On or after Tuesday, June 11, 2024

