June 10, 2024
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
ＮＥＷＳ ＲＥＬＥＡＳＥ
Aozora Bank revised Long-Term Prime Rate
Tokyo (June 10, 2024) - Aozora Bank, Ltd. ("Aozora Bank") today announced that it changed Long-Term Prime Rate as follows, in view of recent economic and financial conditions:
Long-Term Prime Rate
New Rate After Change
Before Change
1.80% per annum
1.70% per annum
* Effective date: On or after Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Aozora Bank, Ltd. 6-1-1, Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-8660, Japan Tel.03-6752-1111
