Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The Golden Age of Video Games
Strategic Metals
The future of mobility
The SPAC
Boats
Let's all cycle!
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Gold and Silver
Water
Sin stocks
Ageing Population
Place your bets
Hydrogen
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
Denmark
Nasdaq Copenhagen
AP Moller Maersk
News
Summary
MAERSK A
DK0010244425
AP MOLLER MAERSK
(MAERSK A)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
10:55 2022-12-21 am EST
15250.00
DKK
+3.95%
10:19a
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
GL
09:54a
Financial Calendar 2023
GL
07:42a
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
GL
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
12/21/2022 | 10:19am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
See the attached file.
Attachment
Executives' trade with shares 20.12.2022 - Marc Engel
All news about AP MOLLER MAERSK
10:19a
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
09:54a
Financial Calendar 2023
GL
07:42a
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
12/20
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
12/20
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
12/20
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
12/19
Australian stock exchange's blockchain failure burns market trust
RE
12/19
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
12/19
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
12/19
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AP MOLLER MAERSK
12/15
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/13
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
12/12
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
82 330 M
-
-
Net income 2022
29 137 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
10 180 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
1,34x
Yield 2022
30,0%
Capitalization
37 278 M
37 278 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,33x
EV / Sales 2023
0,52x
Nbr of Employees
100 000
Free-Float
84,6%
More Financials
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
2 121,12 $
Average target price
2 694,62 $
Spread / Average Target
27,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou
Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla
Chairman
Navneet Kapoor
EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK
-32.64%
37 278
AP MOLLER MAERSK
-36.65%
37 278
HAPAG-LLOYD AG
-32.71%
34 816
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-46.96%
23 094
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
7.64%
12 160
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
-25.14%
12 144
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave