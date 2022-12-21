Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. AP Moller Maersk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAERSK A   DK0010244425

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK A)
2022-12-21
15250.00 DKK   +3.95%
10:19aNotification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
GL
09:54aFinancial Calendar 2023
GL
07:42aNotification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
GL
Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares

12/21/2022 | 10:19am EST
See the attached file.

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on AP MOLLER MAERSK
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 330 M - -
Net income 2022 29 137 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,34x
Yield 2022 30,0%
Capitalization 37 278 M 37 278 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 121,12 $
Average target price 2 694,62 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK-32.64%37 278
AP MOLLER MAERSK-36.65%37 278
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-32.71%34 816
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.96%23 094
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA7.64%12 160
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-25.14%12 144