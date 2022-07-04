Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 27 June to Friday 1 July:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value, A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
85,923
1,689,040,516
27 June 2022
420
17,295.6000
7,264,152
28 June 2022
410
17,027.0500
6,981,091
29 June 2022
410
16,911.7600
6,933,822
30 June 2022
480
16,463.9200
7,902,682
1 July 2022
480
16,571.8800
7,954,502
Total 27 June - 1 July 2022
2,200
37,036,248
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 1 July 2022*
2,331
16,834.6582
39,241,588
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
31,751
590,781,454
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
90,454
1,765,318,352
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value, B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
430,080
8,923,261,432
27 June 2022
1,682
17,532.4900
29,489,648
28 June 2022
1,640
17,244.6200
28,281,177
29 June 2022
1,640
17,135.7500
28,102,630
30 June 2022
1,922
16,679.9600
32,058,883
1 July 2022
1,922
16,732.6800
32,160,211
Total 27 June - 1 July 2022
8,806
150,092,549
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 1 July 2022*
7,074
17,044.3503
120,571,734
Bought from the Foundation 1 July 2022*
2,244
17,044.3503
38,247,522
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
127,512
2,406,805,551
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
448,204
9,232,173,237
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 58,622 A shares and 328,078 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.07% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 4 July 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170 Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815