A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 27 June to Friday 1 July:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 85,923 1,689,040,516 27 June 2022 420 17,295.6000 7,264,152 28 June 2022 410 17,027.0500 6,981,091 29 June 2022 410 16,911.7600 6,933,822 30 June 2022 480 16,463.9200 7,902,682 1 July 2022 480 16,571.8800 7,954,502 Total 27 June - 1 July 2022 2,200 37,036,248 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 1 July 2022* 2,331 16,834.6582 39,241,588 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 31,751 590,781,454 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 90,454 1,765,318,352 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 430,080 8,923,261,432 27 June 2022 1,682 17,532.4900 29,489,648 28 June 2022 1,640 17,244.6200 28,281,177 29 June 2022 1,640 17,135.7500 28,102,630 30 June 2022 1,922 16,679.9600 32,058,883 1 July 2022 1,922 16,732.6800 32,160,211 Total 27 June - 1 July 2022 8,806 150,092,549 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 1 July 2022* 7,074 17,044.3503 120,571,734 Bought from the Foundation 1 July 2022* 2,244 17,044.3503 38,247,522 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 127,512 2,406,805,551 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 448,204 9,232,173,237

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 58,622 A shares and 328,078 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.07% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 July 2022

