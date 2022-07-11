Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 4 July to Friday 8 July:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value, A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
90,454
1,765,318,352
4 July 2022
480
16,586.5400
7,961,539
5 July 2022
500
16,199.6400
8,099,820
6 July 2022
480
15,955.5600
7,658,669
7 July 2022
450
16,917.9100
7,613,060
8 July 2022
430
17,392.2100
7,478,650
Total 4-8 July 2022
2,340
38,811,738
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
2,480
16,586.2127
41,133,808
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
36,571
670,726,999
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
95,274
1,845,263,897
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value, B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
448,204
9,232,173,237
4 July 2022
1,922
16,749.7800
32,193,077
5 July 2022
2,002
16,336.5700
32,705,813
6 July 2022
1,922
16,128.5900
30,999,150
7 July 2022
1,802
17,094.8100
30,804,848
8 July 2022
1,722
17,547.2000
30,216,278
Total 4-8 July 2022
9,370
156,919,166
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
7,525
16,746.9761
126,020,995
Bought from the Foundation*
2,387
16,746.9761
39,975,032
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
146,794
2,729,720,745
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
467,486
9,555,088,431
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 63,442 A shares and 347,360 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.20% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 11 July 2022
