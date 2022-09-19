Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. AP Moller Maersk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAERSK A   DK0010244425

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:12 2022-09-19 am EDT
14255.00 DKK   +0.53%
04:06aTransactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
09/15U.S. railroad worker fight for pay, benefits could be model for other deals
RE
09/15Maersk Drilling Wins $24 Million Follow-up Contract To Drill Five Wells in Netherlands
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

09/19/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 12 September to Friday 16 September:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)141,987 2,696,336,016
12 September 202265016,054.920010,435,698
13 September 202266015,856.470010,465,270
14 September 202268015,534.440010,563,419
15 September 202270015,119.470010,583,629
16 September 202280014,056.090011,244,872
Total 12-16 September 20223,490 53,292,888
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,69815,270.168656,469,083
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)90,472 1,631,561,090
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)149,175 2,806,097,988
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)654,360 13,009,926,381
12 September 20222,28916,648.850038,109,218
13 September 20222,32216,457.050038,213,270
14 September 20222,39416,173.980038,720,508
15 September 20222,46415,740.060038,783,508
16 September 20222,81614,623.340041,179,325
Total 12-16 September 202212,285 195,005,829
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*11,22215,873.4904178,132,309
Bought from the Foundation*5,24715,873.490483,288,204
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)362,422 6,640,985,037
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)683,114 13,466,352,723

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 117,343 A shares and 555,229 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.60% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 19 September 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 61141521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


All news about AP MOLLER MAERSK
04:06aTransactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
09/15U.S. railroad worker fight for pay, benefits could be model for other deals
RE
09/15Maersk Drilling Wins $24 Million Follow-up Contract To Drill Five Wells in Netherlands
MT
09/13Noble to Squeeze Out Remaining Shares of Maersk Drilling Following Exchange Offer
MT
09/12Russia's Fesco seeks new Asian clients to offset trade collapse with West
RE
09/12Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - M..
GL
09/12Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
GL
09/09SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rebound Friday after Brent Crude Again Tops $90 Per Barrel
MT
09/09SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Amid Friday Rebound by Crude Oil
MT
09/09SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AP MOLLER MAERSK
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 502 M - -
Net income 2022 30 056 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,21x
Yield 2022 33,5%
Capitalization 35 038 M 35 038 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 971,91 $
Average target price 3 220,16 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK-34.89%35 038
AP MOLLER MAERSK-37.59%35 038
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-31.19%33 574
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-34.52%27 115
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-25.56%11 980
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA11.76%11 588