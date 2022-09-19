Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 12 September to Friday 16 September:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value, A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
141,987
2,696,336,016
12 September 2022
650
16,054.9200
10,435,698
13 September 2022
660
15,856.4700
10,465,270
14 September 2022
680
15,534.4400
10,563,419
15 September 2022
700
15,119.4700
10,583,629
16 September 2022
800
14,056.0900
11,244,872
Total 12-16 September 2022
3,490
53,292,888
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
3,698
15,270.1686
56,469,083
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
90,472
1,631,561,090
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
149,175
2,806,097,988
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value, B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
654,360
13,009,926,381
12 September 2022
2,289
16,648.8500
38,109,218
13 September 2022
2,322
16,457.0500
38,213,270
14 September 2022
2,394
16,173.9800
38,720,508
15 September 2022
2,464
15,740.0600
38,783,508
16 September 2022
2,816
14,623.3400
41,179,325
Total 12-16 September 2022
12,285
195,005,829
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
11,222
15,873.4904
178,132,309
Bought from the Foundation*
5,247
15,873.4904
83,288,204
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
362,422
6,640,985,037
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
683,114
13,466,352,723
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 117,343 A shares and 555,229 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.60% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 19 September 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170 Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 61141521