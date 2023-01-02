Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday December 27, 2022 to Friday December 30, 2022:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value, A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
227,176
3,927,894,570
26 December 2022
-
-
-
27 December 2022
797
15,892.9235
12,666,660
28 December 2022
777
15,822.1622
12,293,820
29 December 2022
794
15,692.8589
12,460,130
30 December 2022
725
15,615.0483
11,320,910
Total 26-30 December Friday
3,093
48,741,520
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
3,280
15,758.6407
51,688,341
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
46,661
693,569,549
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
233,549
4,028,324,432
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value, B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
994,702
18,083,974,366
26 December 2022
-
-
-
27 December 2022
3,184
16,138.4956
51,384,970
28 December 2022
3,132
16,049.5386
50,267,155
29 December 2022
3,128
15,934.8034
49,844,065
30 December 2022
2,904
15,877.0730
46,107,020
Total 26-30 December Friday
12,348
197,603,210
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
9,897
16,002.8454
158,380,161
Bought from the Foundation*
3,119
16,002.8220
49,912,802
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
186,090
2,825,912,521
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
1,020,066
18,489,870,538
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,717 A shares and 887,558 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.82% of the share capital.
Copenhagen, 2 January 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170 Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521