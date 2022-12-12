A.P. Moeller-Maersk Appoints Vincent Clerc New CEO From January

By Dominic Chopping

A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS said Monday that it has appointed Vincent Clerc as the company's new Chief Executive from Jan. 1, 2023.

Mr. Clerc currently serves as Chief Executive of Maersk's Ocean & Logistics business and has been with the group for 25 years.

Maersk's current CEO, Soren Skou, will leave the company after a nearly 40-year career with the company. He has served as group CEO since June 2016.

