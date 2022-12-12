Advanced search
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-12-09 am EST
14920.00 DKK   +3.68%
02:50aDanish Shipping Giant Maersk CEO to Quit in January 2023, Successor Named
MT
02:38aA.P. Moeller-Maersk Appoints Vincent Clerc New CEO From January
DJ
02:25aShipping firm Maersk picks Vincent Clerc as new CEO
RE
A.P. Moeller-Maersk Appoints Vincent Clerc New CEO From January

12/12/2022 | 02:38am EST
By Dominic Chopping


A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS said Monday that it has appointed Vincent Clerc as the company's new Chief Executive from Jan. 1, 2023.

Mr. Clerc currently serves as Chief Executive of Maersk's Ocean & Logistics business and has been with the group for 25 years.

Maersk's current CEO, Soren Skou, will leave the company after a nearly 40-year career with the company. He has served as group CEO since June 2016.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 0237ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 587 M - -
Net income 2022 29 291 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 161 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,32x
Yield 2022 30,0%
Capitalization 37 198 M 37 198 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart AP MOLLER MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AP MOLLER MAERSK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 115,01 $
Average target price 2 651,26 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Patrick Jany Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Mærsk Uggla Chairman
Navneet Kapoor EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sven Arne Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK-36.38%37 198
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-31.30%35 248
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-45.04%27 938
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-27.91%11 697
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA4.14%11 332
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD14.70%8 650