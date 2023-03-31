AP Moller Maersk : Exchange offer / Tender offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT")) OR ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

31 March 2023

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(incorporated with limited liability in Denmark)

(the "Company")

announces the indicative results of a Tender Offer inviting the Qualifying Holders of its £300,000,000 4.00 per cent. Notes due 4 April 2025 (ISIN: XS0911553039) (the "Notes") to tender for purchase any and all of the Notes for cash, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in full in the Tender Offer Memorandum

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 24 March 2023 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") which has been prepared by the Company in relation to the Tender Offer. Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

On 24 March 2023, the Company announced the launch of a Tender Offer inviting Qualifying Holders to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash in an amount equal to the relevant Tender Consideration on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in full in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (CEST) on 30 March 2023 (the "Expiration Time").

Indicative Results of the Tender Offer

The Company hereby announces the non-binding indicative results of the Tender Offer. As at the Expiration Time, £102,980,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes was validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer.

In the event that the Company decides to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer, the Company intends to accept all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer in full. Noteholders should note that this is a non-binding indication at which the Company expects to set the aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase in the event that it decides to accept any valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer.

Pricing and Settlement

Pricing for the Tender Offer will take place at or around 1:00 p.m. (CEST) today (the "Pricing Time"). As soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time, the Company will announce whether it will accept valid tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer and, if so accepted, (i) the final aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer, (ii) the Benchmark Security Rate, (iii) the Purchase Yield, (iv) the Purchase Price, (v) the Settlement Date, and (vi) the aggregate principal amount of Notes that will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date (if any).

The Settlement Date for the Tender Offer is expected to be on 4 April 2023, which is an interest payment date in respect of the Notes. Should the Settlement Date fall on an interest payment date in respect of the Notes, the Company will pay to all Noteholders the relevant interest amount due under the Notes in full and no Accrued Interest Amount shall be payable to any Qualifying Holder for any Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Company.

This announcement is released by A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the Tender Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Niclas Erlandson, Head of Treasury & Risk at A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S.