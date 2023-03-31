Advanced search
    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER MAERSK

(MAERSK B)
  Report
31 March 2023
12300.00 DKK   +1.28%
04:54aAp Moller Maersk : Exchange offer / Tender offer
PU
03/29US Futures, European Stocks Rise as Banking Concerns Subside
DJ
03/29AP MOLLER MAERSK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
AP Moller Maersk : Exchange offer / Tender offer

03/31/2023 | 04:54am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT")) OR ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

31 March 2023

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(incorporated with limited liability in Denmark)

(the "Company")

announces the indicative results of a Tender Offer inviting the Qualifying Holders of its £300,000,000 4.00 per cent. Notes due 4 April 2025 (ISIN: XS0911553039) (the "Notes") to tender for purchase any and all of the Notes for cash, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in full in the Tender Offer Memorandum

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 24 March 2023 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") which has been prepared by the Company in relation to the Tender Offer. Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

On 24 March 2023, the Company announced the launch of a Tender Offer inviting Qualifying Holders to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash in an amount equal to the relevant Tender Consideration on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in full in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (CEST) on 30 March 2023 (the "Expiration Time").

Indicative Results of the Tender Offer

The Company hereby announces the non-binding indicative results of the Tender Offer. As at the Expiration Time, £102,980,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes was validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer.

In the event that the Company decides to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer, the Company intends to accept all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer in full. Noteholders should note that this is a non-binding indication at which the Company expects to set the aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase in the event that it decides to accept any valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer.

- 1-

Pricing and Settlement

Pricing for the Tender Offer will take place at or around 1:00 p.m. (CEST) today (the "Pricing Time"). As soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time, the Company will announce whether it will accept valid tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer and, if so accepted, (i) the final aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer, (ii) the Benchmark Security Rate, (iii) the Purchase Yield, (iv) the Purchase Price, (v) the Settlement Date, and (vi) the aggregate principal amount of Notes that will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date (if any).

The Settlement Date for the Tender Offer is expected to be on 4 April 2023, which is an interest payment date in respect of the Notes. Should the Settlement Date fall on an interest payment date in respect of the Notes, the Company will pay to all Noteholders the relevant interest amount due under the Notes in full and no Accrued Interest Amount shall be payable to any Qualifying Holder for any Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Company.

Contact Information

The Joint Dealer Managers of the Tender Offer are:

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

12 place des Etats-Unis

Mainzer Landstrasse 11-17

CS 70052 - 92547

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Montrouge CEDEX

Germany

France

Telephone: +44 20 7214 5903

Telephone: +44 20 7545 8011

Email:liability.management@ca-cib.com

Attn: Liability Management Group

Attn: Liability Management

The Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offer is:

Citibank, N.A., London Branch

6th Floor Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5LB

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 20 7508 3867 Email:citiexchanges@citi.com

Attn: Exchange Team

TENDER OFFER RESTRICTIONS

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Company, the Joint Dealer Managers and the Tender and Information Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Please also see the Tender Offer Memorandum for a fuller description of such restrictions.

DISCLAIMER

The Joint Dealer Managers do not take responsibility for the contents of this announcement. This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. No invitation to tender any Notes is being made pursuant to this announcement. Any such invitation was only made in the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information.

This announcement is released by A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the Tender Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Niclas Erlandson, Head of Treasury & Risk at A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S.

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 08:53:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
