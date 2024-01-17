Stock MAERSK B AP MOLLER MAERSK
AP Moller Maersk

Equities

MAERSK B

DK0010244508

Marine Freight & Logistics

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
 10:59:54 2024-01-17 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
13,640 DKK +2.13% Intraday chart for AP Moller Maersk +3.18% +12.36%
04:46pm AP MOLLER-MAERSK : Long-term cooperation agreement with Hapag Lloyd Alphavalue
Latest news about AP Moller Maersk

AP MOLLER-MAERSK : Long-term cooperation agreement with Hapag Lloyd Alphavalue
Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd Form Shipping Alliance in Industry Reshuffle -- 2nd Update DJ
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk forge new shipping alliance DP
Business heads see Red Sea tensions causing lengthy trade dislocation RE
Mærsk CEO Expects Longer Transit Times, Supply Chain Woes to Continue Amid Red Sea Attacks MT
Maersk CEO sees Red Sea shipping disruption lasting 'at least a few months' RE
Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk to form new alliance from 2025 RE
Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd Form Shipping Alliance -- Update DJ
Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk Enter Operational Partnership to Build Interconnected Ocean Network MT
Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd Form Shipping Alliance DJ
Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk sign long-term operational collaboration RE
Shell halts Red Sea shipments over attack fears from Yemeni rebels AN
Another ship comes under fire in Red Sea, disruption seen pushing up prices RE
Maersk sends two US-flagged container ships through Red Sea RE
Indian exporters face rising costs after Houthi Red Sea attacks RE
Houthi attacks expose China's commercial stakes in Red Sea RE
Panama Canal 'understands' Maersk move to rail amid drought RE
Container rates soar on concerns of prolonged Red Sea disruption RE

Company Profile

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is the world's leading maritime transport company. The group's activity is organized around two sectors: - maritime freight transport : at the end of 2022, operated a fleet of over 707 vessels (container vessels, tugs, supply vessels, gas carriers, and other specialized transporters). The group also offers port and logistical services; - other: primarily activities related to shipyard construction, factory management (plastic and rubber products), and business holdings. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.2%), the United States (24.4%), China and Hong Kong (4.4%), the United Kingdom (4%), the Netherlands (3.6%), Brazil (3.2%), Germany (3.2%), Mexico (2.8%), Australia (2.4%), Spain (2.4%), India (2.2%), Singapore (1%), Russia (0.6%) and other (44.6%).
Sector
Marine Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2024-02-08 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for AP Moller Maersk

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
1,949.77 USD
Average target price
1,878.65 USD
Spread / Average Target
-3.65%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Marine Freight & Logistics

1st Jan change Capi.
AP MOLLER MAERSK Stock AP Moller Maersk
+12.36% 30 630 M $
HAPAG-LLOYD AG Stock Hapag-Lloyd AG
+16.67% 30 595 M $
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.
-0.76% 20 625 M $
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA Stock Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
+14.87% 16 199 M $
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. Stock Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.
+21.16% 11 741 M $
HMM CO.,LTD Stock HMM Co.,Ltd
+5.72% 10 674 M $
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED Stock Orient Overseas (International) Limited
-0.18% 9 695 M $
ADNOC LOGISTICS & SERVICES PLC Stock ADNOC Logistics & Services plc
+7.83% 8 319 M $
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD. Stock China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd.
+14.29% 7 633 M $
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION Stock Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation
-0.39% 5 671 M $
Other Marine Freight & Logistics
