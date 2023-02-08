AP Moller Maersk : Maersk FY and Q4 2022 investor presentation

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Full year and Q4 2022 results
Date: 8 February 2023
Conference Call: 11:00 CET
Forward-lookingstatements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM), may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation.
Comparative figures
Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons refer to y/y changes. Unless otherwise stated, all figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding figures for the same period prior year
Full year and Q4 2022 Key statements
Key statements
Record financial year
-
FY 2022 Revenue USD 81.5bn and EBITDA USD 36.8bn
-
Despite anticipated normalization of Ocean in Q4, all segments contributed to record results
-
Leading to dividend proposal of DKK 4,300 per share
-
Together with the announced share buy-back, the proposed dividend implies a shareholder return of USD ~14bn in 2023
-
Customers demand greater resilience from their supply chains
-
We will accelerate our integrator strategy
Key statements
Highlights of the Year
|
Customer
|
Employee
|
Maersk achieved record Net Promoter Score
|
Substantial 8 percentile point improvement
|
(NPS) of +33 points, an improvement of 9
|
year-on-year in engagement scores (from
|
points vs Q4 2021
|
59th to 67th percentile).
|
Acquisitions
|
Sustainability
|
|
|
Accelerated decarbonisation goals to Net
|
Closed on three significant, capability-
|
Zero by 2040, continued investment in fleet
|
building acquistions, Pilot, Senator and LF
|
transition, and secured green methanol
|
Logistics
|
supply
