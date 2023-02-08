Advanced search
AP Moller Maersk : Maersk FY and Q4 2022 investor presentation

02/08/2023 | 02:24am EST
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Full year and Q4 2022 results

Date: 8 February 2023

Conference Call: 11:00 CET

Webcast: investor.maersk.com

Forward-lookingstatements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM), may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation.

Comparative figures

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons refer to y/y changes. Unless otherwise stated, all figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding figures for the same period prior year

2

FY & Q4 2022

Full year and Q4 2022 Key statements

  • FY & Q4 2022

Key statements

Record financial year

  • FY 2022 Revenue USD 81.5bn and EBITDA USD 36.8bn
  • Despite anticipated normalization of Ocean in Q4, all segments contributed to record results
  • Leading to dividend proposal of DKK 4,300 per share
  • Together with the announced share buy-back, the proposed dividend implies a shareholder return of USD ~14bn in 2023
  • Customers demand greater resilience from their supply chains
  • We will accelerate our integrator strategy
  • FY & Q4 2022

Key statements

Highlights of the Year

Customer

Employee

Maersk achieved record Net Promoter Score

Substantial 8 percentile point improvement

(NPS) of +33 points, an improvement of 9

year-on-year in engagement scores (from

points vs Q4 2021

59th to 67th percentile).

Acquisitions

Sustainability

Accelerated decarbonisation goals to Net

Closed on three significant, capability-

Zero by 2040, continued investment in fleet

building acquistions, Pilot, Senator and LF

transition, and secured green methanol

Logistics

supply

5

FY & Q4 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 07:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
