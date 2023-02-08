AP Moller Maersk : Maersk FY and Q4 2022 investor presentation

Forward-lookingstatements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM), may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation.

Comparative figures

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons refer to y/y changes. Unless otherwise stated, all figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding figures for the same period prior year