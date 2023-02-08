Advanced search
AP Moller Maersk : Maersk Q4 2022 interim report

02/08/2023 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4

2022

ALL THE WAY

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S  |  Interim Report  |  8 February 2023

Esplanaden 50, DK-1263Copenhagen K / Registration no. 22756214

Contacts for further information

Vincent Clerc,

CEO

Tel. +45 3363 1901

Patrick Jany,

CFO

Tel. +45 3363 3106

Investors

Sarah Spray,

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +45 3363 3106

Media

Jesper Lov,

Head of Media Relations

Tel. +45 3363 1901

Webcast and dial-in information

A webcast relating to the Q4 2022 Interim Report will be held on

8 February 2023 at 11.00 (CET). Dial-in information on investor.maersk.com.

Presentation material for the web- cast will be available on the same page.

The Interim Report for Q4 2022 of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (further referred to as A.P. Moller - Maersk as the consolidated group of com- panies) has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the EU and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim financial reporting of listed companies.

The interim consolidated financial statements have not been subject to audit or review.

Comparative figures

Unless otherwise stated, all figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding figures for the same period prior year.

Forward-looking statements

The interim report contains forward-­looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Moller - Maersk, may cause the actual development and results to differ materially from expectations contained in the interim report.

Financial calendar

4 May 2023

Interim Report Q1 2023

4 August 2023

Interim Report Q2 2023

3 November 2023

Interim Report Q3 2023

8 February 2024

Annual Report 2023

Contents

Management review

Highlights Q4 2022

3

Summary financial information

4

Review Q4 2022

5

- Strong financial results impacted by normalisation

5

- Winding down in Russia

5

-

Status on acquisitions

5

-

ESG update

5

- Delivering on the roadmap to 2025

5

Financial review Q4 2022

6

Guidance for 2023

7

Segments

8

-

Ocean

8

-

Logistics & Services

9

-

Terminals

11

- Towage & Maritime Services

12

Management's statement

14

Financials

Condensed income statement

15

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

15

Condensed balance sheet at 31 December

16

Condensed cash flow statement

17

Condensed statement of changes in equity

18

Notes

19

Additional information

Quarterly summary

25

Definition of terms

26

Improving life for all by integrating the world

At A.P. Moller - Maersk, we aspire to provide truly integrated logistics. Across oceans, ports, on land and in the air, we are combining our supply chain infrastructure with the power of our people and technology to drive end-to-end innovation that accelerates our customers' success.

With a dedicated team of 100,000+ talents, operating in more than 130 countries, we explore new frontiers and embrace new technologies because we see change as an opportunity. No matter the challenge, we stay optimistic and resilient because our values are constant. By living our values, we inspire trust in our efforts to integrate the world and improve life for all.

A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK  INTERIM REPORT Q4  |  8 FEBRUARY 2023

2

Management review  I  Highlights Q4 2022

Management review

A.P. Moller - Maersk continued to deliver strong results although profitability was at a lower level compared to Q4 2021. Profit was USD 5.0bn (USD 6.1bn) for Q4.

Compared to previous year, results were mainly affected by lower volumes caused by a weakening customer demand which triggered an easing of congestions and operational bottlenecks. Sequentially, freight rates were down from the peak levels reached by mid-2022.

Highlights Q4 2022

Revenue for Q4 decreased by USD 686m to USD 17.8bn (USD 18.5bn), mainly due to a decrease in Ocean of USD 1.3bn, while revenue increased by USD 844m in Logistics & Services and decreased by USD 90m in Terminals. EBITDA decreased by USD 1.5bn to USD 6.5bn (USD 8.0bn), and EBIT decreased by USD 1.5bn to USD 5.1bn (USD 6.6bn) comprising:

Ocean, with a decrease by USD 1.5bn to USD 4.8bn (USD 6.3bn), driven by lower volumes and lower freight rates on shipment rates on routes from Asia to Europe and to North America together with higher costs related to bunker, container handling and network.

Logistics & Services on par at USD 139m (USD 137m), due to the increase in revenue offset by lower margins especially in Managed by Maersk and in Fulfilled by Maersk impacted by the unfolding destocking.

Terminals, with a decrease to USD 232m (USD 307m), mainly due to significantly lower volumes on the US West Coast and in Spain, and lower congestion related storage revenue and volumes in North America.

Free cash flow increased to USD 6.5bn (USD 5.6bn), due to strong cash flows from operating activities of USD 8.2bn (USD 7.9bn), partly offset by CAPEX of USD 895m (USD 1.6bn) and higher capitalised lease instalments of USD 861m (USD 586m), driven by further investments across all segments. Total cash and bank balances, including term deposits and securities increased to USD 28.6bn (USD 16.9bn).

Total distribution of cash to shareholders through share buy-backs was USD 685m in Q4 2022.

Highlights Q4

USD million

Revenue

EBITDA

EBIT

CAPEX

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Ocean

13,299

14,589

6,034

7,337

4,817

6,346

427

1,043

Logistics & Services

3,860

3,016

328

219

139

137

174

346

Terminals

999

1,089

288

384

232

307

132

136

Towage & Maritime Services

568

544

82

91

122

-123

118

56

Unallocated activities, eliminations, etc.

-906

-732

-192

-41

-188

-33

44

4

A.P. Moller - Maersk consolidated

17,820

18,506

6,540

7,990

5,122

6,634

895

1,585

A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK  INTERIM REPORT Q4  |  8 FEBRUARY 2023

3

Management review  I  Summary financial information

Summary financial information

Q4

Q4

12M

12M

Income statement

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

17,820

18,506

81,529

61,787

Profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)

6,540

7,990

36,813

24,036

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, net

1,612

1,626

6,186

4,944

Gain on sale of non-current assets, etc., net

33

50

101

96

Share of profit/loss in joint ventures and associated companies

161

220

132

486

Profit before financial items (EBIT)

5,122

6,634

30,860

19,674

Financial items, net

171

-343

-629

-944

Profit before tax

5,293

6,291

30,231

18,730

Tax

312

182

910

697

Profit for the period

4,981

6,109

29,321

18,033

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' share

4,950

6,094

29,198

17,942

Underlying profit1

4,863

6,278

29,703

18,170

Balance sheet

Total assets

93,680

72,271

93,680

72,271

Total equity

65,032

45,588

65,032

45,588

Invested capital

52,410

44,043

52,410

44,043

Net interest-bearing debt

-12,632

-1,530

-12,632

-1,530

Cash flow statement

Cash flow from operating activities

8,200

7,880

34,476

22,022

Capital lease instalments - repayments of lease liabilities

861

586

3,080

2,279

Gross capital expenditure, excl. acquisitions and divestments (CAPEX)

895

1,585

4,163

2,976

Cash flow from financing activities

-1,601

-1,370

-14,135

-7,900

Free cash flow

6,462

5,637

27,107

16,537

Financial ratios

Revenue growth

-3.7%

64.4%

32.0%

55.5%

EBITDA margin

36.7%

43.2%

45.2%

38.9%

EBIT margin

28.7%

35.8%

37.9%

31.8%

Cash conversion

125%

99%

94%

92%

Return on invested capital after tax (ROIC) (last twelve months)

60.4%

45.3%

60.4%

45.3%

Equity ratio

69.4%

63.1%

69.4%

63.1%

Underlying ROIC1 (last twelve months)

61.2%

45.7%

61.2%

45.7%

Underlying EBITDA1

6,517

7,990

36,843

24,036

Underlying EBITDA margin1

36.6%

43.2%

45.2%

38.9%

Underlying EBIT1

5,002

6,804

31,244

19,808

Underlying EBIT margin1

28.1%

36.8%

38.3%

32.1%

Stock market ratios

Earnings per share, USD

278

324

1,600

941

Diluted earnings per share, USD

277

323

1,595

938

Cash flow from operating activities per share, USD

461

414

1,889

1,155

Share price (B share), end of period, DKK

15,620

23,450

15,620

23,450

Share price (B share), end of period, USD

2,242

3,576

2,242

3,576

Total market capitalisation, end of period, USD

39,135

64,259

39,135

64,259

1 Underlying is computed as the relevant performance measure adjusted for the net gains/losses from the sale of non-current assets, etc. and net impairment losses as well as transaction, restructuring and integration costs related to major transactions. The adjustments include A.P. Moller - Maersk's share of mentioned items in joint ventures and associated companies and, when applicable, the adjustments are net of tax.

AMOUNTS IN USD MILLION  

A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK  INTERIM REPORT Q4  |  8 FEBRUARY 2023

4

Management review  I  Review Q4 2022

Review Q4 2022

Strong financial results impacted by normalisation

A.P. Moller - Maersk delivered strong financial results in Q4 2022 as the anticipated normalisation continued.

In Ocean, with lower volumes and market normalisation setting in, deployed capacity is actively being adjusted to meet available demand, and Ocean continues to partner with key customers, offering contract customers additional flexibility and space to help with volatility in their supply chains. A total of 1.9m FFE are currently signed on multi-year deals and the share of long-haul contract volumes stood at 65% (75%).

In Logistics & Services, the development in revenue is driven by inorganic revenue with expanded capabilities through facilitator type acquisitions, while revenue decreased organically as a result of lower volumes and market normalisa- tion in Q4.

In Terminals, business is resilient despite the weakening of the global container market affecting volumes and revenue.

Overall, the businesses performed well in an environment of receding demand and rising inflation.

Winding down in Russia

As previously announced, A.P. Moller - Maersk is winding down its operations in Russia, which will ultimately result in a complete exit from the country. All services to and from Russia have been discontinued since Q1, and in Q3, sale of the minority stake of 30.75% of Global Ports Investments (GPI) was completed. The process of divesting the remaining assets, two warehouses and four tugboats is ongoing.

The original impact on EBIT in Q1 from the Russia/Ukraine situation was less negative due to the reversal in Q2 of USD 94m, in Q3 with the reversal of container impairments and the disposal of GPI, net of translation reserves totalling USD 92m and in Q4 with further reversal of impairments amounting to USD 21m leaving a net EBIT impact of negative USD 511m for 2022.

Russia/Ukraine EBIT impact

USD million

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

Ocean

-162

93

14

14

-41

Logistics & Services

-53

1

-4

7

-49

Terminals

-485

-

82

-

-403

Towage & Maritime

Services

-18

-

-

-

-18

Total

-718

94

92

21

-511

Status on acquisitions

The acquisition of Martin Bencher Group announced in August 2022 was completed on 2 January 2023 and Martin Bencher Group

was included in the financials for Logistics & Services at the same time.

ESG update

For a full overview of A.P. Moller - Maersk's ESG strategy and roadmap, see  www.maersk.com/sustainability

For a summary ESG update for 2022, reference is made to the Annual Report 2022 for A.P. Moller - Maersk. 

See the 2022 Annual Report

Delivering on the roadmap to 2025

For an update on the roadmap to 2025 with specific targets for the transformation towards becoming the integrator of container logistics, reference is made to A.P. Moller - Maersk's Annual Report 2022. 

See the 2022 Annual Report

A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK  INTERIM REPORT Q4  |  8 FEBRUARY 2023

5

