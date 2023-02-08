AP Moller Maersk : Maersk Q4 2022 interim report

Presentation material for the web- cast will be available on the same page.
The Interim Report for Q4 2022 of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (further referred to as A.P. Moller - Maersk as the consolidated group of com- panies) has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and adopted by the EU and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim financial reporting of listed companies.
The interim consolidated financial statements have not been subject to audit or review.
Comparative figures
Unless otherwise stated, all figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding figures for the same period prior year.
Forward-looking statements
The interim report contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of A.P. Moller - Maersk, may cause the actual development and results to differ materially from expectations contained in the interim report.
Financial calendar
4 May 2023
Interim Report Q1 2023
4 August 2023
Interim Report Q2 2023
3 November 2023
Interim Report Q3 2023
8 February 2024
Annual Report 2023
Contents
Management review
Highlights Q4 2022
3
Summary financial information
4
Review Q4 2022
5
- Strong financial results impacted by normalisation
5
- Winding down in Russia
5
-
Status on acquisitions
5
-
ESG update
5
- Delivering on the roadmap to 2025
5
Financial review Q4 2022
6
Guidance for 2023
7
Segments
8
-
Ocean
8
-
Logistics & Services
9
-
Terminals
11
- Towage & Maritime Services
12
Management's statement
14
Financials
Condensed income statement
15
Condensed statement of comprehensive income
15
Condensed balance sheet at 31 December
16
Condensed cash flow statement
17
Condensed statement of changes in equity
18
Notes
19
Additional information
Quarterly summary
25
Definition of terms
26
Improving life for all by integrating the world
At A.P. Moller - Maersk, we aspire to provide truly integrated logistics. Across oceans, ports, on land and in the air, we are combining our supply chain infrastructure with the power of our people and technology to drive end-to-end innovation that accelerates our customers' success.
With a dedicated team of 100,000+ talents, operating in more than 130 countries, we explore new frontiers and embrace new technologies because we see change as an opportunity. No matter the challenge, we stay optimistic and resilient because our values are constant. By living our values, we inspire trust in our efforts to integrate the world and improve life for all.
A.P. Moller - Maersk continued to deliver strong results although profitability was at a lower level compared to Q4 2021. Profit was USD 5.0bn (USD 6.1bn) for Q4.
Compared to previous year, results were mainly affected by lower volumes caused by a weakening customer demand which triggered an easing of congestions and operational bottlenecks. Sequentially, freight rates were down from the peak levels reached by mid-2022.
Highlights Q4 2022
Revenue for Q4 decreased by USD 686m to USD 17.8bn (USD 18.5bn), mainly due to a decrease in Ocean of USD 1.3bn, while revenue increased by USD 844m in Logistics & Services and decreased by USD 90m in Terminals. EBITDA decreased by USD 1.5bn to USD 6.5bn (USD 8.0bn), and EBIT decreased by USD 1.5bn to USD 5.1bn (USD 6.6bn) comprising:
Ocean, with a decrease by USD 1.5bn to USD 4.8bn (USD 6.3bn), driven by lower volumes and lower freight rates on shipment rates on routes from Asia to Europe and to North America together with higher costs related to bunker, container handling and network.
Logistics & Services on par at USD 139m (USD 137m), due to the increase in revenue offset by lower margins especially in Managed by Maersk and in Fulfilled by Maersk impacted by the unfolding destocking.
Terminals, with a decrease to USD 232m (USD 307m), mainly due to significantly lower volumes on the US West Coast and in Spain, and lower congestion related storage revenue and volumes in North America.
Free cash flow increased to USD 6.5bn (USD 5.6bn), due to strong cash flows from operating activities of USD 8.2bn (USD 7.9bn), partly offset by CAPEX of USD 895m (USD 1.6bn) and higher capitalised lease instalments of USD 861m (USD 586m), driven by further investments across all segments. Total cash and bank balances, including term deposits and securities increased to USD 28.6bn (USD 16.9bn).
Total distribution of cash to shareholders through share buy-backs was USD 685m in Q4 2022.
Capital lease instalments - repayments of lease liabilities
861
586
3,080
2,279
Gross capital expenditure, excl. acquisitions and divestments (CAPEX)
895
1,585
4,163
2,976
Cash flow from financing activities
-1,601
-1,370
-14,135
-7,900
Free cash flow
6,462
5,637
27,107
16,537
Financial ratios
Revenue growth
-3.7%
64.4%
32.0%
55.5%
EBITDA margin
36.7%
43.2%
45.2%
38.9%
EBIT margin
28.7%
35.8%
37.9%
31.8%
Cash conversion
125%
99%
94%
92%
Return on invested capital after tax (ROIC) (last twelve months)
60.4%
45.3%
60.4%
45.3%
Equity ratio
69.4%
63.1%
69.4%
63.1%
Underlying ROIC1 (last twelve months)
61.2%
45.7%
61.2%
45.7%
Underlying EBITDA1
6,517
7,990
36,843
24,036
Underlying EBITDA margin1
36.6%
43.2%
45.2%
38.9%
Underlying EBIT1
5,002
6,804
31,244
19,808
Underlying EBIT margin1
28.1%
36.8%
38.3%
32.1%
Stock market ratios
Earnings per share, USD
278
324
1,600
941
Diluted earnings per share, USD
277
323
1,595
938
Cash flow from operating activities per share, USD
461
414
1,889
1,155
Share price (B share), end of period, DKK
15,620
23,450
15,620
23,450
Share price (B share), end of period, USD
2,242
3,576
2,242
3,576
Total market capitalisation, end of period, USD
39,135
64,259
39,135
64,259
1 Underlying is computed as the relevant performance measure adjusted for the net gains/losses from the sale of non-current assets, etc. and net impairment losses as well as transaction, restructuring and integration costs related to major transactions. The adjustments include A.P. Moller - Maersk's share of mentioned items in joint ventures and associated companies and, when applicable, the adjustments are net of tax.
Strong financial results impacted by normalisation
A.P. Moller - Maersk delivered strong financial results in Q4 2022 as the anticipated normalisation continued.
In Ocean, with lower volumes and market normalisation setting in, deployed capacity is actively being adjusted to meet available demand, and Ocean continues to partner with key customers, offering contract customers additional flexibility and space to help with volatility in their supply chains. A total of 1.9m FFE are currently signed on multi-year deals and the share of long-haul contract volumes stood at 65% (75%).
In Logistics & Services, the development in revenue is driven by inorganic revenue with expanded capabilities through facilitator type acquisitions, while revenue decreased organically as a result of lower volumes and market normalisa- tion in Q4.
In Terminals, business is resilient despite the weakening of the global container market affecting volumes and revenue.
Overall, the businesses performed well in an environment of receding demand and rising inflation.
Winding down in Russia
As previously announced, A.P. Moller - Maersk is winding down its operations in Russia, which will ultimately result in a complete exit from the country. All services to and from Russia have been discontinued since Q1, and in Q3, sale of the minority stake of 30.75% of Global Ports Investments (GPI) was completed. The process of divesting the remaining assets, two warehouses and four tugboats is ongoing.
The original impact on EBIT in Q1 from the Russia/Ukraine situation was less negative due to the reversal in Q2 of USD 94m, in Q3 with the reversal of container impairments and the disposal of GPI, net of translation reserves totalling USD 92m and in Q4 with further reversal of impairments amounting to USD 21m leaving a net EBIT impact of negative USD 511m for 2022.
Russia/Ukraine EBIT impact
USD million
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
Ocean
-162
93
14
14
-41
Logistics & Services
-53
1
-4
7
-49
Terminals
-485
-
82
-
-403
Towage & Maritime
Services
-18
-
-
-
-18
Total
-718
94
92
21
-511
Status on acquisitions
The acquisition of Martin Bencher Group announced in August 2022 was completed on 2 January 2023 and Martin Bencher Group
was included in the financials for Logistics & Services at the same time.
For an update on the roadmap to 2025 with specific targets for the transformation towards becoming the integrator of container logistics, reference is made to A.P. Moller - Maersk's Annual Report 2022.
