AP Moller Maersk : Maersk Sustainability Report 2022

2022 Sustainability
Report
ALL THE WAY
ESG performance highlights
About the report
This is the Annual Sustainability Report of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (hereinafter referred to as A.P. Moller - Maersk or Maersk as the consolidated group of companies and A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Climate change
Safety and security
as the parent company). The report covers activities in the 2022 calendar year and represents our statutory statement on social responsibility, underrepresented gender and diversity and data ethics in accordance with sections 99a, b, d and 107d of the Danish Financial Statements Act, and our compliance with the EU Taxonomy disclosure requirements.
2022 2030 Target
Ocean: ~50% reduction in carbon intensity (EEOI) by 2030 (2020 baseline)
-50%
Ocean: Min. 25% of cargo
transported with green
7%
fuels by 2030
25%
2%
2022 2023 Target100%
100% of Learning Teams
83%
completed following a High
Potential Incident by 2023
As a supplement to the Annual Sustainability Report, we prepare an ESG Factbook with key performance indicators as well as SASB and TCFD index tables. The ESG Factbook can be downloaded at maersk.com/sustainability.
Human capital
Diversity, equity and inclusion
2022
2025 Target
>75
2022
2025 Target
>40%
>30%
67
Employee Engagement Survey
>40% women in
33%
>30% diverse nationality
16%
score in the top quartile of
management and leadership
(non-OECD) of executives
global norm by 2025
by 2025
by 2025
Business ethics
2022 2023 Target100%
100% employees (in scope)
83%
trained in the Maersk Code
of Conduct by 2023
See full ESG performance data overview on pp. 58-63
Sustainable procurement
2022 2024 Target100%
96%
100% of suppliers (in scope) committed to the Supplier Code of Conduct by 2024
Data ethics
2022
2023 Target
100%
100% of employees (in
67%
scope) trained on data
ethics by 2023
2
Integrating the world
Integrating
the world
As an integrated container logistics company, A.P. Moller - Maersk is working to connect and simplify our customers' supply chains. Every day, we facilitate and impact global trade by offering end-to-end logistics solutions across oceans, ports, air and on land. Our global network enables people in every corner of the world to trade with anyone, anywhere - ultimately creating opportunities for people and communities to thrive, and for businesses to grow.
Maersk Air Cargo with own controlled capacity and a global network of scheduled flights
Facilitate and impact
large and small
100,000+
Customers worldwide,
world by the Ocean fleet
~16%
Containers moved in the
Countries on all continents
130+
where we call on 500+ ports
Net zero GHG emissions
2040
across our business
Green methanol-enabled
19
vessels on order
A team of 110,000+ employees, operating in more than 130 countries
4.5m FFE intermodal
volumes handled
700+ container vessels
deployed, 12m FFE transported
7,104k SQM
59 terminals across
warehousing capacity
worldwide in 452 sites
31 countries
3
Contents
Contents
Introduction
Letter from our CEO
Our business and how we create value
8 The new drivers of inclusive, sustainable trade
Strategy and governance
13 ESG strategy and governance
17 Materiality and stakeholder engagement
Progress on ESG
20 Environment
21 Climate change
Environment and ecosystems
Responsible ship recycling
40 Social
Safety and security
Human capital
Diversity, equity and inclusion
Employee relations and labour rights
Human rights
48 Governance
Business ethics
Sustainable procurement
Data ethics
Responsible tax
Citizenship
Data and assurance
Summary of targets and progress
ESG performance data
ESG performance data accounting policies
Statement of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
Limited assurance statement
Stay up to date
Climate change, p. 21
Diversity, equity and inclusion, p. 44
Citizenship, p. 54
4
Letter from our CEO
Letter from our CEO
2022 was yet another unpredictable year. While the pandemic is largely behind us, the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the ensuing recession have deeply impacted people and businesses around the world.
However, amidst these challenges, we cannot forget the urgency of the global climate crisis.
ESG at the core of our purpose and values
In 2022, we accelerated our decarbonisation targets and made significant progress towards delivering on our ESG commitments.
Fulfilling our ESG goals is extremely important to our customers, making our efforts a competitive differentiator and essential to our value proposition. Acting on our ESG strategy is also core to our long- held values and our newly articulated company purpose: Improving life for all by integrating the world.
This purpose is what drives us to deliver a more connected, agile and sustainable future for global logistics. But our efforts must be matched at the industry level in order to successfully accelerate a green and equitable energy transition. Together with industry-leading customers and partners, we're calling for ambitious policy and action to ensure this happens. We're also fully committed to doing our part to make this vision a reality.
Making green shipping a reality
While we take a holistic approach to ESG, our greatest opportunity for change is within the environmental category. In our global operations, we emit millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases every year. We recognise that we are part of the problem.
We are, however, also part of the solution and uniquely placed to decarbonise the logistics industry by using our resources and technical expertise. In 2022, we made significant progress towards our ambitious 2030 and 2040 targets by investing in additional green methanol-enabled vessels, bringing the total order to 19 vessels.
To power these vessels, we signed memorandums of understanding with nine green fuel producers around the world.
We also took steps to move away from fossil fuels to electric energy in our terminals and logistics networks, including the order of 400+ heavy-duty electric vehicles in North America.
Our responsibility in the war in Ukraine
Our commitment to global citizenship made the choice clear when it came to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Given the severity of damage and loss of life, Maersk decided it was no longer possible to responsibly conduct business in Russia or Belarus. We made the decision to exit both markets, ensuring operations were wound down responsibly with care for our employees. We have supported humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, working with UN partners and global humanitarian organisations to secure a stable flow of aid and relief supplies.
Addressing our shortcomings
While 2022 had many wins, there were areas where we failed to live up to our commitments. Foremost is the tragic loss of nine colleagues and people operating on Maersk's premises. I am deeply saddened by these losses and, of course, we find any loss of life completely unacceptable. We are doing our utmost - in terms of our operations, management and culture - to ensure that everyone in our duty of care goes home safely every single day.
We are also taking major steps to transform the culture in our ocean fleet to address the harassment cases that came to light in 2022. Every instance of sexual harassment is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. I encourage you to read more about the concrete measures we're taking to address this later on in the report.
Creating a more integrated world isn't something we can accomplish on our own. This is why we support the UN Global Compact and recognise the importance of collaboration to reach our ambitious goals. I would like to personally thank our customers, partners, stakeholders and Maersk's global team for making this truly the decade of action: forging sustainable, responsible supply chains to improve life for all.
Vincent Clerc
CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
5
