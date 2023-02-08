AP Moller Maersk : Maersk Sustainability Report 2022

Letter from our CEO

2022 was yet another unpredictable year. While the pandemic is largely behind us, the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the ensuing recession have deeply impacted people and businesses around the world.

However, amidst these challenges, we cannot forget the urgency of the global climate crisis.

ESG at the core of our purpose and values

In 2022, we accelerated our decarbonisation targets and made significant progress towards delivering on our ESG commitments.

Fulfilling our ESG goals is extremely important to our customers, making our efforts a competitive differentiator and essential to our value proposition. Acting on our ESG strategy is also core to our long- held values and our newly articulated company purpose: Improving life for all by integrating the world.

This purpose is what drives us to deliver a more connected, agile and sustainable future for global logistics. But our efforts must be matched at the industry level in order to successfully accelerate a green and equitable energy transition. Together with industry-leading customers and partners, we're calling for ambitious policy and action to ensure this happens. We're also fully committed to doing our part to make this vision a reality.

Making green shipping a reality

While we take a holistic approach to ESG, our greatest opportunity for change is within the environmental category. In our global operations, we emit millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases every year. We recognise that we are part of the problem.

We are, however, also part of the solution and uniquely placed to decarbonise the logistics industry by using our resources and technical expertise. In 2022, we made significant progress towards our ambitious 2030 and 2040 targets by investing in additional green methanol-enabled vessels, bringing the total order to 19 vessels.

To power these vessels, we signed memorandums of understanding with nine green fuel producers around the world.