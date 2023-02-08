AP Moller Maersk : Maersk Sustainability Report 2022

Advanced search
2022 Sustainability

Report

ALL THE WAY

ESG performance highlights

Introduction I Strategy and Governance I Progress on ESG I Data and assurance

About the report

This is the Annual Sustainability Report of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (hereinafter referred to as A.P. Moller - Maersk or Maersk as the consolidated group of companies and A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ESG performance highlights

Climate change

Safety and security

as the parent company). The report covers activities in the 2022 calendar year and represents our statutory statement on social responsibility, underrepresented gender and diversity and data ethics in accordance with sections 99a, b, d and 107d of the Danish Financial Statements Act, and our compliance with the EU Taxonomy disclosure requirements.

2022 2030 Target

Ocean: ~50% reduction in carbon intensity (EEOI) by 2030 (2020 baseline)

-50%

Ocean: Min. 25% of cargo

transported with green

7%

fuels by 2030

25%

2%

2022 2023 Target100%

100% of Learning Teams

83%

completed following a High

Potential Incident by 2023

As a supplement to the Annual Sustainability Report, we prepare an ESG Factbook with key performance indicators as well as SASB and TCFD index tables. The ESG Factbook can be downloaded at maersk.com/sustainability.

Previous years' reports and data tables are also available online. Please visit Previous years' reports and data tables are also available online. Please visit maersk.com/sustainability.

Human capital

Diversity, equity and inclusion

2022

2025 Target

>75

2022

2025 Target

>40%

>30%

67

Employee Engagement Survey

>40% women in

33%

>30% diverse nationality

16%

score in the top quartile of

management and leadership

(non-OECD) of executives

global norm by 2025

by 2025

by 2025

Business ethics

2022 2023 Target100%

100% employees (in scope)

83%

trained in the Maersk Code

of Conduct by 2023

See full ESG performance data overview on pp. 58-63

Sustainable procurement

2022 2024 Target100%

96%

100% of suppliers (in scope) committed to the Supplier Code of Conduct by 2024

Data ethics

2022

2023 Target

100%

100% of employees (in

67%

scope) trained on data

ethics by 2023

A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK  SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

2

Integrating the world

Integrating

the world

As an integrated container logistics company, A.P. Moller - Maersk is working to connect and simplify our customers' supply chains. Every day, we ­facilitate and impact global trade by offering end-to-end logistics solutions across oceans, ports, air and on land. Our global network enables people in every corner of the world to trade with anyone, anywhere - ultimately creating opportunities for people and communities to thrive, and for businesses to grow.

Maersk Air Cargo with own controlled capacity and a global network of scheduled flights

Facilitate and impact

large and small

100,000+

Customers worldwide,

world by the Ocean fleet

~16%

Containers moved in the

Countries on all continents

130+

where we call on 500+ ports

Net zero GHG emissions

2040

across our business

Green methanol-enabled

19

vessels on order

Introduction I Strategy and Governance I Progress on ESG I Data and assurance

A team of 110,000+ employees, operating in more than 130 countries

4.5m FFE intermodal

volumes handled

700+ container vessels

deployed, 12m FFE transported

7,104k SQM

59 terminals across

warehousing capacity

worldwide in 452 sites

31 countries

A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK  SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

3

Contents

Introduction I Strategy and Governance I Progress on ESG I Data and assurance

Contents

Introduction

  1. Letter from our CEO
  2. Our business and how we create value

8 The new drivers of inclusive, sustainable trade

Strategy and governance

13 ESG strategy and governance

17 Materiality and stakeholder engagement

Progress on ESG

20 Environment

21 Climate change

  1. Environment and ecosystems
  1. Responsible ship recycling

40 Social

  1. Safety and security
  1. Human capital
  2. Diversity, equity and inclusion
  1. Employee relations and labour rights
  2. Human rights

48 Governance

  1. Business ethics
  2. Sustainable procurement
  1. Data ethics
  2. Responsible tax
  3. Citizenship

Data and assurance

  1. Summary of targets and progress
  1. ESG performance data
  1. ESG performance data accounting policies
  1. Statement of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
  2. Limited assurance statement
  3. Stay up to date

Climate change, p. 21

Diversity, equity and inclusion, p. 44

Citizenship, p. 54

A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK  SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

4

Letter from our CEO

Introduction I Strategy and Governance I Progress on ESG I Data and assurance

Letter from our CEO

2022 was yet another unpredictable year. While the pandemic is largely behind us, the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the ensuing recession have deeply impacted people and businesses around the world.

However, amidst these challenges, we cannot forget the urgency of the global climate crisis.

ESG at the core of our purpose and values

In 2022, we accelerated our decarbonisation targets and made significant progress towards delivering on our ESG commitments.

Fulfilling our ESG goals is extremely important to our customers, making our efforts a competitive differentiator and essential to our value proposition. Acting on our ESG strategy is also core to our long- held values and our newly articulated company purpose: Improving life for all by integrating the world.

This purpose is what drives us to deliver a more connected, agile and sustainable future for global logistics. But our efforts must be matched at the industry level in order to successfully accelerate a green and equitable energy transition. Together with industry-leading customers and partners, we're calling for ambitious policy and action to ensure this happens. We're also fully committed to doing our part to make this vision a reality.

Making green shipping a reality

While we take a holistic approach to ESG, our greatest opportunity for change is within the environmental category. In our global operations, we emit millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases every year. We recognise that we are part of the problem.

We are, however, also part of the solution and uniquely placed to decarbonise the logistics industry by using our resources and technical expertise. In 2022, we made significant progress towards our ambitious 2030 and 2040 targets by investing in additional green methanol-enabled vessels, bringing the total order to 19 vessels.

To power these vessels, we signed memorandums of understanding with nine green fuel producers around the world.

We also took steps to move away from fossil fuels to electric energy in our terminals and logistics networks, including the order of 400+ heavy-duty electric vehicles in North America.

Our responsibility in the war in Ukraine

Our commitment to global citizenship made the choice clear when it came to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Given the severity of damage and loss of life, Maersk decided it was no longer possible to responsibly conduct business in Russia or Belarus. We made the decision to exit both markets, ensuring operations were wound down responsibly with care for our employees. We have supported humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, working with UN partners and global humanitarian organisations to secure a stable flow of aid and relief supplies.

Addressing our shortcomings

While 2022 had many wins, there were areas where we failed to live up to our commitments. Foremost is the tragic loss of nine colleagues and people operating on Maersk's premises. I am deeply saddened by these losses and, of course, we find any loss of life completely unacceptable. We are doing our utmost - in terms of our operations, management and culture - to ensure that everyone in our duty of care goes home safely every single day.

We are also taking major steps to transform the culture in our ocean fleet to address the harassment cases that came to light in 2022. Every instance of sexual harassment is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. I encourage you to read more about the concrete measures we're taking to address this later on in the report.

Creating a more integrated world isn't something we can accomplish on our own. This is why we support the UN Global Compact and recognise the importance of collaboration to reach our ambitious goals. I would like to personally thank our customers, partners, stakeholders and Maersk's global team for making this truly the decade of action: forging sustainable, responsible supply chains to improve life for all.

Vincent Clerc

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK  SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

5

