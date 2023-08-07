Equities MAERSK B DK0010244508
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09:55:55 2023-08-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13027.50 DKK
|+1.34%
|-6.96%
|-17.00%
|03:46pm
|AP MOLLER-MAERSK : No sign of a volume rebound in H2 23
|02:48pm
|MOLLER-MAERSK : Buy rating from JP Morgan
|MD
AP MOLLER-MAERSK : No sign of a volume rebound in H2 23
Today at 09:46 am
Company Profile
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is the world's leading maritime transport company. The group's activity is organized around two sectors: - maritime freight transport : at the end of 2022, operated a fleet of over 707 vessels (container vessels, tugs, supply vessels, gas carriers, and other specialized transporters). The group also offers port and logistical services; - other: primarily activities related to shipyard construction, factory management (plastic and rubber products), and business holdings. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.2%), the United States (24.4%), China and Hong Kong (4.4%), the United Kingdom (4%), the Netherlands (3.6%), Brazil (3.2%), Germany (3.2%), Mexico (2.8%), Australia (2.4%), Spain (2.4%), India (2.2%), Singapore (1%), Russia (0.6%) and other (44.6%).
SectorMarine Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2023-11-03 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for AP Moller Maersk
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
1903.93USD
Average target price
2090.62USD
Spread / Average Target
+9.81%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Marine Freight & Logistics
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-17.16%
|31 441 M $
|+8.50%
|38 706 M $
|+0.25%
|21 044 M $
|+23.38%
|13 684 M $
|-8.94%
|10 747 M $
|+20.82%
|10 203 M $
|+64.05%
|7 914 M $
|0.00%
|7 472 M $
|+13.42%
|7 182 M $
|-8.24%
|6 739 M $