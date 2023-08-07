  1. Markets
  5. AP Moller-Maersk : No sign of a volume rebound in H2 23
MAERSK B

AP MOLLER MAERSK

Equities MAERSK B DK0010244508

2023-08-07
13027.50 DKK +1.34% -6.96% -17.00%
03:46pm AP MOLLER-MAERSK : No sign of a volume rebound in H2 23 Alphavalue
02:48pm MOLLER-MAERSK : Buy rating from JP Morgan MD

AP MOLLER-MAERSK : No sign of a volume rebound in H2 23

Today at 09:46 am

Latest news about AP Moller Maersk

AP MOLLER-MAERSK : No sign of a volume rebound in H2 23 Alphavalue
MOLLER-MAERSK : Buy rating from JP Morgan MD
MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating MD
Nordic Shares Closed Up Friday; BlueNord Led Increases DJ
Maersk warns of container shipping demand drop RE
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 04.08.2023 - 15.15 o'clock DP
Two measures of corporate health flash red RE
European Midday Briefing: Focus on U.S. Jobs Data for Fed Clues DJ
Transcript : A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2023 CI
Maersk Sees Improved Outlook After Cost Cuts Helped Offset Earnings Decline -- Update DJ
Maersk Lifts Guidance as Cost Cuts Helped Offset Lower Earnings DJ
Danish Shipping Group Maersk Books Lower H1 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
Maersk posts Q2 profits above forecast, adjusts FY guidance upwards RE
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Urb-it Integrates and Partners with A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S to Provide Last Mile Delivery Services in Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia CI
Climeon Secures Waste Heat Recovery Systems Order; Stock Gains MT
Russia attacks Ukraine's vital Danube export route in widening strikes RE
Maersk’s First Methanol-powered Engine Vessel Receives Green Fuel in South Korea MT
MOLLER-MAERSK : Raised to Buy by UBS MD
Mitsui buys 49% of Danish e-methanol plant from European Energy A/S RE
Fashion industry driving demand for green shipping, Maersk says RE
Singapore Stocks End Higher; Yangzijiang Zooms 7% on Contract to Deliver Six Containerships to Danish Firm MT
Yangzijiang Bags Contract to Deliver Six Methanol-Powered Containerships to Danish Firm; Shares Jump 7% MT
Maersk Orders Six Container Vessels with Dual-fuel Engines from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group MT
Maersk Orders Six Container Ships That Can Run on Methanol DJ

Company Profile

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is the world's leading maritime transport company. The group's activity is organized around two sectors: - maritime freight transport : at the end of 2022, operated a fleet of over 707 vessels (container vessels, tugs, supply vessels, gas carriers, and other specialized transporters). The group also offers port and logistical services; - other: primarily activities related to shipyard construction, factory management (plastic and rubber products), and business holdings. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (1.2%), the United States (24.4%), China and Hong Kong (4.4%), the United Kingdom (4%), the Netherlands (3.6%), Brazil (3.2%), Germany (3.2%), Mexico (2.8%), Australia (2.4%), Spain (2.4%), India (2.2%), Singapore (1%), Russia (0.6%) and other (44.6%).
Sector
Marine Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2023-11-03 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for AP Moller Maersk

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
1903.93USD
Average target price
2090.62USD
Spread / Average Target
+9.81%
Sector Other Marine Freight & Logistics

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AP MOLLER MAERSK
Chart Analysis AP Moller Maersk
-17.16% 31 441 M $
HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Chart Analysis Hapag-Lloyd AG
+8.50% 38 706 M $
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.
+0.25% 21 044 M $
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
Chart Analysis Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
+23.38% 13 684 M $
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
Chart Analysis Orient Overseas (International) Limited
-8.94% 10 747 M $
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD
Chart Analysis Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd
+20.82% 10 203 M $
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
Chart Analysis Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.
+64.05% 7 914 M $
ADNOC LOGISTICS & SERVICES PLC
Chart Analysis ADNOC Logistics & Services plc
 0.00% 7 472 M $
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd.
+13.42% 7 182 M $
HMM COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis HMM Company Limited
-8.24% 6 739 M $
Other Marine Freight & Logistics
