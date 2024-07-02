July 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian supply shipping company DOF Group said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement to acquire a Maersk Supply Service (MSS) from Maersk Supply Service Holding (MSSH)for $1.11 billion in a cash and stock deal.

As part of the deal, DOF will pay $577 million in cash and will issue new shares, making MSSH, a subsidiary of A.P. Moeller Holding, an owner of 25% shares in the company, the statement said.

Through the deal, the combined company is set to operate under DOF's name and will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the statement said, adding that it expects the deal to close during the fourth quarter of this year.

The company said it intends to finance the deal through a new capital raise of $500 million, and will raise up to $125 million in equity.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)